Industrial Bank : Notice of Listing on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited - Industrial Bank Co., Ltd.'s US$5...

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to acquire, purchase or subscribe for securities. This announcement does not constitute or form a part of any offer or solicitation to purchase or subscribe for securities in the United States. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), or the securities laws of any state of the United States or any other jurisdiction, and may not be offered or sold within the United States except pursuant to an exemption from, or in a transaction not subject to, the registration requirements of the Securities Act. Accordingly, the Bonds are being offered and sold only outside the United States in offshore transactions in compliance with Regulation S under the Securities Act. This announcement and the information contained herein are not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States. No public offer of the securities referred to herein is being or will be made in the United States.

NOTICE OF LISTING ON

THE STOCK EXCHANGE OF HONG KONG LIMITED

INDUSTRIAL BANK CO., LTD.

(a joint stock company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

U.S.$5,000,000,000 MEDIUM TERM NOTE PROGRAMME

Arrangers and Dealers

Industrial Bank Co., Ltd. Hong Kong Branch Citigroup

Application has been made to The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited for the listing of the U.S.$5,000,000,000 Medium Term Note Programme ("the Programme") for 12 months after 28 October 2020 by way of debt issues to professional investors (as defined in Chapter 37 of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited and in the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Cap. 571) of Hong Kong) only, as described in the Offering Circular dated 28 October 2020. The listing of the Programme is expected to become effective on or about 29 October 2020.

Hong Kong, 29 October 2020