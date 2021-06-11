Industrial Bank : Notice of Pricing Supplements Publication – Industrial Bank Co., Ltd. Hong Kong Branch's Issuan...
06/11/2021 | 01:06am EDT
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.
This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to acquire, purchase or subscribe for securities. This announcement does not constitute or form a part of any offer or solicitation to purchase or subscribe for securities in the United States. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), or the securities laws of any state of the United States or any other jurisdiction, and may not be offered or sold within the United States except pursuant to an exemption from, or in a transaction not subject to, the registration requirements of the Securities Act. Accordingly, the Notes (as defined below) are being offered and sold only outside the United States in offshore transactions in compliance with Regulation S under the Securities Act. This announcement and the information contained herein are not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States. No public offer of the securities referred to herein is being or will be made in the United States.
This announcement and the listing document referred to herein have been published for information purposes only as required by the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Listing Rules") and do not constitute an offer to sell nor a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities. Neither this announcement nor anything referred to herein (including the listing document) forms the basis for any contract or commitment whatsoever. For the avoidance of doubt, the publication of this announcement and the listing document referred to herein shall not be deemed to be an offer of securities made pursuant to a prospectus issued by or on behalf of the Issuer (as defined below) for the purposes of the Companies (Winding Up and Miscellaneous Provisions) Ordinance (Cap. 32) of Hong Kong nor shall it constitute an advertisement, invitation or document containing an invitation to the public to enter into or offer to enter into an agreement to acquire, dispose of, subscribe for or underwrite securities for the purposes of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Cap. 571) of Hong Kong.
Notice to Hong Kong investors: The Issuer confirms that the Notes are intended for purchase by professional investors (as defined in Chapter 37 of the Listing Rules) only and have been listed on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited on that basis. Accordingly, the Issuer confirms that the Notes are not appropriate as an
investment for retail investors in Hong Kong. Investors should carefully consider the risks involved.
INDUSTRIAL BANK CO., LTD.
(a joint stock company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)
(THE "ISSUER")
U.S.$600,000,000 0.875 PER CENT. NOTES DUE 2024
(STOCK CODE: 40717)
HK$2,500,000,000 0.750 PER CENT. NOTES DUE 2024
(STOCK CODE: 40718)
(TOGETHER, THE "NOTES")
ISSUED UNDER THE U.S.$5,000,000,000 MEDIUM TERM NOTE PROGRAMME
OF INDUSTRIAL BANK CO., LTD. (THE "PROGRAMME")
- 1 -
This announcement is issued pursuant to Rule 37.39A of the Listing Rules.
Reference is made to the offering circular dated 2 June 2021 in relation to the Programme (available at https://www1.hkexnews.hk/listedco/listconews/sehk/2021/0603/2021060300311.pdf) and the pricing supplements dated 3 June 2021 in relation to the Notes as appended to this announcement (together, the "Listing Documents"). As disclosed in the Listing Documents, the Notes to be issued under the Programme will be intended for purchase by Professional Investors (as defined in Chapter 37 of the Listing Rules) only.
Hong Kong, 11 June 2021
As at the date of this announcement, the directors of Industrial Bank Co., Ltd. are Mr. Chen Yichao, Mr. Fu Anping, Mr. Han Jingwen, Mr. Xi Xinghua, Mr. Lin Tengjiao, Mr. Tao Yiping, Mr. Chen Jinguang and Mr. Chen Xinjian; the independent directors are Mr. Su Xijia, Mr. Lin Hua, Mr. Paul M. Theil, Mr. Zhu Qing and Mr. Liu Shiping.
- 2 -
Appendix 1 - Pricing Supplements dated 3 June 2021
- 3 -
IMPORTANT NOTICE
THIS OFFERING IS AVAILABLE ONLY TO INVESTORS WHO ARE OUTSIDE OF THE UNITED STATES.
IMPORTANT: You must read the following disclaimer before continuing. The following disclaimer applies to the attached document. You are advised to read this disclaimer carefully before accessing, reading or making any other use of the attached document. In accessing the attached document, you agree to be bound by the following terms and conditions, including any modifications to them from time to time, each time you receive any information from us as a result of such access.
Confirmation of Your Representation: This document is being sent to you at your request and by accepting the e-mail and accessing the attached document, you shall be deemed to represent to each of the Issuer, the Bank, the Managers (each as defined in the attached document) (1) that the electronic mail address that you provided and to which this electronic mail has been delivered is not located in the United States and (2) that you consent to delivery of the attached and any amendments or supplements thereto by electronic transmission.
The attached document has been made available to you in electronic form. You are reminded that documents transmitted via this medium may be altered or changed during the process of transmission and consequently none of the Issuer, the Bank, the Managers nor their respective affiliates and their respective directors, officers, employees, representatives, agents, advisers and each person who controls the Issuer, the Bank, any Manager or their respective affiliates accepts any liability or responsibility whatsoever in respect of any discrepancies between the document distributed to you in electronic format and the hard copy version. We will provide a hard copy version to you upon request.
THE SECURITIES HAVE NOT BEEN, AND WILL NOT BE, REGISTERED UNDER THE U.S. SECURITIES ACT OF 1933, AS AMENDED (THE "SECURITIES ACT") OR THE SECURITIES LAWS OF ANY STATE OF THE UNITED STATES OR OTHER JURISDICTION AND THE SECURITIES MAY NOT BE OFFERED OR SOLD WITHIN THE UNITED STATES. THIS OFFERING IS MADE IN OFFSHORE TRANSACTIONS PURSUANT TO REGULATION S UNDER THE SECURITIES ACT.
Nothing in this electronic transmission constitutes an offer or an invitation by or on behalf of the Issuer, the Bank or the Managers to subscribe for or purchase any of the securities described therein, and access has been limited so that it shall not constitute in the United States or elsewhere directed selling efforts (within the meaning of Regulation S under the Securities Act). If a jurisdiction requires that the offering be made by a licensed broker or dealer and a Manager or any affiliate of it is a licensed broker or dealer in that jurisdiction, the offering shall be deemed to be made by it or such affiliate on behalf of the Issuer and the Bank in such jurisdiction.
You are reminded that you have accessed the attached document on the basis that you are a person into whose possession this document may be lawfully delivered in accordance with the laws of the jurisdiction in which you are located and you may not, nor are you authorised to, deliver this document, electronically or otherwise, to any other person. If you have gained access to this transmission contrary to the foregoing restrictions, you are not allowed to purchase any of the securities described in the attached.
Actions that You May Not Take: If you receive this document by e-mail, you should not reply by e- mail to this document and you may not purchase any securities by doing so. Any reply e-mail
1
communications, including those you generate by using the "Reply" function on your e-mail software, will be ignored or rejected.
YOU ARE NOT AUTHORISED TO AND YOU MAY NOT FORWARD OR DELIVER THE ATTACHED DOCUMENT, ELECTRONICALLY OR OTHERWISE, TO ANY OTHER PERSON OR REPRODUCE SUCH DOCUMENT IN ANY MANNER WHATSOEVER. ANY FORWARDING, DISTRIBUTION OR REPRODUCTION OF THE ATTACHED DOCUMENT IN WHOLE OR IN PART IS UNAUTHORISED. FAILURE TO COMPLY WITH THIS DIRECTIVE MAY RESULT IN A VIOLATION OF THE SECURITIES ACT OR THE APPLICABLE LAWS OF OTHER JURISDICTIONS.
You are responsible for protecting against viruses and other destructive items. If you receive this document by e-mail, your use of this e-mail is at your own risk and it is your responsibility to take precautions to ensure that it is free from viruses and other items of a destructive nature.
2
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Industrial Bank Co. Ltd. published this content on 11 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 June 2021 05:05:05 UTC.