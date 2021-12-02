Debt - Listing Confirmation::US$44,000,000 1.29% Fixed Rate Notes due 2026
INDUSTRIAL BANK OF KOREA
US$44,000,000 1.29% Fixed Rate Notes due 2026
ISIN: XS2399151757
Date: 02-Dec-2021
US$44,000,000 1.29% Fixed Rate Notes due 2026
Effective Date and Time of the event: 03/12/2021 09:00:00
1.The Notes will be listed and quoted in the Bonds Market with effect from 9.00 a.m., Friday, 3 December 2021.
2.The short name of the Notes is IndBkKor n1.29%261015S and the ISIN Code is XS2399151757.
The letter 'S' denotes that trading of the Notes is restricted to the persons specified in Sections 274 and 275 of the Securities and Futures Act (the 'SFA').
3.The Notes will be quoted and traded in United States Dollar (USD). The Notes will be in denomination of USD200,000 and in integral multiples of USD200,000. The Notes will be traded in a minimum board lot size of USD200,000.
4.The issue date of the Notes is 15 October 2021.
5.The name and address of the Principal Paying Agent are as follows:
Deutsche Bank AG, Hong Kong Branch
60/F International Commerce Centre
1 Austin Road West
Kowloon, Hong Kong
6.The Lead Manager(s)/Bookrunner(s) of the Notes is Mizuho Securities Asia Limited.
7.The above Notes will not be CDP eligible securities and will not be settled through CDP.
8.Please refer to the Issuer's offering documents for complete details before trading.
