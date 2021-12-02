Log in
    A024110   KR7024110009

INDUSTRIAL BANK OF KOREA

(A024110)
Debt - Listing Confirmation::US$44,000,000 1.29% Fixed Rate Notes due 2026

12/02/2021 | 03:31am EST
Debt - Listing Confirmation::US$44,000,000 1.29% Fixed Rate Notes due 2026 Issuer & Securities
Issuer/ ManagerINDUSTRIAL BANK OF KOREASecuritiesINDBKKOREA US$44M1.29%N261015 - XS2399151757 - MGQB
Announcement Details
Announcement Title Debt - Listing ConfirmationDate &Time of Broadcast 02-Dec-2021 12:06:46Status NewAnnouncement Sub TitleUS$44,000,000 1.29% Fixed Rate Notes due 2026Announcement ReferenceSG211202OTHRSQI4Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)Securities Market ControlDesignationSGX-STEffective Date and Time of the event03/12/2021 09:00:00Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below)
1.The Notes will be listed and quoted in the Bonds Market with effect from 9.00 a.m., Friday, 3 December 2021.

2.The short name of the Notes is IndBkKor n1.29%261015S and the ISIN Code is XS2399151757.

The letter 'S' denotes that trading of the Notes is restricted to the persons specified in Sections 274 and 275 of the Securities and Futures Act (the 'SFA').

3.The Notes will be quoted and traded in United States Dollar (USD). The Notes will be in denomination of USD200,000 and in integral multiples of USD200,000. The Notes will be traded in a minimum board lot size of USD200,000.

4.The issue date of the Notes is 15 October 2021.

5.The name and address of the Principal Paying Agent are as follows:

Deutsche Bank AG, Hong Kong Branch
60/F International Commerce Centre
1 Austin Road West
Kowloon, Hong Kong

6.The Lead Manager(s)/Bookrunner(s) of the Notes is Mizuho Securities Asia Limited.

7.The above Notes will not be CDP eligible securities and will not be settled through CDP.

8.Please refer to the Issuer's offering documents for complete details before trading.

DISCLAIMER: This announcement was prepared and issued by the named Issuer/ Manager to the Exchange. The Exchange assumes no responsibility for the correctness of any of the statements made, opinions expressed or reports contained in this announcement and is posting this announcement on SGXNet for the sole purpose of dissemination only. In the event of any queries or clarification required in respect of any matters arising from this announcement, such queries are to be made to the named Issuer/ Manager directly and not to the Exchange. The Exchange shall not be liable for any losses or damages howsoever arising as a result of the circulation, publication and dissemination of this announcement.

Disclaimer

IBK - Industrial Bank of Korea published this content on 02 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 December 2021 08:30:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 6 697 B 5,71 B 5,71 B
Net income 2021 2 165 B 1,84 B 1,84 B
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 3,71x
Yield 2021 6,57%
Capitalization 7 741 B 6 597 M 6 595 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 1,16x
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,09x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 31,4%
