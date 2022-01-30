Industrial Commercial & Agricultural Public : G.A (ICAG) 2022 01 30

THE INDUSTRIAL COMMERCIAL & AGRICULTURAL

To: Jordan Securities Commission, ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﻕﺍﺭﻭﻻﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻫ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ

Amman Stock Exchange ﻥﺎﻤﻋ ﺔﺻﺭﻮﺑ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ

Company's Name: THE INDUSTRIAL COMMERCIAL & ﺝﺎﺘﻧﻻﺍ / ﺔﻴﻋﺍﺭﺰﻟﺍ ﺔﻳﺭﺎﺠﺘﻟﺍ ﺔﻴﻋﺎﻨﺼﻟﺍ :ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ

AGRICULTURAL AM 11:35:06 2022-01-30 :ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﻟﺍ

Date: 30-01-2022 11:35:06 AM ﻱﺩﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﻣﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻬﻟﺍ ﻉﺎﻤﺘﺟﺍ ﺭﻮﻀﺤﻟ ﺓﻮﻋﺩ :ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ

Subject: Invitation to Attend the Ordinary General

Assembly Meeting

The Board of Directors of THE INDUSTRIAL ﻢﻜﺗﻮﻋﺩ ﺝﺎﺘﻧﻻﺍ / ﺔﻴﻋﺍﺭﺰﻟﺍ ﺔﻳﺭﺎﺠﺘﻟﺍ ﺔﻴﻋﺎﻨﺼﻟﺍ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺮﺴﻳ

COMMERCIAL & AGRICULTURAL cordially invites you to ﻩﺪﻘﻋ ﻱﻮﻨﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻠﻟ ﻱﺩﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﻣﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻬﻟﺍ ﻉﺎﻤﺘﺟﺍ ﺭﻮﻀﺤﻟ

attend the company's Ordinary General Assembly ﻉﺭﺎﺷ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﺐﺗﺎﻜﻣ ﻲﻓ 12:00 ﺔﻋﺎﺴﻟﺍ 2022-04-09 ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﺑ

Meeting which will be held at 12:00 on 09-04-2022 at ﻝﻭﺪﺟ ﺔﺸﻗﺎﻨﻤﻟ ﻚﻟﺫﻭ ﺕﺍﺭﺎﻘﻌﻟﺍ ﺮﻳﻮﻄﺗ ﺓﺭﺎﻤﻋ ﻞﺘﻟﺍ ﻲﻔﺻﻭ

company office wasfi altal street b.n 145 to discuss the :ﻲﻟﺎﺘﻟﺍ ﻝﺎﻤﻋﻻﺍ

following matters:

Subject: :ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ

Reciting and approving the minutes of the previous ﺪﻘﻌﻨﻤﻟﺍﻭ ﻖﺑﺎﺴﻟﺍ ﻱﺩﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﻣﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻬﻟﺍ ﻉﺎﻤﺘﺟﺍ ﺮﻀﺤﻣ ﺓﺀﺍﺮﻗ

ordinary meeting of the General Assembly which was ﻪﻴﻠﻋ ﺔﻗﺩﺎﺼﻤﻟﺍﻭ 2021-03-28 ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﺑ

held on 28-03-2021

The Report of the Board of Directors on the activities of ﺔﻴﻬﺘﻨﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻨﺴﻠﻟ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻝﺎﻤﻋﺍ ﻦﻋ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻻﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺮﻳﺮﻘﺗ

the Company during the year 31-12-2021 along with its ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻠﻟ ﺔﻴﻠﺒﻘﺘﺴﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻄﺨﻟﺍﻭ 2021-12-31 ﻲﻓ

future plans

The Report of the Company's auditors on its financial ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻨﺴﻠﻟ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﻧﺎﻴﺒﻟﺍ ﻝﻮﺣ ﺕﺎﺑﺎﺴﺤﻟﺍ ﻲﻘﻗﺪﻣ ﺮﻳﺮﻘﺗ

statements for the year ended 31-12-2021 2021-12-31 ﻲﻓ ﺔﻴﻬﺘﻨﻤﻟﺍ

The financial statements for the year ended 31-12-2021 2021-12-31 ﻲﻓ ﺔﻴﻬﺘﻨﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻨﺴﻠﻟ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﻧﺎﻴﺒﻟﺍ

Specifying the profits that the Board of Directors proposes ﻰﻠﻋ ﺎﻬﻌﻳﺯﻮﺗ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻹﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺡﺮﺘﻘﻳ ﻲﺘﻟﺍ ﺡﺎﺑﺭﻷﺍ ﺔﺒﺴﻧ ﺪﻳﺪﺤﺗ

to distribute and specifying the reserves and allocations' ﺎﻬﻴﻠﻋ ﺺﻧ ﻲﺘﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﺼﺼﺨﻤﻟﺍﻭ ﺕﺎﻃﺎﻴﺘﺣﻻﺍ ﺪﻳﺪﺤﺗﻭ ﻦﻴﻤﻫﺎﺴﻤﻟﺍ

which the Law and the Company's Memorandum of ﺎﻬﻋﺎﻄﺘﻗﺍ ﻰﻠﻋ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻡﺎﻈﻧﻭ ﻥﻮﻧﺎﻘﻟﺍ

Association stipulate its deduction

ﻪﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻦﻴﻤﻫﺎﺴﻣ ﻰﻠﻋ ﺔﻳﺪﻘﻧ ﺡﺎﺑﺭﺍ ﻊﻳﺯﻮﺘﺑ ﻪﻣﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﻪﺌﻴﻬﻠﻟ ﻪﻴﺻﻮﺗ

ﻉﻮﻓﺪﻤﻟﺍ ﻝﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺱﺃﺭ ﻦﻣ %5 ﻪﺒﺴﻨﺑ

A recommendation to the General

Assembly to distribute 5% of the paid-