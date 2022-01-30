Log in
    ICAG   JO4100911018

INDUSTRIAL COMMERCIAL & AGRICULTURAL PUBLIC LIMITED CO.

(ICAG)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Industrial Commercial & Agricultural Public : G.A (ICAG) 2022 01 30

01/30/2022 | 05:11am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

THE INDUSTRIAL COMMERCIAL & AGRICULTURAL

To: Jordan Securities Commission,

ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﻕﺍﺭﻭﻻﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻫ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ

Amman Stock Exchange

ﻥﺎﻤﻋ ﺔﺻﺭﻮﺑ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ

Company's Name: THE INDUSTRIAL COMMERCIAL &

ﺝﺎﺘﻧﻻﺍ / ﺔﻴﻋﺍﺭﺰﻟﺍ ﺔﻳﺭﺎﺠﺘﻟﺍ ﺔﻴﻋﺎﻨﺼﻟﺍ :ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ

AGRICULTURAL

AM 11:35:06 2022-01-30 :ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﻟﺍ

Date: 30-01-2022 11:35:06 AM

ﻱﺩﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﻣﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻬﻟﺍ ﻉﺎﻤﺘﺟﺍ ﺭﻮﻀﺤﻟ ﺓﻮﻋﺩ :ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ

Subject: Invitation to Attend the Ordinary General

Assembly Meeting

The Board of Directors of THE INDUSTRIAL

ﻢﻜﺗﻮﻋﺩ ﺝﺎﺘﻧﻻﺍ / ﺔﻴﻋﺍﺭﺰﻟﺍ ﺔﻳﺭﺎﺠﺘﻟﺍ ﺔﻴﻋﺎﻨﺼﻟﺍ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺮﺴﻳ

COMMERCIAL & AGRICULTURAL cordially invites you to

ﻩﺪﻘﻋ ﻱﻮﻨﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻠﻟ ﻱﺩﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﻣﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻬﻟﺍ ﻉﺎﻤﺘﺟﺍ ﺭﻮﻀﺤﻟ

attend the company's Ordinary General Assembly

ﻉﺭﺎﺷ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﺐﺗﺎﻜﻣ ﻲﻓ 12:00 ﺔﻋﺎﺴﻟﺍ 2022-04-09 ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﺑ

Meeting which will be held at 12:00 on 09-04-2022 at

ﻝﻭﺪﺟ ﺔﺸﻗﺎﻨﻤﻟ ﻚﻟﺫﻭ ﺕﺍﺭﺎﻘﻌﻟﺍ ﺮﻳﻮﻄﺗ ﺓﺭﺎﻤﻋ ﻞﺘﻟﺍ ﻲﻔﺻﻭ

company office wasfi altal street b.n 145 to discuss the

:ﻲﻟﺎﺘﻟﺍ ﻝﺎﻤﻋﻻﺍ

following matters:

Subject:

:ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ

Reciting and approving the minutes of the previous

ﺪﻘﻌﻨﻤﻟﺍﻭ ﻖﺑﺎﺴﻟﺍ ﻱﺩﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﻣﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻬﻟﺍ ﻉﺎﻤﺘﺟﺍ ﺮﻀﺤﻣ ﺓﺀﺍﺮﻗ

ordinary meeting of the General Assembly which was

ﻪﻴﻠﻋ ﺔﻗﺩﺎﺼﻤﻟﺍﻭ 2021-03-28 ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﺑ

held on 28-03-2021

The Report of the Board of Directors on the activities of

ﺔﻴﻬﺘﻨﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻨﺴﻠﻟ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻝﺎﻤﻋﺍ ﻦﻋ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻻﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺮﻳﺮﻘﺗ

the Company during the year 31-12-2021 along with its

ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻠﻟ ﺔﻴﻠﺒﻘﺘﺴﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻄﺨﻟﺍﻭ 2021-12-31 ﻲﻓ

future plans

The Report of the Company's auditors on its financial

ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻨﺴﻠﻟ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﻧﺎﻴﺒﻟﺍ ﻝﻮﺣ ﺕﺎﺑﺎﺴﺤﻟﺍ ﻲﻘﻗﺪﻣ ﺮﻳﺮﻘﺗ

statements for the year ended 31-12-2021

2021-12-31 ﻲﻓ ﺔﻴﻬﺘﻨﻤﻟﺍ

The financial statements for the year ended 31-12-2021

2021-12-31 ﻲﻓ ﺔﻴﻬﺘﻨﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻨﺴﻠﻟ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﻧﺎﻴﺒﻟﺍ

Specifying the profits that the Board of Directors proposes

ﻰﻠﻋ ﺎﻬﻌﻳﺯﻮﺗ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻹﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺡﺮﺘﻘﻳ ﻲﺘﻟﺍ ﺡﺎﺑﺭﻷﺍ ﺔﺒﺴﻧ ﺪﻳﺪﺤﺗ

to distribute and specifying the reserves and allocations'

ﺎﻬﻴﻠﻋ ﺺﻧ ﻲﺘﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﺼﺼﺨﻤﻟﺍﻭ ﺕﺎﻃﺎﻴﺘﺣﻻﺍ ﺪﻳﺪﺤﺗﻭ ﻦﻴﻤﻫﺎﺴﻤﻟﺍ

which the Law and the Company's Memorandum of

ﺎﻬﻋﺎﻄﺘﻗﺍ ﻰﻠﻋ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻡﺎﻈﻧﻭ ﻥﻮﻧﺎﻘﻟﺍ

Association stipulate its deduction

ﻪﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻦﻴﻤﻫﺎﺴﻣ ﻰﻠﻋ ﺔﻳﺪﻘﻧ ﺡﺎﺑﺭﺍ ﻊﻳﺯﻮﺘﺑ ﻪﻣﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﻪﺌﻴﻬﻠﻟ ﻪﻴﺻﻮﺗ

ﻉﻮﻓﺪﻤﻟﺍ ﻝﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺱﺃﺭ ﻦﻣ %5 ﻪﺒﺴﻨﺑ

A recommendation to the General

Assembly to distribute 5% of the paid-

up capital to the shareholders

Page 1 of 2

THE INDUSTRIAL COMMERCIAL & AGRICULTURAL

Discharging the Board's members from their liabilities in

ﻢﻬﺗﺎﻓﺮﺼﺗ ﻦﻋ ﺔﻴﻟﻭﺆﺴﻤﻟﺍ ﻦﻣ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻻﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺀﺎﻀﻋﺃ ﺔﻣﺫ ﺀﺍﺮﺑﺍ

respect of the financial year ended 31-12-2021

2021-12-31 ﻲﻓ ﺔﻴﻬﺘﻨﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻨﺴﻟﺍ ﻝﻼﺧ

Electing the Company's auditors for the next fiscal year, and

ﺪﻳﺪﺤﺗﻭ ﺔﻠﺒﻘﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻨﺴﻠﻟ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﺑﺎﺴﺣ ﻲﻘﻗﺪﻣ ﺏﺎﺨﺘﻧﺍ

deciding on their remunerations or authorizing the Board of

ﺎﻫﺪﻳﺪﺤﺘﺑ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻹﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺾﻳﻮﻔﺗ ﻭﺍ ﻢﻬﺑﺎﻌﺗﺃ

Directors to determine such remunerations

Please accept our sincere thanks and appreciation. Chairman of Board of Directors

User Name: sultan alaraj

.ﻡﺍﺮﺘﺣﻻﺍ ﻖﺋﺎﻓ ﻝﻮﺒﻘﺑ ﺍﻮﻠﻀﻔﺗﻭ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻹﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺲﻴﺋﺭ sultan alaraj :ﻡﺪﺨﺘﺴﻤﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ

Page 2 of 2

Disclaimer

ICA - The Industrial Commercial and Agricultural Company PSC published this content on 30 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 January 2022 10:10:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
