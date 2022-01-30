Industrial Commercial & Agricultural Public : G.A (ICAG) 2022 01 30

|
To: Jordan Securities Commission,
ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﻕﺍﺭﻭﻻﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻫ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ
Amman Stock Exchange
ﻥﺎﻤﻋ ﺔﺻﺭﻮﺑ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ
Company's Name: THE INDUSTRIAL COMMERCIAL &
ﺝﺎﺘﻧﻻﺍ / ﺔﻴﻋﺍﺭﺰﻟﺍ ﺔﻳﺭﺎﺠﺘﻟﺍ ﺔﻴﻋﺎﻨﺼﻟﺍ :ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ
AGRICULTURAL
AM 11:35:06 2022-01-30 :ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﻟﺍ
Date: 30-01-2022 11:35:06 AM
ﻱﺩﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﻣﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻬﻟﺍ ﻉﺎﻤﺘﺟﺍ ﺭﻮﻀﺤﻟ ﺓﻮﻋﺩ :ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ
Subject: Invitation to Attend the Ordinary General
Assembly Meeting
The Board of Directors of THE INDUSTRIAL
ﻢﻜﺗﻮﻋﺩ ﺝﺎﺘﻧﻻﺍ / ﺔﻴﻋﺍﺭﺰﻟﺍ ﺔﻳﺭﺎﺠﺘﻟﺍ ﺔﻴﻋﺎﻨﺼﻟﺍ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺮﺴﻳ
COMMERCIAL & AGRICULTURAL cordially invites you to
ﻩﺪﻘﻋ ﻱﻮﻨﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻠﻟ ﻱﺩﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﻣﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻬﻟﺍ ﻉﺎﻤﺘﺟﺍ ﺭﻮﻀﺤﻟ
attend the company's Ordinary General Assembly
ﻉﺭﺎﺷ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﺐﺗﺎﻜﻣ ﻲﻓ 12:00 ﺔﻋﺎﺴﻟﺍ 2022-04-09 ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﺑ
Meeting which will be held at 12:00 on 09-04-2022 at
ﻝﻭﺪﺟ ﺔﺸﻗﺎﻨﻤﻟ ﻚﻟﺫﻭ ﺕﺍﺭﺎﻘﻌﻟﺍ ﺮﻳﻮﻄﺗ ﺓﺭﺎﻤﻋ ﻞﺘﻟﺍ ﻲﻔﺻﻭ
company office wasfi altal street b.n 145 to discuss the
:ﻲﻟﺎﺘﻟﺍ ﻝﺎﻤﻋﻻﺍ
following matters:
Subject:
:ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ
Reciting and approving the minutes of the previous
ﺪﻘﻌﻨﻤﻟﺍﻭ ﻖﺑﺎﺴﻟﺍ ﻱﺩﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﻣﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻬﻟﺍ ﻉﺎﻤﺘﺟﺍ ﺮﻀﺤﻣ ﺓﺀﺍﺮﻗ
ordinary meeting of the General Assembly which was
ﻪﻴﻠﻋ ﺔﻗﺩﺎﺼﻤﻟﺍﻭ 2021-03-28 ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﺑ
held on 28-03-2021
The Report of the Board of Directors on the activities of
ﺔﻴﻬﺘﻨﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻨﺴﻠﻟ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻝﺎﻤﻋﺍ ﻦﻋ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻻﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺮﻳﺮﻘﺗ
the Company during the year 31-12-2021 along with its
ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻠﻟ ﺔﻴﻠﺒﻘﺘﺴﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻄﺨﻟﺍﻭ 2021-12-31 ﻲﻓ
future plans
The Report of the Company's auditors on its financial
ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻨﺴﻠﻟ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﻧﺎﻴﺒﻟﺍ ﻝﻮﺣ ﺕﺎﺑﺎﺴﺤﻟﺍ ﻲﻘﻗﺪﻣ ﺮﻳﺮﻘﺗ
statements for the year ended 31-12-2021
2021-12-31 ﻲﻓ ﺔﻴﻬﺘﻨﻤﻟﺍ
The financial statements for the year ended 31-12-2021
2021-12-31 ﻲﻓ ﺔﻴﻬﺘﻨﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻨﺴﻠﻟ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﻧﺎﻴﺒﻟﺍ
Specifying the profits that the Board of Directors proposes
ﻰﻠﻋ ﺎﻬﻌﻳﺯﻮﺗ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻹﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺡﺮﺘﻘﻳ ﻲﺘﻟﺍ ﺡﺎﺑﺭﻷﺍ ﺔﺒﺴﻧ ﺪﻳﺪﺤﺗ
to distribute and specifying the reserves and allocations'
ﺎﻬﻴﻠﻋ ﺺﻧ ﻲﺘﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﺼﺼﺨﻤﻟﺍﻭ ﺕﺎﻃﺎﻴﺘﺣﻻﺍ ﺪﻳﺪﺤﺗﻭ ﻦﻴﻤﻫﺎﺴﻤﻟﺍ
which the Law and the Company's Memorandum of
ﺎﻬﻋﺎﻄﺘﻗﺍ ﻰﻠﻋ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻡﺎﻈﻧﻭ ﻥﻮﻧﺎﻘﻟﺍ
Association stipulate its deduction
ﻪﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻦﻴﻤﻫﺎﺴﻣ ﻰﻠﻋ ﺔﻳﺪﻘﻧ ﺡﺎﺑﺭﺍ ﻊﻳﺯﻮﺘﺑ ﻪﻣﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﻪﺌﻴﻬﻠﻟ ﻪﻴﺻﻮﺗ
ﻉﻮﻓﺪﻤﻟﺍ ﻝﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺱﺃﺭ ﻦﻣ %5 ﻪﺒﺴﻨﺑ
A recommendation to the General
Assembly to distribute 5% of the paid-
up capital to the shareholders
