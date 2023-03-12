Industrial Commercial & Agricultural Public : G.A (ICAG) 2023 03 12

|
To: Jordan Securities Commission,
|
ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﻕﺍﺭﻭﻻﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻫ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ
|
Amman Stock Exchange
|
ﻥﺎﻤﻋ ﺔﺻﺭﻮﺑ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ
|
Company's Name: THE INDUSTRIAL COMMERCIAL &
|
ﺝﺎﺘﻧﻻﺍ / ﺔﻴﻋﺍﺭﺰﻟﺍ ﺔﻳﺭﺎﺠﺘﻟﺍ ﺔﻴﻋﺎﻨﺼﻟﺍ :ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ
|
AGRICULTURAL
|
AM 08:50:10 2023-03-12 :ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﻟﺍ
|
Date: 12-03-2023 08:50:10 AM
|
ﻱﺩﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﻣﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻬﻟﺍ ﻉﺎﻤﺘﺟﺍ ﺭﻮﻀﺤﻟ ﺓﻮﻋﺩ :ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ
|
Subject: Invitation to Attend the Ordinary General
|
|
Assembly Meeting
|
|
|
|
The Board of Directors of THE INDUSTRIAL
|
ﻢﻜﺗﻮﻋﺩ ﺝﺎﺘﻧﻻﺍ / ﺔﻴﻋﺍﺭﺰﻟﺍ ﺔﻳﺭﺎﺠﺘﻟﺍ ﺔﻴﻋﺎﻨﺼﻟﺍ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺮﺴﻳ
|
COMMERCIAL & AGRICULTURAL cordially invites you to
|
ﻩﺪﻘﻋ ﻱﻮﻨﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻠﻟ ﻱﺩﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﻣﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻬﻟﺍ ﻉﺎﻤﺘﺟﺍ ﺭﻮﻀﺤﻟ
|
attend the company's Ordinary General Assembly
|
ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻊﻗﻮﻣ ﻲﻓ 12:00 ﺔﻋﺎﺴﻟﺍ 2023-04-18 ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﺑ
|
Meeting which will be held at 12:00 on 18-04-2023 at
|
:ﻲﻟﺎﺘﻟﺍ ﻝﺎﻤﻋﻻﺍ ﻝﻭﺪﺟ ﺔﺸﻗﺎﻨﻤﻟ ﻚﻟﺫﻭ ﻲﻧﻭﺮﺘﻜﻟﻻﺍ
|
https://ica-jo.com/shareholders to discuss the following
|
|
matters:
|
|
|
|
|
|
Subject:
|
:ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ
|
|
|
Reciting and approving the minutes of the previous
|
ﺪﻘﻌﻨﻤﻟﺍﻭ ﻖﺑﺎﺴﻟﺍ ﻱﺩﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﻣﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻬﻟﺍ ﻉﺎﻤﺘﺟﺍ ﺮﻀﺤﻣ ﺓﺀﺍﺮﻗ
|
ordinary meeting of the General Assembly which was
|
ﻪﻴﻠﻋ ﺔﻗﺩﺎﺼﻤﻟﺍﻭ 2022-04-09 ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﺑ
|
held on 09-04-2022
|
|
|
|
The Report of the Board of Directors on the activities of
|
ﺔﻴﻬﺘﻨﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻨﺴﻠﻟ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻝﺎﻤﻋﺍ ﻦﻋ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻻﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺮﻳﺮﻘﺗ
|
the Company during the year 31-12-2022 along with its
|
ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻠﻟ ﺔﻴﻠﺒﻘﺘﺴﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻄﺨﻟﺍﻭ 2022-12-31 ﻲﻓ
|
future plans
|
|
|
|
The Report of the Company's auditors on its financial
|
ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻨﺴﻠﻟ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﻧﺎﻴﺒﻟﺍ ﻝﻮﺣ ﺕﺎﺑﺎﺴﺤﻟﺍ ﻲﻘﻗﺪﻣ ﺮﻳﺮﻘﺗ
|
statements for the year ended 31-12-2022
|
2022-12-31 ﻲﻓ ﺔﻴﻬﺘﻨﻤﻟﺍ
|
|
|
The financial statements for the year ended 31-12-2022
|
2022-12-31 ﻲﻓ ﺔﻴﻬﺘﻨﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻨﺴﻠﻟ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﻧﺎﻴﺒﻟﺍ
|
|
|
Specifying the profits that the Board of Directors proposes
|
ﻰﻠﻋ ﺎﻬﻌﻳﺯﻮﺗ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻹﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺡﺮﺘﻘﻳ ﻲﺘﻟﺍ ﺡﺎﺑﺭﻷﺍ ﺔﺒﺴﻧ ﺪﻳﺪﺤﺗ
|
to distribute and specifying the reserves and allocations'
|
ﺎﻬﻴﻠﻋ ﺺﻧ ﻲﺘﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﺼﺼﺨﻤﻟﺍﻭ ﺕﺎﻃﺎﻴﺘﺣﻻﺍ ﺪﻳﺪﺤﺗﻭ ﻦﻴﻤﻫﺎﺴﻤﻟﺍ
|
which the Law and the Company's Memorandum of
|
ﺎﻬﻋﺎﻄﺘﻗﺍ ﻰﻠﻋ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻡﺎﻈﻧﻭ ﻥﻮﻧﺎﻘﻟﺍ
|
Association stipulate its deduction
|
|
|
|
DISTRIBUTING CASH DIVIDANCE EQUAL 5% OF THE
|
ﻎﻟﺎﺒﻟﺍ ﻉﻮﻓﺪﻤﻟﺍ ﻝﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺱﺍﺭ ﻦﻣ ﺔﻳﺪﻘﻧ ﺡﺎﺑﺭﺍ %5 ﻊﻳﺯﻮﺗ
|
COMPANY PAID CAPITAL 14956389 TO
|
ﺭﺎﻨﻳﺩ /ﻢﻬﺳ 14956389
|
SHAREHOLDERS
|
|
|
|
Discharging the Board's members from their liabilities in
|
ﻢﻬﺗﺎﻓﺮﺼﺗ ﻦﻋ ﺔﻴﻟﻭﺆﺴﻤﻟﺍ ﻦﻣ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻻﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺀﺎﻀﻋﺃ ﺔﻣﺫ ﺀﺍﺮﺑﺍ
|
respect of the financial year ended 31-12-2022
|
2022-12-31 ﻲﻓ ﺔﻴﻬﺘﻨﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻨﺴﻟﺍ ﻝﻼﺧ
|
|
|
Electing the Company's auditors for the next fiscal year,
|
ﺪﻳﺪﺤﺗﻭ ﺔﻠﺒﻘﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻨﺴﻠﻟ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﺑﺎﺴﺣ ﻲﻘﻗﺪﻣ ﺏﺎﺨﺘﻧﺍ
|
and deciding on their remunerations or authorizing the
|
ﺎﻫﺪﻳﺪﺤﺘﺑ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻹﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺾﻳﻮﻔﺗ ﻭﺍ ﻢﻬﺑﺎﻌﺗﺃ
|
|