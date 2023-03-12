Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Jordan
  4. Amman Stock Exchange
  5. Industrial Commercial & Agricultural Public Limited Company
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ICAG   JO4100911018

INDUSTRIAL COMMERCIAL & AGRICULTURAL PUBLIC LIMITED COMPANY

(ICAG)
  Report
End-of-day quote Amman Stock Exchange  -  2023-03-08
0.8300 JOD    0.00%
01:06aIndustrial Commercial & Agricultural Public : G.a (icag) 2023 03 12
PU
2022Industrial Commercial & Agricultural Public Limited Co. Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022
CI
2022Industrial Commercial & Agricultural Public Limited Co. Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended June 30, 2022
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Industrial Commercial & Agricultural Public : G.A (ICAG) 2023 03 12

03/12/2023 | 01:06am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

THE INDUSTRIAL COMMERCIAL & AGRICULTURAL

To: Jordan Securities Commission,

ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﻕﺍﺭﻭﻻﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻫ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ

Amman Stock Exchange

ﻥﺎﻤﻋ ﺔﺻﺭﻮﺑ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ

Company's Name: THE INDUSTRIAL COMMERCIAL &

ﺝﺎﺘﻧﻻﺍ / ﺔﻴﻋﺍﺭﺰﻟﺍ ﺔﻳﺭﺎﺠﺘﻟﺍ ﺔﻴﻋﺎﻨﺼﻟﺍ :ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ

AGRICULTURAL

AM 08:50:10 2023-03-12 :ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﻟﺍ

Date: 12-03-2023 08:50:10 AM

ﻱﺩﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﻣﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻬﻟﺍ ﻉﺎﻤﺘﺟﺍ ﺭﻮﻀﺤﻟ ﺓﻮﻋﺩ :ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ

Subject: Invitation to Attend the Ordinary General

Assembly Meeting

The Board of Directors of THE INDUSTRIAL

ﻢﻜﺗﻮﻋﺩ ﺝﺎﺘﻧﻻﺍ / ﺔﻴﻋﺍﺭﺰﻟﺍ ﺔﻳﺭﺎﺠﺘﻟﺍ ﺔﻴﻋﺎﻨﺼﻟﺍ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺮﺴﻳ

COMMERCIAL & AGRICULTURAL cordially invites you to

ﻩﺪﻘﻋ ﻱﻮﻨﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻠﻟ ﻱﺩﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﻣﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻬﻟﺍ ﻉﺎﻤﺘﺟﺍ ﺭﻮﻀﺤﻟ

attend the company's Ordinary General Assembly

ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻊﻗﻮﻣ ﻲﻓ 12:00 ﺔﻋﺎﺴﻟﺍ 2023-04-18 ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﺑ

Meeting which will be held at 12:00 on 18-04-2023 at

:ﻲﻟﺎﺘﻟﺍ ﻝﺎﻤﻋﻻﺍ ﻝﻭﺪﺟ ﺔﺸﻗﺎﻨﻤﻟ ﻚﻟﺫﻭ ﻲﻧﻭﺮﺘﻜﻟﻻﺍ

https://ica-jo.com/shareholders to discuss the following

matters:

Subject:

:ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ

Reciting and approving the minutes of the previous

ﺪﻘﻌﻨﻤﻟﺍﻭ ﻖﺑﺎﺴﻟﺍ ﻱﺩﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﻣﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻬﻟﺍ ﻉﺎﻤﺘﺟﺍ ﺮﻀﺤﻣ ﺓﺀﺍﺮﻗ

ordinary meeting of the General Assembly which was

ﻪﻴﻠﻋ ﺔﻗﺩﺎﺼﻤﻟﺍﻭ 2022-04-09 ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﺑ

held on 09-04-2022

The Report of the Board of Directors on the activities of

ﺔﻴﻬﺘﻨﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻨﺴﻠﻟ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻝﺎﻤﻋﺍ ﻦﻋ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻻﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺮﻳﺮﻘﺗ

the Company during the year 31-12-2022 along with its

ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻠﻟ ﺔﻴﻠﺒﻘﺘﺴﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻄﺨﻟﺍﻭ 2022-12-31 ﻲﻓ

future plans

The Report of the Company's auditors on its financial

ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻨﺴﻠﻟ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﻧﺎﻴﺒﻟﺍ ﻝﻮﺣ ﺕﺎﺑﺎﺴﺤﻟﺍ ﻲﻘﻗﺪﻣ ﺮﻳﺮﻘﺗ

statements for the year ended 31-12-2022

2022-12-31 ﻲﻓ ﺔﻴﻬﺘﻨﻤﻟﺍ

The financial statements for the year ended 31-12-2022

2022-12-31 ﻲﻓ ﺔﻴﻬﺘﻨﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻨﺴﻠﻟ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﻧﺎﻴﺒﻟﺍ

Specifying the profits that the Board of Directors proposes

ﻰﻠﻋ ﺎﻬﻌﻳﺯﻮﺗ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻹﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺡﺮﺘﻘﻳ ﻲﺘﻟﺍ ﺡﺎﺑﺭﻷﺍ ﺔﺒﺴﻧ ﺪﻳﺪﺤﺗ

to distribute and specifying the reserves and allocations'

ﺎﻬﻴﻠﻋ ﺺﻧ ﻲﺘﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﺼﺼﺨﻤﻟﺍﻭ ﺕﺎﻃﺎﻴﺘﺣﻻﺍ ﺪﻳﺪﺤﺗﻭ ﻦﻴﻤﻫﺎﺴﻤﻟﺍ

which the Law and the Company's Memorandum of

ﺎﻬﻋﺎﻄﺘﻗﺍ ﻰﻠﻋ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻡﺎﻈﻧﻭ ﻥﻮﻧﺎﻘﻟﺍ

Association stipulate its deduction

DISTRIBUTING CASH DIVIDANCE EQUAL 5% OF THE

ﻎﻟﺎﺒﻟﺍ ﻉﻮﻓﺪﻤﻟﺍ ﻝﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺱﺍﺭ ﻦﻣ ﺔﻳﺪﻘﻧ ﺡﺎﺑﺭﺍ %5 ﻊﻳﺯﻮﺗ

COMPANY PAID CAPITAL 14956389 TO

ﺭﺎﻨﻳﺩ /ﻢﻬﺳ 14956389

SHAREHOLDERS

Discharging the Board's members from their liabilities in

ﻢﻬﺗﺎﻓﺮﺼﺗ ﻦﻋ ﺔﻴﻟﻭﺆﺴﻤﻟﺍ ﻦﻣ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻻﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺀﺎﻀﻋﺃ ﺔﻣﺫ ﺀﺍﺮﺑﺍ

respect of the financial year ended 31-12-2022

2022-12-31 ﻲﻓ ﺔﻴﻬﺘﻨﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻨﺴﻟﺍ ﻝﻼﺧ

Electing the Company's auditors for the next fiscal year,

ﺪﻳﺪﺤﺗﻭ ﺔﻠﺒﻘﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻨﺴﻠﻟ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﺑﺎﺴﺣ ﻲﻘﻗﺪﻣ ﺏﺎﺨﺘﻧﺍ

and deciding on their remunerations or authorizing the

ﺎﻫﺪﻳﺪﺤﺘﺑ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻹﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺾﻳﻮﻔﺗ ﻭﺍ ﻢﻬﺑﺎﻌﺗﺃ

Page 1 of 2

THE INDUSTRIAL COMMERCIAL & AGRICULTURAL

Board of Directors to determine such remunerations

Please accept our sincere thanks and appreciation. Chairman of Board of Directors

User Name: sultan alaraj

.ﻡﺍﺮﺘﺣﻻﺍ ﻖﺋﺎﻓ ﻝﻮﺒﻘﺑ ﺍﻮﻠﻀﻔﺗﻭ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻹﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺲﻴﺋﺭ sultan alaraj :ﻡﺪﺨﺘﺴﻤﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ

Page 2 of 2

Disclaimer

ICA - The Industrial Commercial and Agricultural Company PSC published this content on 12 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 March 2023 06:05:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about INDUSTRIAL COMMERCIAL & AGRICULTURAL PUBLIC LIMITED COMPANY
01:06aIndustrial Commercial & Agricultural : G.a (icag) 2023 03 12
PU
2022Industrial Commercial & Agricultural Public Limited Co. Reports Earnings Results for th..
CI
2022Industrial Commercial & Agricultural Public Limited Co. Reports Earnings Results for th..
CI
2022Industrial Commercial & Agricultural : Assembly Decision-(ICAG)-2022-04-10
PU
2022Industrial Commercial & Agricultural : G.a (icag) 2022 01 30
PU
2022Industrial Commercial & Agricultural : Board Of Directors Decision-(ICAG)-2022-01-30
PU
2021Industrial Commercial & Agricultural Public Limited Co. Reports Earnings Results for th..
CI
2021Industrial Commercial & Agricultural Public Limited Co. Reports Earnings Results for th..
CI
2020Industrial Commercial & Agricultural Public Limited Co. Reports Earnings Results for th..
CI
2020Industrial Commercial & Agricultural Public Limited Co. Reports Earnings Results for th..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 20,7 M 29,1 M 29,1 M
Net income 2020 0,89 M 1,25 M 1,25 M
Net Debt 2020 3,43 M 4,83 M 4,83 M
P/E ratio 2020 12,8x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 12,4 M 17,5 M 17,5 M
EV / Sales 2019 0,61x
EV / Sales 2020 0,72x
Nbr of Employees 184
Free-Float 13,4%
Chart INDUSTRIAL COMMERCIAL & AGRICULTURAL PUBLIC LIMITED COMPANY
Duration : Period :
Industrial Commercial & Agricultural Public Limited Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Ghassab Mohammad Daamah General Manager
Sultan Majed Al-Araj General Manager-Financial & Administrative Affairs
Hussein Said Mohammed Amar Seifan Chairman
Iyad Mohammed Abdul Latif Dghaish General Manager-Technical Affairs
Mohammed Daud Mohammed Al-Ghoul Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
INDUSTRIAL COMMERCIAL & AGRICULTURAL PUBLIC LIMITED COMPANY-7.78%17
RECKITT BENCKISER GROUP PLC-0.07%49 654
CHURCH & DWIGHT CO., INC.4.06%20 470
THE CLOROX COMPANY6.98%18 545
PT UNILEVER INDONESIA TBK-12.55%10 150
LION CORPORATION-2.58%3 106