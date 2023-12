Industrial Commercial & Agricultural Public Ltd Co is a Jordan-based company which is primarily engaged in manufacturing detergents, soaps, cosmetics products, etc. The Company operates liquid detergents plant, which produces a range of cleaning liquids, hair shampoos, dishwashing liquids, disinfectants, fabric softeners, carpet cleaners, glass cleaners and grease removers, liquid soaps and other products. Cosmetics plant produces tooth pastes, shaving creams, skin creams and hair gels. Plastic plant produces different kinds of plastic bottles and packs. The Company distributes its products locally and internationally. The Company's subsidiaries include Intaj Marketing and Distribution Company Ltd, Consolidated and Detergents Industries Co Ltd and Unified Soap Industry Co Ltd, etc.

Sector Household Products