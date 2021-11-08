Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Bulgaria
  4. Bulgaria Stock Exchange
  5. Industrial Holding Bulgaria AD
  6. News
  7. Summary
    IHB   BG1100019980

INDUSTRIAL HOLDING BULGARIA AD

(IHB)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensus 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

A revisedtender offer with corrected technical discrepancies under Art. 149, para. 6 of the Public Offering of Securities Act (POSA) for purchase of shares of Industrial Holding Bulgaria PLC

11/08/2021 | 10:38am EST
On 08.11.2021 a notification was received in Industrial Holding Bulgaria PLC according to art. 152, para. 4 in connection with art. 151, para. 3 of POSA, accompanied by a draft of a revised tender offer with corrected technical discrepancies under Art. 149, para. 6 of POSA presented by Bulls AD, Sofia, for the purchase of up to 23 690 662 voting shares from the other shareholders of Industrial Holding Bulgaria PLC.

In connection with the requirement of art. 152, para. 4 in connection with art. 151, para. 4 of POSA,information on the received revised tender offer for purchase of shares of Industrial Holding Bulgaria PLC from Bulls AD and the essential conditions under it is presented in an appendix to this notification.

The full version of the revised tender offer for purchase of shares of Industrial Holding Bulgaria PLC from Bulls AD is also attached to this notification.

The Financial Supervision Commission has not yet pronounced on the submitted revised tender offer.

Disclaimer

Industrial Holding Bulgaria AD published this content on 08 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 November 2021 15:37:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 89,5 M 52,7 M 52,7 M
Net income 2020 -12,0 M -7,07 M -7,07 M
Net Debt 2020 29,1 M 17,1 M 17,1 M
P/E ratio 2020 -6,54x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 193 M 114 M 113 M
EV / Sales 2019 1,29x
EV / Sales 2020 1,19x
Nbr of Employees 1 063
Free-Float 40,2%
Chart INDUSTRIAL HOLDING BULGARIA AD
Duration : Period :
Industrial Holding Bulgaria AD Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 1,99 
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
Managers and Directors
Daneta Angelova Zheleva Chairman-Management Board & CEO
Elena Petrova Kircheva Chairman-Supervisory Board
Snezhana Ilieva Hristova Member-Supervisory Board
Konstantin Kuzmov Zografov Member-Supervisory Board
Vladislava Raykova Petrova-Sgureva Director-Investor Relations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
INDUSTRIAL HOLDING BULGARIA AD151.90%114
INVESTOR AB (PUBL)40.59%74 887
CK HUTCHISON HOLDINGS LIMITED-3.97%25 601
GROUPE BRUXELLES LAMBERT SA25.67%17 932
HAL TRUST31.79%15 205
AB INDUSTRIVÄRDEN (PUBL)6.13%14 689