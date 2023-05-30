Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Bulgaria
  4. Bulgaria Stock Exchange
  5. Industrial Holding Bulgaria AD
  6. News
  7. Summary
    IHB   BG1100019980

INDUSTRIAL HOLDING BULGARIA AD

(IHB)
  Report
End-of-day quote Bulgaria Stock Exchange  -  2023-05-28
1.700 BGN    0.00%
02:25pIndustrial Bulgaria : Changes in the Management Board the company are registered in the Trade Register
PU
05/23Industrial Bulgaria : IHB published a public notification for financial position for 1Q2023 consolidated
PU
05/23Industrial Bulgaria : Changes in the Management Board of IHB
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Industrial Bulgaria : Changes in the Management Board the company are registered in the Trade Register

05/30/2023 | 02:25pm EDT
With a decision № 20230529160052 in the Trade Register was registered a change in the Management Board of Industrial Holding Bulgaria PLC: Mr Boiko Noev was removed as a member of the Management Board of Industrial Holding Bulgaria PLC and a new member was entered Mr Vasil Tzanev.

Attachments

Disclaimer

Industrial Holding Bulgaria AD published this content on 29 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 May 2023 18:20:30 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2021 132 M 72,4 M 72,4 M
Net income 2021 43,0 M 23,6 M 23,6 M
Net cash 2021 9,59 M 5,26 M 5,26 M
P/E ratio 2021 4,80x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 165 M 90,2 M 90,2 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,19x
EV / Sales 2021 1,48x
Nbr of Employees 1 067
Free-Float 22,7%
Chart INDUSTRIAL HOLDING BULGARIA AD
Duration : Period :
Industrial Holding Bulgaria AD Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 1,70
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
Managers and Directors
Daneta Angelova Zheleva Chairman-Management Board & CEO
Elena Petrova Kircheva Chairman-Supervisory Board
Snezhana Ilieva Hristova Member-Supervisory Board
Konstantin Kuzmov Zografov Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Vladislava Raykova Petrova-Sgureva Director-Investor Relations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
INDUSTRIAL HOLDING BULGARIA AD-15.00%90
INVESTOR AB (PUBL)13.90%62 159
CK HUTCHISON HOLDINGS LIMITED2.67%23 532
GROUPE BRUXELLES LAMBERT SA-2.01%10 872
LIFCO AB (PUBL)33.74%9 769
KOÇ HOLDING A.S.-8.96%9 614
