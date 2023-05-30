Industrial Bulgaria : Changes in the Management Board the company are registered in the Trade Register

With a decision № 20230529160052 in the Trade Register was registered a change in the Management Board of Industrial Holding Bulgaria PLC: Mr Boiko Noev was removed as a member of the Management Board of Industrial Holding Bulgaria PLC and a new member was entered Mr Vasil Tzanev.
