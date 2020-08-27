Log in
Industrial Bulgaria : Decisions and Minutes from the IHB AGM on 27 August 2020

08/27/2020 | 10:43am EDT
DECISIONSof the ANNUAL GENERAL MEETINGOF SHAREHOLDERS OF INDUSTRIAL HOLDING BULGARIA AD27 August 2020, Sofia City, 16-20 Alabin Street, at the building of the Bulgarian Industrial Association

1. Acceptance of the Activity Report of the Company for 2019 and the Consolidated Activity Report of the Company for 2019.
Decision: The General Meeting of the Shareholders accepts the Activity Report of the Company for 2019 and the Consolidated Activity Report of the Company for 2019.

2. Acceptance of the Report of the Registered Auditor for the audit made of the Annual Financial Statements of the Company for 2019 and the Report of the Registered Auditor for the audit made of the Consolidated Annual Financial Statements of the Company for 2019.
Decision: The General Meeting of the Shareholders accepts the Report of the Registered Auditor on the audit made of the Annual Financial Statements for 2019 and the Report on the audit made of the Consolidated Annual Financial Statements of the Company for 2019.

3. Acceptance of the Annual Financial Statements of the Company for 2019 and the Consolidated Financial Statements of the Company for 2019.
Decision: The General Meeting of the Shareholders accepts the Annual Financial Statements of the Company for 2019 and the Consolidated Financial Statements of the Company for 2019.

4. Adopting of a decision for allocation of the earnings of the Company for 2019.
Decision: The General Meeting of the Shareholders adopts a decision for allocation of the earnings of the Company for 2019 amounting to BGN 12 052 599,11 (twelve million fifty-two thousand five hundred ninety-nine levs and eleven stotinki) to remain as retained earnings of the Company.

5. Report on the Activity of the Investor Relations Director for 2019.
6. Report on implementation of remuneration policy for members of the Supervisory and Managing boards of 'Industrial holding Bulgaria' AD for 2019.

7. Release from liability of the members of the Manager Board and the Supervisory Board for their activities in 2019.
Decision: The General Meeting of the Shareholders releases from liability for their activities in 2019:
As members of the Supervisory Board

  • Snezhana Ilieva Hristova
  • Konstantin Kuzmov Zografov
  • DZH AD, represented by Elena Petkova Kircheva.

As members of the Management Board:

  • Daneta Angelova Zheleva,
  • Emilian Emilov Abadjiev;
  • Borislav Emilov Gavrilov,
  • Boyko Nikolov Noev,

8. Determining of the remuneration of the members of the Supervisory Board and the Management Board of the Company for 2020.
Decision: The General Meeting of the Shareholders determines the monthly remuneration of the members of the Supervisory Board and the Management Board of the Company for 2020 amounted to 1000 leva.

9. Report on the activity of the Audit Committee of the Company for 2019.

10. Adoption of changes in the Statute (Rules) for the activity of the Audit Committee.
Decision: The General Meeting of the Shareholders adopts changes in the Statute (Rules) for the activity of the Audit Committee.

11. Selection of a registered auditor of the Company for 2020.
Decision: The General Meeting of the Shareholders selects the recommended by the Audit Committee registered auditor of the Company for 2020 - AFA OOD.


Disclaimer

Industrial Holding Bulgaria AD published this content on 27 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 August 2020 14:42:05 UTC
