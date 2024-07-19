DECISIONS

of the extraordinary General meeting of shareholders of Industrial holding Bulgaria PLC

19 July 2024, Sofia City, at 58 Kn. Maria Luiza bul., Sofia, Conference center Project lab, floor 2, Conference hall Europe

1. Empowering of the Management Board of the Company to conclude a transaction falling within the scope of art. 114, para. 1, item 2 of the Public Offering of Securities Act.

Decision:The General Meeting of Shareholders on the grounds of the reasoned report of the Management board, prepared pursuant to Art. 114a of the Public Offering of Securities Act, empowers the Management board of the Company to conclude a transaction falling within the scope of art. 114, para. 1, item 2, in connection with para. 6 of the Public Offering of Securities Act, resulting in the issuance of one, third in order corporate guarantee and the occurrence of a contingent liability for "Industrial Holding Bulgaria" PLC in favour of Sumec Marine Co.,Ltd. and New Dayang Shipbuilding Co.,Ltd., P.R. China as the seller, to guarantee the fulfilment of obligations of the subsidiary Vaya Ltd., Marshall Islands, under the following basic parameters:

objective: guarantee payments under a shipbuilding contract for a 64,100 DWT bulk carrier

amount of the corporate guarantee: USD 35,150,000, plus sums for additional works assigned during construction, but not more than 5% of the value of the corporate guarantee.

validity of corporate guarantee: until the ship is delivered, but no later than June 30, 2028.

The Management board, directly or through the Chief Executive Officer of the Company, has the right to negotiate by its own all other parameters of the transaction above, in the range of above stated conditions.