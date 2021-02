With a decision № 20210202141924 in the Commercial Register at the Registry Agency was entered the deletion of IHB Electric AD (in liquidation), Sofia, a subsidiary of Industrial Holding Bulgaria PLC, after the end of liquidation proceedings.

