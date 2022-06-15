Industrial Bulgaria : IHB Business Run Varna held for the 4th time with the support of Industrial Holding Bulgaria

On June 12, 2022 for the fourth consecutive year in Varna was held the biggest team building in Bulgaria with a charity cause - IHB BUSINESS RUN VARNA, again with the support of Industrial holding Bulgaria.

In the largest team building in Varna and the region took part 53 teams, 3 of which were from the IHB Group. The competition was held as usual on the territory of Bulyard Shipbuilding Industry and Bulport Logistics in the Southern Industrial Zone. The event included also a running contest for children - warm-up and athletic exercises developed specifically for children.

The event was charitable, as 30% of the starting taxes will be donated to support Karin Dom - one of the oldest non-profit organizations in Varna, which takes care for children with special needs and their families.

The organizer of the event was Begach Running Club.