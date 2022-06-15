Log in
    IHB   BG1100019980

INDUSTRIAL HOLDING BULGARIA AD

(IHB)
  Report
End-of-day quote Bulgaria Stock Exchange  -  2022-06-09
2.080 BGN   +0.97%
08:13aINDUSTRIAL BULGARIA : IHB Business Run Varna held for the 4th time with the support of Industrial Holding Bulgaria
PU
06/01INDUSTRIAL BULGARIA : Share buyback of IHB
PU
05/27INDUSTRIAL BULGARIA : IHB published a public notification for financial position for 1Q2022 consolidated
PU
Industrial Bulgaria : IHB Business Run Varna held for the 4th time with the support of Industrial Holding Bulgaria

06/15/2022 | 08:13am EDT
On June 12, 2022 for the fourth consecutive year in Varna was held the biggest team building in Bulgaria with a charity cause - IHB BUSINESS RUN VARNA, again with the support of Industrial holding Bulgaria.

In the largest team building in Varna and the region took part 53 teams, 3 of which were from the IHB Group. The competition was held as usual on the territory of Bulyard Shipbuilding Industry and Bulport Logistics in the Southern Industrial Zone. The event included also a running contest for children - warm-up and athletic exercises developed specifically for children.

The event was charitable, as 30% of the starting taxes will be donated to support Karin Dom - one of the oldest non-profit organizations in Varna, which takes care for children with special needs and their families.

The organizer of the event was Begach Running Club.

Disclaimer

Industrial Holding Bulgaria AD published this content on 14 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 June 2022 12:12:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2020 89,5 M 47,7 M 47,7 M
Net income 2020 -12,0 M -6,39 M -6,39 M
Net Debt 2020 29,1 M 15,5 M 15,5 M
P/E ratio 2020 -6,54x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 201 M 107 M 107 M
EV / Sales 2019 1,29x
EV / Sales 2020 1,19x
Nbr of Employees 1 058
Free-Float 11,8%
Chart INDUSTRIAL HOLDING BULGARIA AD
Duration : Period :
Industrial Holding Bulgaria AD Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 2,08
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
Managers and Directors
Daneta Angelova Zheleva Chairman-Management Board & CEO
Elena Petrova Kircheva Chairman-Supervisory Board
Snezhana Ilieva Hristova Member-Supervisory Board
Konstantin Kuzmov Zografov Member-Supervisory Board
Vladislava Raykova Petrova-Sgureva Director-Investor Relations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
INDUSTRIAL HOLDING BULGARIA AD-1.89%107
INVESTOR AB (PUBL)-20.75%53 575
CK HUTCHISON HOLDINGS LIMITED5.37%25 889
GROUPE BRUXELLES LAMBERT SA-18.77%12 109
HAL TRUST-11.86%11 609
AB INDUSTRIVÄRDEN (PUBL)-17.89%9 997