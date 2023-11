Industrial Holding Bulgaria AD (Industrial Holding Bulgaria PLC or IHB) is a Bulgaria-based holding company that specializes in the acquisition, evaluation and sales of equity in Bulgarian and foreign companies, as well as in the management of the companies within the Holding's portfolio, and the financing of its subsidiaries. IHB manages investment portfolio of enterprises from different industries, including the marine business, machine building, furniture production, river cruises and others. Industrial Holding Bulgaria AD has its interests in number of subsidiaries and is the majority shareholder in various companies. The Company's major shareholder is Venside Enterprises Limited with a stake of 30.01%.

Sector Investment Holding Companies