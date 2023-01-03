Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Bulgaria
  4. Bulgaria Stock Exchange
  5. Industrial Holding Bulgaria AD
  6. News
  7. Summary
    IHB   BG1100019980

INDUSTRIAL HOLDING BULGARIA AD

(IHB)
  Report
End-of-day quote Bulgaria Stock Exchange  -  2022-12-28
2.000 BGN   +8.11%
08:18aIndustrial Bulgaria : Insider information
PU
2022Industrial Bulgaria : 52 years of ZMM Nova Zagora, 52 trees for the town of Nova Zagora
PU
2022Industrial Bulgaria : Notification under Art. 19 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Industrial Bulgaria : Insider information

01/03/2023 | 08:18am EST
Insider information 03.01.2023 13:46:34 (local time)

Company: Industrial Holding Bulgaria PLC-Sofia (IHB)
With reference to the adopted share buyback decision, Industrial Holding Bulgaria has not acquired own shares in December 2022. Industrial Holding Bulgaria does not own any treasury shares by 31 December 2022.

Attachments

Disclaimer

Industrial Holding Bulgaria AD published this content on 03 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 January 2023 13:17:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2021 132 M 72,2 M 72,2 M
Net income 2021 43,0 M 23,5 M 23,5 M
Net cash 2021 9,59 M 5,25 M 5,25 M
P/E ratio 2021 4,80x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 194 M 106 M 106 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,19x
EV / Sales 2021 1,48x
Nbr of Employees 1 065
Free-Float 22,7%
Chart INDUSTRIAL HOLDING BULGARIA AD
Duration : Period :
Industrial Holding Bulgaria AD Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 2,00
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
Managers and Directors
Daneta Angelova Zheleva Chairman-Management Board & CEO
Elena Petrova Kircheva Chairman-Supervisory Board
Snezhana Ilieva Hristova Member-Supervisory Board
Konstantin Kuzmov Zografov Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Vladislava Raykova Petrova-Sgureva Director-Investor Relations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
INDUSTRIAL HOLDING BULGARIA AD0.00%106
INVESTOR AB (PUBL)1.08%56 402
CK HUTCHISON HOLDINGS LIMITED0.00%22 989
GROUPE BRUXELLES LAMBERT SA1.23%11 469
KOÇ HOLDING A.S.0.96%11 449
HAL TRUST1.00%11 442