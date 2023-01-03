Industrial Bulgaria : Insider information

Insider information
03.01.2023 13:46:34 (local time)
Company: Industrial Holding Bulgaria PLC-Sofia (IHB)
With reference to the adopted share buyback decision, Industrial Holding Bulgaria has not acquired own shares in December 2022. Industrial Holding Bulgaria does not own any treasury shares by 31 December 2022.
