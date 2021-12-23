Log in
    IHB   BG1100019980

INDUSTRIAL HOLDING BULGARIA AD

(IHB)
Industrial Bulgaria : Notification under Art. 19 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014

12/23/2021 | 05:07am EST
On 23.12.2021, Industrial Holding Bulgaria PLC received a notification under Art. 19 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 from BULLS AD - a legal person closely associated with a person discharging managerial responsibilities within Industrial Holding Bulgaria PLC, regarding transactions, as follows:

Type of the transactions: Acquisition of 1 930 270 shares in total, issued by Industrial Holding Bulgaria PLC, ISIN code BG1100019980.

Date of the transactions on Bulgarian stock exchange AD, Standard Equities Segment: 22.12.2021.

Price per share: 2,08 BGN.

Disclaimer

Industrial Holding Bulgaria AD published this content on 23 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 December 2021 10:06:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
