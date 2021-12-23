Industrial Bulgaria : Notification under Art. 19 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014

On 23.12.2021, Industrial Holding Bulgaria PLC received a notification under Art. 19 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 from BULLS AD - a legal person closely associated with a person discharging managerial responsibilities within Industrial Holding Bulgaria PLC, regarding transactions, as follows:
Type of the transactions: Acquisition of 1 930 270 shares in total, issued by Industrial Holding Bulgaria PLC, ISIN code BG1100019980.
Date of the transactions on Bulgarian stock exchange AD, Standard Equities Segment: 22.12.2021.
Price per share: 2,08 BGN.
Disclaimer
Industrial Holding Bulgaria AD published this content on 23 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 December 2021 10:06:04 UTC.