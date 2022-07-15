Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Bulgaria
  4. Bulgaria Stock Exchange
  5. Industrial Holding Bulgaria AD
  6. News
  7. Summary
    IHB   BG1100019980

INDUSTRIAL HOLDING BULGARIA AD

(IHB)
  Report
End-of-day quote Bulgaria Stock Exchange  -  2022-07-13
2.000 BGN   -0.99%
07/01INDUSTRIAL BULGARIA : Share buyback of IHB
PU
06/29INDUSTRIAL BULGARIA : Тhe renewal of the mandate of a member of the Supervisory Board of IHB is registered in the TR
PU
06/28Industrial Holding Bulgaria AD's Equity Buyback announced on September 1, 2017, has expired.
CI
Industrial Bulgaria : Notification under Art. 19 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014

07/15/2022 | 12:04am EDT
On 14.07.2022, Industrial Holding Bulgaria PLC received a notification under Art. 19 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 from BULLS AD - a legal person closely associated with a person discharging managerial responsibilities within Industrial Holding Bulgaria PLC, regarding transactions, as follows:

Type of the transactions: Acquisition of 14 921 shares in total, issued by Industrial Holding Bulgaria PLC,ISIN code BG1100019980.

Date of the transactions on Bulgarian stock exchange AD, Standard Equities Segment: 13.07.2022.

Weighted average price per share: 2,00 BGN.

Disclaimer

Industrial Holding Bulgaria AD published this content on 14 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 July 2022 04:03:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials ()
Sales 2020 89,5 M - -
Net income 2020 -12,0 M - -
Net Debt 2020 29,1 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -6,54x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 194 M 99,1 M -
EV / Sales 2019 1,29x
EV / Sales 2020 1,19x
Nbr of Employees 1 058
Free-Float 11,8%
Chart INDUSTRIAL HOLDING BULGARIA AD
Duration : Period :
Industrial Holding Bulgaria AD Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 2,00
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
Managers and Directors
Daneta Angelova Zheleva Chairman-Management Board & CEO
Elena Petrova Kircheva Chairman-Supervisory Board
Snezhana Ilieva Hristova Member-Supervisory Board
Konstantin Kuzmov Zografov Member-Supervisory Board
Vladislava Raykova Petrova-Sgureva Director-Investor Relations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
INDUSTRIAL HOLDING BULGARIA AD-5.66%101
INVESTOR AB (PUBL)-17.37%54 097
CK HUTCHISON HOLDINGS LIMITED5.96%26 035
GROUPE BRUXELLES LAMBERT SA-18.72%11 907
HAL TRUST-13.40%11 047
AB INDUSTRIVÄRDEN (PUBL)-17.06%9 774