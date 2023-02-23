Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Bulgaria
  4. Bulgaria Stock Exchange
  5. Industrial Holding Bulgaria AD
  6. News
  7. Summary
    IHB   BG1100019980

INDUSTRIAL HOLDING BULGARIA AD

(IHB)
  Report
End-of-day quote Bulgaria Stock Exchange  -  2023-02-20
1.800 BGN    0.00%
10:48aIndustrial Bulgaria : Notification under Art. 19 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014
PU
02/09Industrial Bulgaria : Notification under Art. 19 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014
PU
02/06Industrial Bulgaria : Notification under Art. 19 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Industrial Bulgaria : Notification under Art. 19 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014

02/23/2023 | 10:48am EST
On 23.02.2023, Industrial Holding Bulgaria PLC received two notifications under Art. 19 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 from BULLS AD - a legal person closely associated with a person discharging managerial responsibilities within Industrial Holding Bulgaria PLC, regarding transactions, as follows:

Type of the transaction: Acquisition of 50 shares, issued by Industrial Holding Bulgaria PLC, ISIN code BG1100019980.

Date of the transaction on Bulgarian stock exchange AD, Standard Equities Segment: 20.02.2023.

Weighted average price per share:1,800 BGN.

Type of the transactions: Acquisition of 51 104 shares in total, issued by Industrial Holding Bulgaria PLC, ISIN code BG1100019980.

Date of the transactions on Bulgarian stock exchange AD, Standard Equities Segment: 21.02.2023.

Weighted average price per share:1,800 BGN.

Attachments

Disclaimer

Industrial Holding Bulgaria AD published this content on 23 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 February 2023 15:47:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
