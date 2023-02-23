Industrial Bulgaria : Notification under Art. 19 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014

On 23.02.2023, Industrial Holding Bulgaria PLC received two notifications under Art. 19 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 from BULLS AD - a legal person closely associated with a person discharging managerial responsibilities within Industrial Holding Bulgaria PLC, regarding transactions, as follows:

Type of the transaction: Acquisition of 50 shares, issued by Industrial Holding Bulgaria PLC, ISIN code BG1100019980.

Date of the transaction on Bulgarian stock exchange AD, Standard Equities Segment: 20.02.2023.

Weighted average price per share:1,800 BGN.

Type of the transactions: Acquisition of 51 104 shares in total, issued by Industrial Holding Bulgaria PLC, ISIN code BG1100019980.

Date of the transactions on Bulgarian stock exchange AD, Standard Equities Segment: 21.02.2023.

Weighted average price per share:1,800 BGN.