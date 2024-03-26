On 25.03.2024 Industrial Holding Bulgaria PLC received two notifications under Art. 19 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 from BULLS AD - a legal person closely associated with a person discharging managerial responsibilities within Industrial Holding Bulgaria PLC, regarding transactions, as follows:
Type of the transaction: Acquisition of 125 shares, issued by Industrial Holding Bulgaria PLC, ISIN code BG1100019980.
Date of the transaction on Bulgarian stock exchange AD, Standard Equities Segment: 21.03.2024.
Weighted average price per share:1,700 BGN.
Type of the transactions: Acquisition of 283 shares in total, issued by Industrial Holding Bulgaria PLC, ISIN code BG1100019980.
Date of the transactions on Bulgarian stock exchange AD, Standard Equities Segment: 22.03.2024.
Weighted average price per share:1,700 BGN.
Attachments
- Original Link
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Industrial Holding Bulgaria AD published this content on 25 March 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 March 2024 09:01:02 UTC.