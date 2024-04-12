On 11.04.2024 Industrial Holding Bulgaria PLC received a notification under Art. 19 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 from BULLS AD - a legal person closely associated with a person discharging managerial responsibilities within Industrial Holding Bulgaria PLC, regarding transactions, as follows:

Type of the transactions: Acquisition of 50 250 shares in total, issued by Industrial Holding Bulgaria PLC, ISIN code BG1100019980.

Date of the transactions on Bulgarian stock exchange AD, Standard Equities Segment: 09.04.2024.

Weighted average price per share:1,700 BGN.