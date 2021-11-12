Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Bulgaria
  4. Bulgaria Stock Exchange
  5. Industrial Holding Bulgaria AD
  6. News
  7. Summary
    IHB   BG1100019980

INDUSTRIAL HOLDING BULGARIA AD

(IHB)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensus 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Industrial Bulgaria : Other information

11/12/2021 | 05:28pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Other information 12.11.2021 14:15:07 (local time)

BSE received the following tender offer notification under Art. 149 (6) of the POSA:
- Company, subject of the tender offer: Industrial Holding Bulgaria PLC-Sofia
- BSE code of the issuer: IHB
- ISIN of the issue: BG1100019980
- Nominal value per share: BGN 1.00 /one Bulgarian lev/
- Number of shares issued: 107,400,643 shares
- Prospective acquirer: Bulls AD, UIC 122082983
- Authorised investment intermediary: Elana Trading AD
- Number of shares held by the prospective acquirer: 73,117,755 shares (68.079% of the capital and 75.528% of the GMS votes)
- Number of shares, subject of the offer: 23,690,662 shares (22.058% of the capital and 24.472% of the GMS votes)
- Offered price per share: BGN 2.08
- The Financial Supervision Commission adopted a decision on 11 November 2021 not to issue a final ban on the tender offer publication.
- The tender offer was published on 11 November 2021.
Please, find the tender offer on the website of the Exchange.

Disclaimer

Industrial Holding Bulgaria AD published this content on 12 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 November 2021 22:27:28 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about INDUSTRIAL HOLDING BULGARIA AD
05:28pINDUSTRIAL BULGARIA : Other information
PU
07:53aA tender offer, published by Bulls AD, Sofia under Art. 149, para. 6 of the Public Offe..
PU
11/08A revisedtender offer with corrected technical discrepancies under Art. 149, para. 6 of..
PU
11/07On November 7th 2021 Industrial Holding Bulgaria celebrates its 25th anniversary!
PU
11/04The Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of Industrial Holding Bulgaria PLC wi..
PU
11/01IHB published a public notification for financial position for 3Q2021 NON-consolidated
PU
11/01Share buyback of IHB
PU
10/22INDUSTRIAL BULGARIA : An updated invitation for convening an Extraordinary General Meeting..
PU
10/14INDUSTRIAL BULGARIA : A tender offer under Art. 149, para. 6 of the Public Offering of Sec..
PU
10/01INDUSTRIAL BULGARIA : A final prohibition against the publication of the revised tender of..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 89,5 M 52,4 M 52,4 M
Net income 2020 -12,0 M -7,03 M -7,03 M
Net Debt 2020 29,1 M 17,0 M 17,0 M
P/E ratio 2020 -6,54x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 197 M 116 M 116 M
EV / Sales 2019 1,29x
EV / Sales 2020 1,19x
Nbr of Employees 1 063
Free-Float 40,2%
Chart INDUSTRIAL HOLDING BULGARIA AD
Duration : Period :
Industrial Holding Bulgaria AD Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 2,04 
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
Managers and Directors
Daneta Angelova Zheleva Chairman-Management Board & CEO
Elena Petrova Kircheva Chairman-Supervisory Board
Snezhana Ilieva Hristova Member-Supervisory Board
Konstantin Kuzmov Zografov Member-Supervisory Board
Vladislava Raykova Petrova-Sgureva Director-Investor Relations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
INDUSTRIAL HOLDING BULGARIA AD158.23%116
INVESTOR AB (PUBL)40.82%73 751
CK HUTCHISON HOLDINGS LIMITED-2.77%26 016
GROUPE BRUXELLES LAMBERT SA24.27%17 595
HAL TRUST31.79%15 086
AB INDUSTRIVÄRDEN (PUBL)5.40%14 389