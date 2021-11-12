Industrial Bulgaria : Other information

Other information
12.11.2021 14:15:07 (local time)
BSE received the following tender offer notification under Art. 149 (6) of the POSA:
- Company, subject of the tender offer: Industrial Holding Bulgaria PLC-Sofia
- BSE code of the issuer: IHB
- ISIN of the issue: BG1100019980
- Nominal value per share: BGN 1.00 /one Bulgarian lev/
- Number of shares issued: 107,400,643 shares
- Prospective acquirer: Bulls AD, UIC 122082983
- Authorised investment intermediary: Elana Trading AD
- Number of shares held by the prospective acquirer: 73,117,755 shares (68.079% of the capital and 75.528% of the GMS votes)
- Number of shares, subject of the offer: 23,690,662 shares (22.058% of the capital and 24.472% of the GMS votes)
- Offered price per share: BGN 2.08
- The Financial Supervision Commission adopted a decision on 11 November 2021 not to issue a final ban on the tender offer publication.
- The tender offer was published on 11 November 2021.
Please, find the tender offer on the website of the Exchange.
Disclaimer
