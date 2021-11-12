Industrial Bulgaria : Other information

12.11.2021 14:15:07 (local time)

BSE received the following tender offer notification under Art. 149 (6) of the POSA:

- Company, subject of the tender offer: Industrial Holding Bulgaria PLC-Sofia

- BSE code of the issuer: IHB

- ISIN of the issue: BG1100019980

- Nominal value per share: BGN 1.00 /one Bulgarian lev/

- Number of shares issued: 107,400,643 shares

- Prospective acquirer: Bulls AD, UIC 122082983

- Authorised investment intermediary: Elana Trading AD

- Number of shares held by the prospective acquirer: 73,117,755 shares (68.079% of the capital and 75.528% of the GMS votes)

- Number of shares, subject of the offer: 23,690,662 shares (22.058% of the capital and 24.472% of the GMS votes)

- Offered price per share: BGN 2.08

- The Financial Supervision Commission adopted a decision on 11 November 2021 not to issue a final ban on the tender offer publication.

- The tender offer was published on 11 November 2021.

Please, find the tender offer on the website of the Exchange.

