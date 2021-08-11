Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Bulgaria
  4. Bulgaria Stock Exchange
  5. Industrial Holding Bulgaria AD
  6. News
  7. Summary
    IHB   BG1100019980

INDUSTRIAL HOLDING BULGARIA AD

(IHB)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensus 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Industrial Bulgaria : convenes an Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders to adopt a decision to reduce the capital of the Company.

08/11/2021 | 11:06am EDT
With a decision from 11.08.2021 the Supervisory Board of Industrial Holding Bulgaria PLC convenes, on 04.11.2021, an Extraordinary General Meeting of the Shareholders of the Company to adopt a decision to reduce the capital of the Company from BGN 107 400 643 to BGN 96 808 417, by cancelation of 10 592 226 bought back ordinary, registered, dematerialized treasury shares, issued by Industrial Holding Bulgaria PLC, with a nominal value of BGN 1 each and respective amendments to the Articles of Association of the Company.

The invitation for convening the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of Industrial Holding Bulgaria PLC is to be announced in into the Trade Register at the Registry Agency.

Disclaimer

Industrial Holding Bulgaria AD published this content on 11 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 August 2021 15:05:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 89,6 M 53,7 M 53,7 M
Net income 2020 -11,7 M -7,00 M -7,00 M
Net Debt 2020 29,1 M 17,4 M 17,4 M
P/E ratio 2020 -6,65x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 160 M 95,7 M 95,7 M
EV / Sales 2019 1,29x
EV / Sales 2020 1,19x
Nbr of Employees 1 063
Free-Float 44,5%
Chart INDUSTRIAL HOLDING BULGARIA AD
Duration : Period :
Industrial Holding Bulgaria AD Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 1,65 
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
Managers and Directors
Daneta Angelova Zheleva Chairman-Management Board & CEO
Elena Petrova Kircheva Chairman-Supervisory Board
Snezhana Ilieva Hristova Member-Supervisory Board
Konstantin Kuzmov Zografov Member-Supervisory Board
Vladislava Raykova Petrova-Sgureva Director-Investor Relations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
INDUSTRIAL HOLDING BULGARIA AD108.86%96
INVESTOR AB (PUBL)45.27%76 385
CK HUTCHISON HOLDINGS LIMITED6.01%28 346
AB INDUSTRIVÄRDEN (PUBL)24.73%16 792
HAL TRUST29.36%15 138
LIFCO AB (PUBL)61.15%13 227