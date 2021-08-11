Industrial Bulgaria : convenes an Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders to adopt a decision to reduce the capital of the Company.

With a decision from 11.08.2021 the Supervisory Board of Industrial Holding Bulgaria PLC convenes, on 04.11.2021, an Extraordinary General Meeting of the Shareholders of the Company to adopt a decision to reduce the capital of the Company from BGN 107 400 643 to BGN 96 808 417, by cancelation of 10 592 226 bought back ordinary, registered, dematerialized treasury shares, issued by Industrial Holding Bulgaria PLC, with a nominal value of BGN 1 each and respective amendments to the Articles of Association of the Company.

The invitation for convening the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of Industrial Holding Bulgaria PLC is to be announced in into the Trade Register at the Registry Agency.