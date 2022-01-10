Industrial Bulgaria : is among the ten most promising shares for 2022, according to the ranking of Capital newspaper

Industrial Holding Bulgaria PLC is ranked 8th in the ratingof Capital newspaper - "Ten Shares of 2022", determining the most promising investments for 2022, based on a survey conducted amongleading brokers, analysts and portfolio managers on the Bulgarian capital market.
An article with information on how the survey wasconductedand the ranking itself can be found in Capital newspaper HERE.
