    IHB   BG1100019980

INDUSTRIAL HOLDING BULGARIA AD

(IHB)
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensus 
Summary

Industrial Bulgaria : is among the ten most promising shares for 2022, according to the ranking of Capital newspaper

01/10/2022 | 04:38am EST
Industrial Holding Bulgaria PLC is ranked 8th in the ratingof Capital newspaper - "Ten Shares of 2022", determining the most promising investments for 2022, based on a survey conducted amongleading brokers, analysts and portfolio managers on the Bulgarian capital market.

An article with information on how the survey wasconductedand the ranking itself can be found in Capital newspaper HERE.

Disclaimer

Industrial Holding Bulgaria AD published this content on 10 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 January 2022 09:37:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2020 89,5 M 51,7 M 51,7 M
Net income 2020 -12,0 M -6,93 M -6,93 M
Net Debt 2020 29,1 M 16,8 M 16,8 M
P/E ratio 2020 -6,54x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 211 M 122 M 122 M
EV / Sales 2019 1,29x
EV / Sales 2020 1,19x
Nbr of Employees 1 058
Free-Float 5,02%
Chart INDUSTRIAL HOLDING BULGARIA AD
Duration : Period :
Industrial Holding Bulgaria AD Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 2,18 
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
Managers and Directors
Daneta Angelova Zheleva Chairman-Management Board & CEO
Elena Petrova Kircheva Chairman-Supervisory Board
Snezhana Ilieva Hristova Member-Supervisory Board
Konstantin Kuzmov Zografov Member-Supervisory Board
Vladislava Raykova Petrova-Sgureva Director-Investor Relations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
INDUSTRIAL HOLDING BULGARIA AD2.83%122
INVESTOR AB (PUBL)-2.18%77 205
CK HUTCHISON HOLDINGS LIMITED5.27%26 036
GROUPE BRUXELLES LAMBERT SA0.75%16 784
HAL OPTICAL INVESTMENTS B.V.-0.82%14 214
AB INDUSTRIVÄRDEN (PUBL)0.42%13 689