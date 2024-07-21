On 19 July 2024, Industrial Holding Bulgaria issued one, third in a row, corporate guarantee in favour of Sumec Marine Co. Ltd., China and New Dayang Shipbuilding Co. Ltd., China. The corporate guarantee secures the commitments of a subsidiary company "Vaya LTD", Marshall Islands to pay the sums due under a contract for the construction of one new bulk carrier with a capacity of 64,100 DWT.

∙ amount of the corporate guarantee: USD 35,150,000, plus sums for additional works assigned during construction, but not more than 5% of the value of the corporate guarantee.

∙ validity of corporate guarantee: until the ship is delivered, but no later than June 30, 2028.

For the issuance of the guarantee, on the basis of Art. 114, para. 1, item 2 of the Public Offering of Securities Act, was approved by the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders held on 19 July 2024. With each payment under the contract, the amount of the corporate guarantee is reduced.