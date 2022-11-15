Industrial Bulgaria : organizes a meeting with investors

Industrial Holding Bulgaria PLC organizes a meeting with investors on 14 December 2022 at 10 a.m. in Sofia, at 1 Gurko Str., Sofia, Grand Hotel Sofia, 1 floor, Serdika hall. The results of the company's activity, on an individual and consolidated basis, for the third quarter of 2022 and the trends for the end of 2022 and 2023 for the main businesses where the companies of the Group of Industrial Holding Bulgaria PLC operate,will be presented at the meeting. It will be attended by representatives of the corporate management of Industrial Holding Bulgaria PLC and the executive directors of the main companies of the IHB Group.

Everyone who wish to participate and ask questions in advance about the topics that will be discussedmay apply by filling in the registration form till 13.12.2022.

Registration form