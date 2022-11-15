Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Bulgaria
  4. Bulgaria Stock Exchange
  5. Industrial Holding Bulgaria AD
  6. News
  7. Summary
    IHB   BG1100019980

INDUSTRIAL HOLDING BULGARIA AD

(IHB)
  Report
End-of-day quote Bulgaria Stock Exchange  -  2022-11-13
1.800 BGN    0.00%
08:02aIndustrial Bulgaria : organizes a meeting with investors
PU
07:42aIndustrial Bulgaria : Notification under Art. 19 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014
PU
11/10Industrial Bulgaria : Notification under Art. 19 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014
PU
Industrial Bulgaria : organizes a meeting with investors

11/15/2022 | 08:02am EST
Industrial Holding Bulgaria PLC organizes a meeting with investors on 14 December 2022 at 10 a.m. in Sofia, at 1 Gurko Str., Sofia, Grand Hotel Sofia, 1 floor, Serdika hall. The results of the company's activity, on an individual and consolidated basis, for the third quarter of 2022 and the trends for the end of 2022 and 2023 for the main businesses where the companies of the Group of Industrial Holding Bulgaria PLC operate,will be presented at the meeting. It will be attended by representatives of the corporate management of Industrial Holding Bulgaria PLC and the executive directors of the main companies of the IHB Group.

Everyone who wish to participate and ask questions in advance about the topics that will be discussedmay apply by filling in the registration form till 13.12.2022.

Registration form

Disclaimer

Industrial Holding Bulgaria AD published this content on 15 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 November 2022 13:01:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
