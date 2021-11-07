Log in
    IHB   BG1100019980

INDUSTRIAL HOLDING BULGARIA AD

(IHB)
  Report
On November 7th 2021 Industrial Holding Bulgaria celebrates its 25th anniversary!

11/07/2021 | 05:18am EST
We would like to thank all our employees, partners and supporters that for a quarter of a century we have been following the difficult path of building on great traditions of Bulgarian engineering, logistics and maritime transport, following the principles of integrity, honesty and belief.

Daneta Zheleva

CEO

Disclaimer

Industrial Holding Bulgaria AD published this content on 07 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 November 2021 10:17:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 89,5 M 52,7 M 52,7 M
Net income 2020 -12,0 M -7,07 M -7,07 M
Net Debt 2020 29,1 M 17,1 M 17,1 M
P/E ratio 2020 -6,54x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 193 M 114 M 113 M
EV / Sales 2019 1,29x
EV / Sales 2020 1,19x
Nbr of Employees 1 063
Free-Float 40,2%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Daneta Angelova Zheleva Chairman-Management Board & CEO
Elena Petrova Kircheva Chairman-Supervisory Board
Snezhana Ilieva Hristova Member-Supervisory Board
Konstantin Kuzmov Zografov Member-Supervisory Board
Vladislava Raykova Petrova-Sgureva Director-Investor Relations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
INDUSTRIAL HOLDING BULGARIA AD151.90%114
INVESTOR AB (PUBL)40.59%74 887
CK HUTCHISON HOLDINGS LIMITED-3.97%25 601
GROUPE BRUXELLES LAMBERT SA25.67%17 932
HAL TRUST31.79%15 205
AB INDUSTRIVÄRDEN (PUBL)6.13%14 689