Industrial Human Capital : Management Change/Compensation - Form 8-K/A

EXPLANATORY NOTE

This Form 8-K/A is being filed to correct typographical errors in the Form 8-K that was originally filed with the SEC on July 13, 2022 (the "Original Form 8-K"). This Form 8-K/A includes appropriate corrections to the Original Form 8-K as it should have been filed, as set forth below. No other changes have been made to the Original Form 8-K.

Item 5.02. Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers.

On July 7, 2022, Heath Hawker indicated his intention to withdraw as Director of Industrial Human Capital, Inc. ("AXH" or the "Company"), the same to be effective July 11, 2022. Mr. Hawker's resignation was not in connection with any disagreement with the Company on any matter relating to the Company's operations, policies, or practices.

On July 12, 2022, Bennet Tchaikovsky also indicated his intention to withdraw as Director of the Company, the same to be effective July 14, 2022. Mr. Tchaikovsky's resignation was not in connection with any disagreement with the Company on any matter relating to the Company's operations, policies, or practices.

The Company plans to conduct a search for suitable replacement directors.

Item 8.01. Other Events

On July 12, 2022, the Directors of the Company initiated discussions regarding the approaching deadline to complete the initial business combination and the possible need to seek a vote of the Company's stockholders to approve an amendment to the Company's charter extending the time period in which to complete an initial business combination and to take such other actions as may be necessary in connection with such extension.

Item 9.01. Financial Statements and Exhibits

(d) Exhibits.

The following exhibits are filed as part of this report: