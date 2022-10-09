Industrial & Infrastructure Fund Investment : Convocation notice

Details 1．Time and Date: 11 am, Friday, October 28, 2022 (Reception scheduled to open at 10:30 am) 2．Place: 7-12 Marunouchi 1-chome,Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo Station Conference Tokyo "Room 602" (6th Floor of Sapia Tower) 3．Objectives of the general meeting of unitholders: Matters for Resolution Resolution Proposal 1 - Partial amendments of the Articles of Incorporation Resolution Proposal 2 - Appointment of one (1) executive director Resolution Proposal 3 - Appointment of three (3) supervisory directors Resolution Proposal 4 - Appointment of two (2) alternate executive directors

When you attend the meeting, please hand in the enclosed Voting Rights Exercise Form to the reception desk at the meeting venue.

When a proxy attends the meeting, since it is possible for one (1) other unitholder who holds voting rights to attend the general meeting of unitholders as a proxy, the proxy shall hand in the proxy form together with the Voting Rights Exercise Form to the reception desk at the meeting venue.

In addition, please note that a person other than a unitholder who is entitled to exercise his/her voting rights, such as a proxy who is not a unitholder and accompanying person, cannot enter the meeting venue.

Please be advised that if we need to revise any matters in the Explanatory Memorandum on the General Meeting of Unitholders during the period up until the day prior to the meeting, we will post any such revisions on our website (https://www.iif-reit.com/).

Based on the status of the infection in Japan of the novel coronavirus, IIF will take measures to prevent the infection at the general meeting of unitholders. For details, please refer to the following "Measures to Prevent Novel Coronavirus Infection". In addition, depending on changes in the circumstances in the future, IIF may announce postponement of the general meeting of unitholders, change in the venue or the measures to prevent infection at the general meeting of unitholders on the IIF's website (https://www.iif-reit.com/).

The briefing session on the status of the managed assets held by KJR Management, the asset management company which manages IIF's assets following the conclusion of the general meeting of unitholders, has been decided not to be held for the purpose of reducing the time spent on the venue for unitholders to prevent infection of the novel coronavirus as much as possible. Your understanding of our situation is highly appreciated.

Please note that the notification of resolution, which was previously sent to unitholders after the general meeting of unitholders, is going to be posted on the IIF's website (https://www.iif-reit.com/) instead of being sent in writing.

Souvenirs for unitholders who attend the general meeting of unitholders are not prepared.