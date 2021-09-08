Industrial & Infrastructure Fund Investment : Notice Concerning Acquisition of Real Estate Trust Beneficiary Right【IIF Yokkaichi Logistics Center (Existing Building)】

September 8, 2021 To all concerned parties: Investment Corporation Industrial & Infrastructure Fund Investment Corporation (Tokyo Stock Exchange Company Code: 3249) Representative: Kumi Honda, Executive Director URL: https://www.iif-reit.com/english/ Asset Management Company Mitsubishi Corp.-UBS Realty Inc. Representative: Katsuji Okamoto, President & CEO Inquiries: Hidehiko Ueda, Head of Industrial Division TEL: +81-3-5293-7091 Notice Concerning Acquisition of Real Estate Trust Beneficiary Right 【IIF Yokkaichi Logistics Center (Existing Building)】 Industrial & Infrastructure Fund Investment Corporation ("IIF") announced today that Mitsubishi Corp. - UBS Realty Inc., IIF's asset manager (the "Asset Manager"), decided to acquire a domestic real estate trust beneficiary right (the "Anticipated Acquisition") as outlined below. 1. Summary of Anticipated Acquisition Key Points Acquisition of complex project through CRE proposal (including proposal of development of a new building) in collaboration with Kajima Group capturing the business expansion needs of a major logistics company Located close to Yokkaichi-higashi IC near where distribution bases of major logistics companies and the one of the largest semiconductor manufacturing plants in the world are located, dramatically improved traffic convenience by stretching expressway 【Summary of Anticipated Acquisition】 Property Anticipated Appraisal NOI yield NOI yield Anticipated acquisition number Property name Location Seller (Note 2) value (Note 3) (after depreciation) acquisition (Note 4) (Note 1) price (million yen) (Note 4) date (million yen) L-51 IIF Yokkaichi Logistics Center Yokkaichi-shi, Japanese 5.4％ 4.3％ December operating 3,640 3,957 (Existing Building) Mie 13, 2021 company (Note 1) "Property number" classifies properties owned or to be acquired by IIF into three categories, namely, L (logistics facilities), F (manufacturing, research and development facilities) and I (infrastructure facilities). (Note 2) Although the seller is a Japanese operating company, the seller's profile cannot be disclosed as we have not obtained consent from the seller with respect to disclosure. The same shall apply hereinafter. (Note 3) The "appraisal value" is the total of the appraisal value based on the appraisal report for the Existing Building as of August 1, 2021 and the appraisal value based on the appraisal report for planned construction site for New Building as of August 1, 2021. For the details of the appraisal report for the Existing Building and planned construction site for New Building, please refer to "11. Summary of Appraisal Report" below. The same shall apply hereinafter. (Note 4) For the calculation formula of "NOI yield" and the "NOI yield after depreciation", please refer to "Reference: Definitions of Individual Calculation Formulas" below. 1

【IIF Yokkaichi Logistics Center (Existing Building)】 【Plan to develop a new building on the site】 2. Reason for Acquisition and Leases IIF decided to acquire the Anticipated Acquisition based on its judgment that the characteristics of the property are aligned with IIF's investment strategies, specifically, the acquisition of quality asset that would contribute to increase cash distributions per unit. In deciding whether to acquire the property to be acquired, we evaluated the property in terms of profitability, long-term usability and versatility. Please refer to section "4. Summary of Anticipated Acquisition and Leases" for the details and reasons for acquisition and lease of the property. With regards to the reasons for the lease of the Anticipated Acquisition, we are of the view that each tenant of the Anticipated Acquisition meets the tenant selection criteria set forth in the "Report on the Management Structure and System of the Issuer of REIT Units and Related Parties", released as of April 30, 2021. 3. Background to the acquisition IIF has decided to acquire the real estate trust beneficiary right in logistics facility (the "Existing Building") through a CRE proposal to a major logistics company. In addition, a development project to construct a new logistics facility (the "New Building") on premise (the "Development Project") is planned. Following on the redevelopment project (Note1) of IIF Atsugi Logistics Center III announced last month, the Development Project will also be a development project of BTS-type logistics facility through capturing the needs of expanding business. The property is a logistics facility located near approximately 1.5 km from the Yokkaichi-higashi IC on Higashi-Meihan expressway and in a highly versatile industrial area allowing 24-hour operating. In the vicinity, there is the one of largest semiconductor manufacturing plants in the world, "Kioxia Yokkaichi Plant" of Kioxia Corporation (hereinafter "Kioxia"), which is a major semiconductor manufacturer, and Kioxia is building a new manufacturing plant with the purpose of improving production capacity in line with the expansion of worldwide demand for semiconductors. As a result, the area is expected to further increase demand for logistics facilities of electronic component manufacturers, etc. including semiconductor- related companies. The Development Project is a development project utilizing a bridge scheme. Kajima Leasing Corporation, which is a bridger (the "Bridger"), as a construction contractee will build the New Building and IIF has concluded a Project Agreement (Note2) concerning acquisition of the New Building after completion between the Bridger and related parties and affiliated companies. In addition, IIF will conclude a fixed-term land lease contract with the Bridger for the planned construction site for New Building and receive the land rent during the development period. Accordingly, we will work to maintain profitability by utilizing the bridge scheme to prevent downtime during the development period and by receiving the land rent related to the construction of the New Building as well as the building rent of the Existing Building. 2

(Note 1)For more information of the redevelopment project of IIF Atsugi Logistics Center III, please refer to the press release titled "Notice Concerning IIF Atsugi Logistics Center III Redevelopment Project" dated July 7, 2021. (Note 2)Except for certain matters, the Project Agreement shall not be legally binding. The Project Agreement does not oblige to IIF to acquire the New Building and does not assure IIF of the acquisition of the New Building. 【Forecast expansion of semiconductor memory market】 ■Scheme and schedule of the Development Project (planned) IIF concluded a Purchase and Sale Agreement (Note) of trust beneficiary right in the Existing Building with the seller dated today. In addition, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank, Limited, which acts as trustee of the Existing Building (the "Trustee"), will conclude a fixed-term building lease contract (master lease contract) with Kajima Tatemono Sogo Kanri Co., Ltd ("Kajima Tatemono") as a lessee and a sublessor. Furthermore, the Bridger plans to construct the New Building as construction contractee on the premise after IIF will acquire the Existing Building and IIF has concluded the Project Agreement concerning including acquisition of the New Building after completion with the Bridger, Kajima Tatemono, a sublessee, KAJIMA CORPORATION which is to be a designer/construction contractor and the Asset Manager on August 25, 2021. With regard to the New Building after completion, the Bridger and IIF plan to conclude a Purchase and Sale Agreement of trust beneficiary right in the New Building. Furthermore, a fixed-term building lease contract (master lease agreement) for the New Building will be conclude between the Trustee as the lessor and Kajima Tatemono as a lessee and a sublessor. However, the Project Agreement does not oblige to IIF to acquire the New Building and does not assure IIF of the acquisition of the New Building. In addition, the Trustee and the Bridger will conclude a fixed-term land lease contract for the planned construction site for New Building. (Note) Conditions precedent concerning the execution of sale and purchase are set in the Purchase and Sale Agreement of trust beneficiary right in the Existing Building. For the details of the conditions, please refer to "5. Matters relating to Forward Commitment Contracts" below. Conclusion of Project Agreement (New Building) August 25, 2021 Conclusion of Purchase and Sale Agreement of September 8, 2021 trust beneficiary right (Existing Building) Basic design and detailed design August to October 2021 (scheduled) Conclusion of fixed-term building lease contract December 13, 2021 (scheduled) (Existing Building) Conclusion of fixed-term land lease contract December 13, 2021 (scheduled) Construction term of New Building December 2021～September 2022 (scheduled) Start of New Building operation September 2022 (scheduled) 3

■Effect of the Development Project The following effects are expected as a result of the Development Project. The appraisal value (survey value) and unrealized gain after the acquisition of the New Building will be 9,990 million yen (increase by 6,033 million yen) and 1,170 million yen (unrealized gain ratio +13.3%) respectively and they will be improved compared to the figures of the Existing Building. （Note 1）The "Anticipated acquisition price" of the New Building is a reference figure based on the anticipated acquisition price specified in the Project Agreement. The "Anticipated acquisition price" of the Property after acquisition of the New Building is a reference figure of totaling the anticipated acquisition price of the Existing Building and that of the New Building. IIF has not decided to acquire the New Building as of today and the actual acquisition price of the New Building may change in the future due to changes in the content of plan for the Development Project. In addition, the Project Agreement does not oblige to IIF to acquire the New Building and does not assure IIF of the acquisition of the New Building. The same shall apply hereinafter. （Note 2）The "Appraisal value" of the Property after acquisition of the New Building is the survey value based on the survey report for the entire of the Existing Building and the New Building based on the plan for the Development Project as of August 1, 2021. The same shall apply hereafter. （Note 3）The "Unrealized gain" of the Existing Building is the difference between the appraisal value and the anticipated acquisition price of the Existing Building. The "Unrealized gain" of the Property after acquisition of the New Building is the difference between the survey value based on the survey report for the entire of the Existing Building and the New Building based on the plan for the Development Project as of August 1, 2021 and the total anticipated acquisition price of the Existing Building and the New Building . The "Unrealized gain" of the Property after acquisition of the New Building is estimated value as of today and there is no guarantee that it will be consistent with actual unrealized gain after the acquisition of the New Building. The anticipated acquisition price of the New Building and the actual survey value (appraisal value) of the New Building may change in the future due to changes in the content of plan for the Development Project. The same shall apply hereafter. （Note 4）The "Total floor area" of the New Building is the reference figure based on the current plan for the Development Project. The "Total floor area" of the Property after acquisition of the New Building is the sum of the total floor area 4

of the Existing Building and that of the New Building. The "Total floor area" of the New Building may change in the future due to changes in the content of plan for the Development Project. （Note 5）NOI yield = NOI* / Anticipated acquisition price** NOI yield after depreciation = (NOI-depreciation ***) / Anticipated acquisition price *With respect to the calculation of NOI, the NOI of the Existing Building is calculated based on the total net operating income for the first fiscal year under the DCF method indicated in the appraisal report for the Existing Building as of August 1, 2021 and in the appraisal report for planned construction site for New Building as of August 1, 2021. The NOI of the Property after acquisition of the New Building is calculated based on the net operating income for the first fiscal year under the DCF method indicated in the survey report for the entire of the Existing Building and the New Building based on the plan for the Development Project as of August 1, 2021. The NOI of the New Building is the difference between the NOI of the Existing Building and that of the Property after acquisition of the New Building. The same shall apply hereafter. ** The anticipated acquisition price of the New Building and the Property after acquisition of the New Building are reference figures as of today. The actual acquisition price of the New Building may change in the future due to changes in the content of plan for the Development Project and thus the NOI and the NOI after depreciation of the New Building and the Property after acquisition of the New Building may change in the future due to changes in the content of plan for the Development Project. The same shall apply hereafter. *** The depreciation of the Existing Building and the Property after acquisition of the New Building are estimates as of today calculated by using the depreciation rates under the straight-line method in proportion to the useful life for the Existing Building and the Property after acquisition of the New Building, respectively. The depreciation of the New Building is the difference between depreciation of the Existing Building and that of the Property after acquisition of the New Building. The same shall apply hereafter. For formulas for "NOI yield" and "NOI yield after depreciation," please refer to "【Reference】 Definitions of various formulas" below. （Note 6）NOI yield after depreciation (after adjustment by optimal payable distribution) = (Annual NOI after depreciation of the Property after acquisition of the New Building + depreciation (annual) of the New Building × 30%) / Anticipated acquisition price of the Property after acquisition of the New Building *Approval of changes in the Articles of Incorporation of IIF at the General Meeting of Unitholders of IIF is mandatory to implement optimal payable distribution. As of today, IIF has not decided on implementation of the optimal payable distribution, nor the call of the General Meeting of Unitholders for such amendment. NOI yield after depreciation (after adjustment by optimal payable distribution) described in this document is a reference value based on estimate as of today, and there is no guarantee that it will be realized. 5

