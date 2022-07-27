Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Japan
  Japan Exchange
  Industrial & Infrastructure Fund Investment Corporation
  News
  Summary
    3249   JP3046500009

INDUSTRIAL & INFRASTRUCTURE FUND INVESTMENT CORPORATION

(3249)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  02:00 2022-07-27 am EDT
186100.00 JPY   +0.65%
02:52aINDUSTRIAL & INFRASTRUCTURE FUND INVESTMENT : Notice Concerning Debt Financing (Refinancing)
PU
02:52aINDUSTRIAL & INFRASTRUCTURE FUND INVESTMENT : Notice Concerning Completion of Disposition of One Property in Japan【IIF Inzai Logistics Center】
PU
07/20INDUSTRIAL & INFRASTRUCTURE FUND INVESTMENT : Notice Concerning Disposition of One Property in Japan【IIF Inzai Logistics Center】
PU
Industrial & Infrastructure Fund Investment : Notice Concerning Completion of Disposition of One Property in Japan【IIF Inzai Logistics Center】

07/27/2022 | 02:52am EDT
July 27, 2022

To all concerned parties:

Investment Corporation

Industrial & Infrastructure Fund Investment Corporation

(Tokyo Stock Exchange Company Code: 3249)

Representative:

Kumi Honda, Executive Director

URL: https://www.iif-reit.com/english/

Asset Management Company

KJR Management

Representative:

Naoki Suzuki,

President & Representative Director

Inquiries:

Hidehiko Ueda,

Head of Industrial Division

TEL: +81-3-5293-7091

Notice Concerning Completion of Disposition of One Property in Japan

IIF Inzai Logistics Center

Industrial & Infrastructure Fund Investment Corporation ("IIF") announced today that IIF has completed the disposition of one property that it plans to dispose as previously announced in the press release titled "Notice Concerning Disposition of One Property in JapanIIF Inzai Logistics Center" dated July 20, 2022, as outlined below.

1. Completion of Disposition

Property

Property name

Type of asset

Disposition price

Completion of

No.

(million yen)

Disposition date

L-23

IIF Inzai Logistics Center

Trust beneficiary

1,925

July 27,

interest in real estate

2022

About IIF: Industrial & Infrastructure Fund Investment Corporation ("IIF") is the first J-REIT focused on acquiring and operating both industrial and infrastructure properties in Japanproperties that play a vital role in the Japanese economy, and for which IIF expects to see stable demand in the mid to long term. With respect to industrial properties, IIF intends to invest in a diverse portfolio of properties, including manufacturing and research and development facilities.

Please refer to our website at https://www.iif-reit.com/english/

Contacts: For further information relating to this press release as well as IIF and its asset manager, please feel free to contact Mr. Hidehiko Ueda (Telephone Number: 81-3-5293-7090), Head of Industrial Division at KJR Management, asset manager for IIF.

Investor Relations: Telephone Number: 81-3-5293-7091E-mail:iif-3249.ir@kjrm.co.jp

This English language release is for informational purposes only, and the Japanese language release should be referred to as the original.

1

Disclaimer

Industrial & Infrastructure Fund Investment Corporation published this content on 27 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 July 2022 06:51:11 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
