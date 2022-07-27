Industrial & Infrastructure Fund Investment : Notice Concerning Completion of Disposition of One Property in Japan【IIF Inzai Logistics Center】

July 27, 2022

To all concerned parties:

Investment Corporation

Industrial & Infrastructure Fund Investment Corporation

(Tokyo Stock Exchange Company Code: 3249)

Representative: Kumi Honda, Executive Director URL: https://www.iif-reit.com/english/ Asset Management Company KJR Management Representative: Naoki Suzuki, President & Representative Director Inquiries: Hidehiko Ueda, Head of Industrial Division

TEL: +81-3-5293-7091

Notice Concerning Completion of Disposition of One Property in Japan

【IIF Inzai Logistics Center】

Industrial & Infrastructure Fund Investment Corporation ("IIF") announced today that IIF has completed the disposition of one property that it plans to dispose as previously announced in the press release titled "Notice Concerning Disposition of One Property in Japan【IIF Inzai Logistics Center】" dated July 20, 2022, as outlined below.

1. Completion of Disposition

Property Property name Type of asset Disposition price Completion of No. (million yen) Disposition date L-23 IIF Inzai Logistics Center Trust beneficiary 1,925 July 27, interest in real estate 2022

About IIF: Industrial & Infrastructure Fund Investment Corporation ("IIF") is the first J-REIT focused on acquiring and operating both industrial and infrastructure properties in Japan－properties that play a vital role in the Japanese economy, and for which IIF expects to see stable demand in the mid to long term. With respect to industrial properties, IIF intends to invest in a diverse portfolio of properties, including manufacturing and research and development facilities.

