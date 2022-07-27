Industrial & Infrastructure Fund Investment : Notice Concerning Debt Financing (Refinancing)

July 27, 2022

Notice Concerning Debt Financing (Refinancing)

Industrial & Infrastructure Fund Investment Corporation ("IIF") announced today its decision with respect to debt financing related to refinancing, as outlined below.

1. Overview

To reduce future interest costs, lengthen remaining borrowing periods and diversify repayment dates, IIF has decided to refinance the existing long-term debt, which is due for repayment on August 5, 2022.

Overview of the new debt financing

Borrowing Amount Fixed / Interest Rate Contract Scheduled Remarks, Lender Execution Borrowing MaturityDate Repayment Period (million yen) Float (Note 1) Date Date Method Unsecured 10.0 Tobe determined THE NISHI-NIPPON July27, August5, July30, and 500 Fixed unguaranteed, years (Note 2) CITY BANK, LTD. 2022 2022 2032 lump sum repayment

(Note 1) Interest payment will start on September 30, 2022, followed by the last days of March, June, September, and December until the maturity date (if the corresponding date falls on a non-business day, the immediately preceding business day is adopted), and the maturity date.

(Note 2) The interest rate will be determined on or before the scheduled borrowing date pursuant to the loan agreement entered on July 27, 2022. The announcement of the interest rate will be made at the time of determination.

(ii) Description of existing loan subject to repayment

Borrowing Amount Fixed / Contract Borrowing Remarks, Interest Rate Lender Execution MaturityDate Repayment Period (million yen) Float Date Date Method Unsecured 8.5 1.03150% THE NISHI-NIPPON January15, February6, August5, and 500 Fixed unguaranteed, years (Note) CITY BANK, LTD. 2014 2014 2022 lump sum repayment

(Note) Loan agreement provided for a floating interest rate. IIF has executed interest rate swap agreement to fix the interest rate on February 4, 2014.

