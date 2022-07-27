Industrial & Infrastructure Fund Investment : Notice Concerning Debt Financing (Refinancing)

Industrial & Infrastructure Fund Investment Corporation ("IIF") announced today its decision with respect to debt financing related to refinancing, as outlined below.
1. Overview
To reduce future interest costs, lengthen remaining borrowing periods and diversify repayment dates, IIF has decided to refinance the existing long-term debt, which is due for repayment on August 5, 2022.
Overview of the new debt financing
Borrowing
Amount
Fixed /
Interest Rate
Contract
Scheduled
Remarks,
Lender
Execution
Borrowing
MaturityDate
Repayment
Period
(million yen)
Float
(Note 1)
Date
Date
Method
Unsecured
10.0
Tobe determined
THE NISHI-NIPPON
July27,
August5,
July30,
and
500
Fixed
unguaranteed,
years
(Note 2)
CITY BANK, LTD.
2022
2022
2032
lump sum
repayment
(Note 1) Interest payment will start on September 30, 2022, followed by the last days of March, June, September, and December until the maturity date (if the corresponding date falls on a non-business day, the immediately preceding business day is adopted), and the maturity date.
(Note 2) The interest rate will be determined on or before the scheduled borrowing date pursuant to the loan agreement entered on July 27, 2022. The announcement of the interest rate will be made at the time of determination.
(ii) Description of existing loan subject to repayment
Borrowing
Amount
Fixed /
Contract
Borrowing
Remarks,
Interest Rate
Lender
Execution
MaturityDate
Repayment
Period
(million yen)
Float
Date
Date
Method
Unsecured
8.5
1.03150%
THE NISHI-NIPPON
January15,
February6,
August5,
and
500
Fixed
unguaranteed,
years
(Note)
CITY BANK, LTD.
2014
2014
2022
lump sum
repayment
(Note) Loan agreement provided for a floating interest rate. IIF has executed interest rate swap agreement to fix the interest rate on February 4, 2014.
1
(iii) IIF's debt after the refinancing (after August 5, 2022)
(million yen)
Before the refinancing
After the refinancing
Change
Short-term Borrowings
3,400
3,400
0
Long-term Borrowings (Note)
184,383
184,383
0
187,783
187,783
0
Total Borrowings
Investment Corporation Bonds
15,000
15,000
0
(Social Bonds)
(5,000)
(5,000)
(0)
202,783
202,783
0
Interest-bearing Debt in Total
(Note) The amount of long-term borrowings includes the current portion of long-term borrowings.
2. Future outlook of IIF
The impact of the refinancing on IIF's operating status for the period ending July 2022 (the 30th fiscal period: February 1, 2022 to July 31, 2022) and the period ending January 2023 (the 31st fiscal period: August 1, 2022 to January 31, 2023) is not material and the forecasts of operating status for the same period remain unchanged.
3. Others
For the risks associated with the repayment, etc., please refer to "Investment Risk" stated in the 29th fiscal period Securities Report filed on April 27, 2022.
About IIF: Industrial and Infrastructure Fund Investment Corporation ("IIF") is the first J-REIT focused on acquiring and operating both industrial and infrastructure properties in Japan－properties that play a vital role in the Japanese economy, and for which IIF expects to see stable demand in the mid to long term. With respect to industrial properties, IIF intends to invest in a diverse portfolio of properties, including manufacturing and research and development facilities.
Industrial & Infrastructure Fund Investment Corporation published this content on 27 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 July 2022 06:51:11 UTC.