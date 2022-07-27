Log in
    3249   JP3046500009

INDUSTRIAL & INFRASTRUCTURE FUND INVESTMENT CORPORATION

(3249)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  02:00 2022-07-27 am EDT
186100.00 JPY   +0.65%
02:52aINDUSTRIAL & INFRASTRUCTURE FUND INVESTMENT : Notice Concerning Debt Financing (Refinancing)
PU
02:52aINDUSTRIAL & INFRASTRUCTURE FUND INVESTMENT : Notice Concerning Completion of Disposition of One Property in Japan【IIF Inzai Logistics Center】
PU
07/20INDUSTRIAL & INFRASTRUCTURE FUND INVESTMENT : Notice Concerning Disposition of One Property in Japan【IIF Inzai Logistics Center】
PU
Industrial & Infrastructure Fund Investment : Notice Concerning Debt Financing (Refinancing)

07/27/2022 | 02:52am EDT
July 27, 2022

To all concerned parties:

Investment Corporation

Industrial & Infrastructure Fund Investment Corporation

(Tokyo Stock Exchange Company Code: 3249

Representative:

Kumi Honda, Executive Director

URL: https://www.iif-reit.com/english/

Asset Management Company

KJR Management

Representative:

Naoki Suzuki,

President & Representative Director

Inquiries:

Hidehiko Ueda,

Head of Industrial Division

TEL: +81-3-5293-7091

Notice Concerning Debt Financing (Refinancing)

Industrial & Infrastructure Fund Investment Corporation ("IIF") announced today its decision with respect to debt financing related to refinancing, as outlined below.

1. Overview

To reduce future interest costs, lengthen remaining borrowing periods and diversify repayment dates, IIF has decided to refinance the existing long-term debt, which is due for repayment on August 5, 2022.

  1. Overview of the new debt financing

Borrowing

Amount

Fixed /

Interest Rate

Contract

Scheduled

Remarks,

Lender

Execution

Borrowing

MaturityDate

Repayment

Period

(million yen)

Float

(Note 1)

Date

Date

Method

Unsecured

10.0

Tobe determined

THE NISHI-NIPPON

July27,

August5,

July30,

and

500

Fixed

unguaranteed,

years

(Note 2)

CITY BANK, LTD.

2022

2022

2032

lump sum

repayment

(Note 1) Interest payment will start on September 30, 2022, followed by the last days of March, June, September, and December until the maturity date (if the corresponding date falls on a non-business day, the immediately preceding business day is adopted), and the maturity date.

(Note 2) The interest rate will be determined on or before the scheduled borrowing date pursuant to the loan agreement entered on July 27, 2022. The announcement of the interest rate will be made at the time of determination.

(ii) Description of existing loan subject to repayment

Borrowing

Amount

Fixed /

Contract

Borrowing

Remarks,

Interest Rate

Lender

Execution

MaturityDate

Repayment

Period

(million yen)

Float

Date

Date

Method

Unsecured

8.5

1.03150%

THE NISHI-NIPPON

January15,

February6,

August5,

and

500

Fixed

unguaranteed,

years

(Note)

CITY BANK, LTD.

2014

2014

2022

lump sum

repayment

(Note) Loan agreement provided for a floating interest rate. IIF has executed interest rate swap agreement to fix the interest rate on February 4, 2014.

1

(iii) IIF's debt after the refinancing (after August 5, 2022)

(million yen)

Before the refinancing

After the refinancing

Change

Short-term Borrowings

3,400

3,400

0

Long-term Borrowings (Note)

184,383

184,383

0

187,783

187,783

0

Total Borrowings

Investment Corporation Bonds

15,000

15,000

0

(Social Bonds)

(5,000)

(5,000)

(0)

202,783

202,783

0

Interest-bearing Debt in Total

(Note) The amount of long-term borrowings includes the current portion of long-term borrowings.

2. Future outlook of IIF

The impact of the refinancing on IIF's operating status for the period ending July 2022 (the 30th fiscal period: February 1, 2022 to July 31, 2022) and the period ending January 2023 (the 31st fiscal period: August 1, 2022 to January 31, 2023) is not material and the forecasts of operating status for the same period remain unchanged.

3. Others

For the risks associated with the repayment, etc., please refer to "Investment Risk" stated in the 29th fiscal period Securities Report filed on April 27, 2022.

<_reference3a_ maturity="" ladder="" after="" the="" refinancing="">

(JPY in Million)

Investment corpora�on bonds

Long term borrowings

Short term borrowings

New long term borrowings

25,000

20,000

15,000

10,000

500

3,400

5,000

4,500

11,000

8,000

10,500

8,200

11,200

11,000

11,200

11,759

11,074

11,900

12,000

10,100

10,150

10,100

9,950

10,000

3,800

500

5,000

0

2,000

3,000

2,700

3,000

2,750

2,000

2,000

31st

32nd

33rd

34th

35th

36th

37th

38th

39th

40th

41st

42nd

43rd

44th

45th

46th

47th

48th

49th

50th

51st

52nd

59th

Jan.

Jul.

Jan.

Jul.

Jan.

Jul.

Jan.

Jul.

Jan.

Jul.

Jan.

Jul.

Jan.

Jul.

Jan.

Jul.

Jan.

Jul.

Jan.

Jul.

Jan.

Jul.

Jan.

2023

2024

2025

2026

2027

2028

2029

2030

2031

2032

2033

About IIF: Industrial and Infrastructure Fund Investment Corporation ("IIF") is the first J-REIT focused on acquiring and operating both industrial and infrastructure properties in Japanproperties that play a vital role in the Japanese economy, and for which IIF expects to see stable demand in the mid to long term. With respect to industrial properties, IIF intends to invest in a diverse portfolio of properties, including manufacturing and research and development facilities.

Please refer to our website at https://www.iif-reit.com/english/

Contacts: For the further information relating to this press release as well as IIF and its Asset Manager, please feel free to contact Mr. Hidehiko

Ueda (Telephone Number: 81-3-5293-7090), Head of Industrial Division at KJR Management, asset manager for Industrial & Infrastructure Fund Investment Corporation.

Investor Relations: Telephone Number: 81-3-5293-7091E-mail:iif-3249.ir@kjrm.co.jp

This English language release is for informational purposes only, and the Japanese language release should be referred to as the original.

2

Disclaimer

Industrial & Infrastructure Fund Investment Corporation published this content on 27 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 July 2022 06:51:11 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
