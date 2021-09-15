Industrial & Infrastructure Fund Investment : Notice Concerning Debt Financing (Refinancing）

September 15, 2021
To all concerned parties:
Investment Corporation
Industrial & Infrastructure Fund Investment Corporation
(Tokyo Stock Exchange Company Code: 3249）
Representative:
Kumi Honda, Executive Director
URL: https://www.iif-reit.com/english/
Asset Management Company
Mitsubishi Corp.-UBS Realty Inc.
Representative:
Katsuji Okamoto, President & CEO
Inquiries:
Hidehiko Ueda,
Head of Industrial Division
TEL: +81-3-5293-7091
Notice Concerning Debt Financing (Refinancing)
Industrial & Infrastructure Fund Investment Corporation ("IIF") announced today its decision with respect to debt financing related to refinancing, as outlined below.
1. Overview
To lengthen remaining borrowing periods and diversify repayment dates, IIF has decided to refinance the existing long-term debt, which is due for repayment on September 30, 2021.
Overview of the new debt financing
Borrowing
Amount
Fixed /
Interest
Scheduled
|
Execution
|
(million yen)
(Note 1)
|
|
Unsecured
|
8.0 years
1,000
Fixed
Tobe
|
Sumitomo
September 15,
September 30,
September 28,
and
determined
Mitsui Banking
unguaranteed,
2021
2021
2029
Corporation
|
lump sum
repayment
(Note 1) Interest payments will start on December 30, 2021, followed by the last days of March, June, September, and December until the maturity date (if the corresponding date falls on a non-business day, the immediately preceding business day is adopted), and the maturity date.
(Note 2) The interest rate will be determined on or before the scheduled borrowing date pursuant to the loan agreement entered on September 15, 2021. The announcement of the interest rate will be made at the time of determination.
(ii) Description of existing loan subject to repayment
Borrowing
Amount
Fixed /
Contract
Borrowing
Remarks,
Interest Rate
Execution
Repayment
(million yen)
|
|
|
Unsecured
0.29800%
Sumitomo
February20,
March 30,
September 30,
and
3.5 years
1,000
Fixed
Mitsui Banking
unguaranteed,
|
repayment
(iii) IIF's debt after the refinancing (after September 30, 2021)
(million yen)
|
Before the refinancing
|
After the refinancing
Change
Short-term Borrowings
0
0
0
184,383
184,383
0
Long-term Borrowings (Note)
Total Borrowings
184,383
184,383
0
Investment Corporation Bonds
15,000
15,000
0
(Social Bonds)
(5,000)
(5,000)
(0)
Interest-bearing Debt in Total
199,383
199,383
0
(Note) The amount of long-term borrowings includes the current portion of long-term borrowings.
2. Future outlook of IIF
Please refer to the "Industrial & Infrastructure Fund Investment Corporation Summary of Financial Results for the Six Months Ended July 31, 2021" dated today for the forecast of IIF's operating performance for the 29th fiscal period ending in January 2022(August 1, 2021 - January 31, 2022) and the 30th fiscal period ending in July 2022 (February 1, 2022 - July 31, 2022).
3. Others
For the risks associated with the repayment, etc., please refer to "Investment Risk" stated in the 27th fiscal period Securities Report filed on April 30, 2021.
About IIF: Industrial and Infrastructure Fund Investment Corporation ("IIF") is the first J-REIT focused on acquiring and operating both industrial and infrastructure properties in Japan－properties that play a vital role in the Japanese economy, and for which IIF expects to see stable demand in the mid to long term. With respect to industrial properties, IIF intends to invest in a diverse portfolio of properties, including manufacturing and research and development facilities.
Please refer to our website at https://www.iif-reit.com/english/
Contacts: For the further information relating to this press release as well as IIF and its Asset Manager, please feel free to contact Mr. Hidehiko
Ueda (Telephone Number: 81-3-5293-7090), Head of Industrial Division at Mitsubishi Corp.-UBS Realty, Inc., asset manager for Industrial & Infrastructure Fund Investment Corporation.
Investor Relations: Telephone Number: 81-3-5293-7091E-mail:iif-3249.ir@mc-ubs.com
This English language release is for informational purposes only, and the Japanese language release should be referred to as the original.
Industrial & Infrastructure Fund Investment Corporation published this content on 15 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 September 2021 06:31:04 UTC.