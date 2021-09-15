Industrial & Infrastructure Fund Investment : Notice Concerning Debt Financing (Refinancing）

September 15, 2021

To all concerned parties:

Investment Corporation

Industrial & Infrastructure Fund Investment Corporation

(Tokyo Stock Exchange Company Code: 3249）

Representative: Kumi Honda, Executive Director URL: https://www.iif-reit.com/english/ Asset Management Company Mitsubishi Corp.-UBS Realty Inc. Representative: Katsuji Okamoto, President & CEO Inquiries: Hidehiko Ueda, Head of Industrial Division

TEL: +81-3-5293-7091

Notice Concerning Debt Financing (Refinancing)

Industrial & Infrastructure Fund Investment Corporation ("IIF") announced today its decision with respect to debt financing related to refinancing, as outlined below.

1. Overview

To lengthen remaining borrowing periods and diversify repayment dates, IIF has decided to refinance the existing long-term debt, which is due for repayment on September 30, 2021.

Overview of the new debt financing

Borrowing Amount Fixed / Interest Contract Scheduled Remarks, Rate Lender Execution Borrowing MaturityDate Repayment Period (million yen) Float (Note 1) Date Date Method Unsecured 8.0 years 1,000 Fixed Tobe Sumitomo September 15, September 30, September 28, and determined Mitsui Banking unguaranteed, 2021 2021 2029 (Note 2) Corporation lump sum repayment

(Note 1) Interest payments will start on December 30, 2021, followed by the last days of March, June, September, and December until the maturity date (if the corresponding date falls on a non-business day, the immediately preceding business day is adopted), and the maturity date.

(Note 2) The interest rate will be determined on or before the scheduled borrowing date pursuant to the loan agreement entered on September 15, 2021. The announcement of the interest rate will be made at the time of determination.

(ii) Description of existing loan subject to repayment

Borrowing Amount Fixed / Contract Borrowing Remarks, Interest Rate Lender Execution MaturityDate Repayment Period (million yen) Float Date Date Method Unsecured 0.29800% Sumitomo February20, March 30, September 30, and 3.5 years 1,000 Fixed Mitsui Banking unguaranteed, 2018 2018 2021 Corporation lump sum repayment

1