    3249   JP3046500009

INDUSTRIAL & INFRASTRUCTURE FUND INVESTMENT CORPORATION

(3249)
Industrial & Infrastructure Fund Investment : Notice Concerning Debt Financing (Refinancing）

09/15/2021 | 02:32am EDT
September 15, 2021

To all concerned parties:

Investment Corporation

Industrial & Infrastructure Fund Investment Corporation

(Tokyo Stock Exchange Company Code: 3249

Representative:

Kumi Honda, Executive Director

URL: https://www.iif-reit.com/english/

Asset Management Company

Mitsubishi Corp.-UBS Realty Inc.

Representative:

Katsuji Okamoto, President & CEO

Inquiries:

Hidehiko Ueda,

Head of Industrial Division

TEL: +81-3-5293-7091

Notice Concerning Debt Financing (Refinancing)

Industrial & Infrastructure Fund Investment Corporation ("IIF") announced today its decision with respect to debt financing related to refinancing, as outlined below.

1. Overview

To lengthen remaining borrowing periods and diversify repayment dates, IIF has decided to refinance the existing long-term debt, which is due for repayment on September 30, 2021.

  1. Overview of the new debt financing

Borrowing

Amount

Fixed /

Interest

Contract

Scheduled

Remarks,

Rate

Lender

Execution

Borrowing

MaturityDate

Repayment

Period

(million yen)

Float

(Note 1)

Date

Date

Method

Unsecured

8.0 years

1,000

Fixed

Tobe

Sumitomo

September 15,

September 30,

September 28,

and

determined

Mitsui Banking

unguaranteed,

2021

2021

2029

(Note 2)

Corporation

lump sum

repayment

(Note 1) Interest payments will start on December 30, 2021, followed by the last days of March, June, September, and December until the maturity date (if the corresponding date falls on a non-business day, the immediately preceding business day is adopted), and the maturity date.

(Note 2) The interest rate will be determined on or before the scheduled borrowing date pursuant to the loan agreement entered on September 15, 2021. The announcement of the interest rate will be made at the time of determination.

(ii) Description of existing loan subject to repayment

Borrowing

Amount

Fixed /

Contract

Borrowing

Remarks,

Interest Rate

Lender

Execution

MaturityDate

Repayment

Period

(million yen)

Float

Date

Date

Method

Unsecured

0.29800%

Sumitomo

February20,

March 30,

September 30,

and

3.5 years

1,000

Fixed

Mitsui Banking

unguaranteed,

2018

2018

2021

Corporation

lump sum

repayment

1

(iii) IIF's debt after the refinancing (after September 30, 2021)

(million yen)

Before the refinancing

After the refinancing

Change

Short-term Borrowings

0

0

0

184,383

184,383

0

Long-term Borrowings (Note)

Total Borrowings

184,383

184,383

0

Investment Corporation Bonds

15,000

15,000

0

(Social Bonds)

(5,000)

(5,000)

(0)

Interest-bearing Debt in Total

199,383

199,383

0

(Note) The amount of long-term borrowings includes the current portion of long-term borrowings.

2. Future outlook of IIF

Please refer to the "Industrial & Infrastructure Fund Investment Corporation Summary of Financial Results for the Six Months Ended July 31, 2021" dated today for the forecast of IIF's operating performance for the 29th fiscal period ending in January 2022(August 1, 2021 - January 31, 2022) and the 30th fiscal period ending in July 2022 (February 1, 2022 - July 31, 2022).

3. Others

For the risks associated with the repayment, etc., please refer to "Investment Risk" stated in the 27th fiscal period Securities Report filed on April 30, 2021.

(JPY Million)

(JPY Million)

About IIF: Industrial and Infrastructure Fund Investment Corporation ("IIF") is the first J-REIT focused on acquiring and operating both industrial and infrastructure properties in Japanproperties that play a vital role in the Japanese economy, and for which IIF expects to see stable demand in the mid to long term. With respect to industrial properties, IIF intends to invest in a diverse portfolio of properties, including manufacturing and research and development facilities.

Please refer to our website at https://www.iif-reit.com/english/

Contacts: For the further information relating to this press release as well as IIF and its Asset Manager, please feel free to contact Mr. Hidehiko

Ueda (Telephone Number: 81-3-5293-7090), Head of Industrial Division at Mitsubishi Corp.-UBS Realty, Inc., asset manager for Industrial & Infrastructure Fund Investment Corporation.

Investor Relations: Telephone Number: 81-3-5293-7091E-mail:iif-3249.ir@mc-ubs.com

This English language release is for informational purposes only, and the Japanese language release should be referred to as the original.

2

Disclaimer

Industrial & Infrastructure Fund Investment Corporation published this content on 15 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 September 2021 06:31:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
