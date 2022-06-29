Industrial & Infrastructure Fund Investment : Notice Concerning Extension of Contract Period of Commitment Line Agreements

June 29, 2022

To all concerned parties:

Investment Corporation

Industrial & Infrastructure Fund Investment Corporation

(Tokyo Stock Exchange Company Code: 3249)

Representative: Kumi Honda, Executive Director
Asset Management Company KJR Management
Representative: Naoki Suzuki, President & Representative Director

TEL: +81-3-5293-7091

Notice Concerning Extension of Contract Period of Commitment Line Agreements

Industrial & Infrastructure Fund Investment Corporation ("IIF") hereby announces that contract period of the commitment line agreements announced in the news release titled "Notice Concerning Conclusion of Commitment Line Agreement" dated June 30, 2015, and "Notice Concerning Conclusion of Commitment Line Agreement (Additional)" dated September 11, 2019, are extended today as outlined below.

1. Reason for Extension

Upon the arrival of the extension date of the Commitment Line 1 that was set on July 1, 2015 (a maximum amount of 10 billion yen) and the Commitment Line 2 that was set on September 11, 2019 (a maximum amount of 5 billion yen), IIF, for the purpose of securing a flexible and stable method of raising capital, extended the contract period of the commitment line agreements until June 30, 2025.

2. Description of Commitment Line Agreements

Commitment Line 1 Commitment Line 2 (1) Maximum amount 10 billion yen 5 billion yen (2) End date of existing contract June 30, 2024 (3) Contract end date after extension June 30, 2025 (Note) MUFG Bank, Ltd. MUFG Bank, Ltd. (4) Participants Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank, Limited Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank, Limited Mizuho Bank, Ltd. (5) Collateral, guarantee Unsecured, Unguaranteed

(Note) Extension of the commitment period is negotiable each year.

1