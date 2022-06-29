Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Japan
  Japan Exchange
  Industrial & Infrastructure Fund Investment Corporation
  News
  Summary
    3249   JP3046500009

INDUSTRIAL & INFRASTRUCTURE FUND INVESTMENT CORPORATION

(3249)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  02:00 2022-06-29 am EDT
181800.00 JPY   +0.50%
02:47aINDUSTRIAL & INFRASTRUCTURE FUND INVESTMENT : Notice Concerning Extension of Contract Period of Commitment Line Agreements
PU
06/28INDUSTRIAL & INFRASTRUCTURE FUND INVESTMENT : Notice Concerning Debt Financing (Determination of Interest Rate)
PU
06/22INDUSTRIAL & INFRASTRUCTURE FUND INVESTMENT : Notice Concerning Debt Financing (Refinancing)
PU
Industrial & Infrastructure Fund Investment : Notice Concerning Extension of Contract Period of Commitment Line Agreements

06/29/2022 | 02:47am EDT
June 29, 2022

To all concerned parties:

Investment Corporation

Industrial & Infrastructure Fund Investment Corporation

(Tokyo Stock Exchange Company Code: 3249)

Representative:

Kumi Honda, Executive Director

URL: https://www.iif-reit.com/english/

Asset Management Company

KJR Management

Representative:

Naoki Suzuki,

President & Representative Director

Inquiries:

Hidehiko Ueda,

Head of Industrial Division

TEL: +81-3-5293-7091

Notice Concerning Extension of Contract Period of Commitment Line Agreements

Industrial & Infrastructure Fund Investment Corporation ("IIF") hereby announces that contract period of the commitment line agreements announced in the news release titled "Notice Concerning Conclusion of Commitment Line Agreement" dated June 30, 2015, and "Notice Concerning Conclusion of Commitment Line Agreement (Additional)" dated September 11, 2019, are extended today as outlined below.

1. Reason for Extension

Upon the arrival of the extension date of the Commitment Line 1 that was set on July 1, 2015 (a maximum amount of 10 billion yen) and the Commitment Line 2 that was set on September 11, 2019 (a maximum amount of 5 billion yen), IIF, for the purpose of securing a flexible and stable method of raising capital, extended the contract period of the commitment line agreements until June 30, 2025.

2. Description of Commitment Line Agreements

Commitment Line 1

Commitment Line 2

(1) Maximum amount

10 billion yen

5 billion yen

(2) End date of existing contract

June 30, 2024

(3) Contract end date after extension

June 30, 2025 (Note)

MUFG Bank, Ltd.

MUFG Bank, Ltd.

(4) Participants

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank, Limited

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank, Limited

Mizuho Bank, Ltd.

(5) Collateral, guarantee

Unsecured, Unguaranteed

(Note) Extension of the commitment period is negotiable each year.

About IIF: Industrial & Infrastructure Fund Investment Corporation ("IIF") is the first J-REIT focused on acquiring and operating both industrial and infrastructure properties in Japanproperties that play a vital role in the Japanese economy, and for which IIF expects to see stable demand in the mid to long term. With respect to industrial properties, IIF intends to invest in a diverse portfolio of properties, including manufacturing and research and development facilities.

Please refer to our website at https://www.iif-reit.com/english/

Contacts: For the further information relating to this press release as well as IIF and its Asset Manager, please feel free to contact Mr. Hidehiko

Ueda (Telephone Number: 81-3-5293-7090), Head of Industrial Division at KJR Management, asset manager for Industrial & Infrastructure Fund Investment Corporation.

Investor Relations: Telephone Number: 81-3-5293-7091E-mail:iif-3249.ir@kjrm.co.jp

This English language release is for informational purposes only, and the Japanese language release should be referred to as the original.

1

Disclaimer

Industrial & Infrastructure Fund Investment Corporation published this content on 29 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 June 2022 06:46:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
