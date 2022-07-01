Industrial & Infrastructure Fund Investment : Notice Concerning the Retirement of Director at Asset Management Company

July 1, 2022

To all concerned parties:

Investment Corporation

Industrial & Infrastructure Fund Investment Corporation

(Tokyo Stock Exchange Company Code: 3249)

Representative: Kumi Honda, Executive Director URL: https://www.iif-reit.com/english/ Asset Management Company KJR Management Representative: Naoki Suzuki, President & Representative Director Inquiries: Hidehiko Ueda, Head of Industrial Division

TEL: +81-3-5293-7091

Notice Concerning the Retirement of Director at Asset Management Company

Industrial & Infrastructure Fund Investment Corporation ("IIF") hereby announces the retirement of Director at KJR Management, the asset management company of IIF, as of July 31, 2022.

1. Director who will retire on July 31, 2022

Katsuji Okamoto (Chairman, Full-time Director)

Regarding the above changes, KJR Management will follow procedures required under Financial Instruments and Exchange Act, Building Lots and Buildings Transaction Business Act and other applicable laws and regulations.

This English language release is for informational purposes only, and the Japanese language release should be referred to as the original.

