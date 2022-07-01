Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Industrial & Infrastructure Fund Investment Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    3249   JP3046500009

INDUSTRIAL & INFRASTRUCTURE FUND INVESTMENT CORPORATION

(3249)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  02:00 2022-07-01 am EDT
176100.00 JPY   -1.89%
03:13aINDUSTRIAL & INFRASTRUCTURE FUND INVESTMENT : Notice Concerning the Retirement of Director at Asset Management Company
PU
06/30Industrial & Infrastructure Fund Extends $110 Million Commitment Line Agreements
MT
06/29Industrial & Infrastructure Fund Determines Interest Rate for Planned $11 Million Loan
MT
Industrial & Infrastructure Fund Investment : Notice Concerning the Retirement of Director at Asset Management Company

07/01/2022 | 03:13am EDT
July 1, 2022

To all concerned parties:

Investment Corporation

Industrial & Infrastructure Fund Investment Corporation

(Tokyo Stock Exchange Company Code: 3249)

Representative:

Kumi Honda, Executive Director

URL: https://www.iif-reit.com/english/

Asset Management Company

KJR Management

Representative:

Naoki Suzuki,

President & Representative Director

Inquiries:

Hidehiko Ueda,

Head of Industrial Division

TEL: +81-3-5293-7091

Notice Concerning the Retirement of Director at Asset Management Company

Industrial & Infrastructure Fund Investment Corporation ("IIF") hereby announces the retirement of Director at KJR Management, the asset management company of IIF, as of July 31, 2022.

1. Director who will retire on July 31, 2022

Katsuji Okamoto (Chairman, Full-time Director)

Regarding the above changes, KJR Management will follow procedures required under Financial Instruments and Exchange Act, Building Lots and Buildings Transaction Business Act and other applicable laws and regulations.

This English language release is for informational purposes only, and the Japanese language release should be referred to as the original.

1

Disclaimer

Industrial & Infrastructure Fund Investment Corporation published this content on 01 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2023 32 910 M 242 M 242 M
Net income 2023 12 170 M 89,6 M 89,6 M
Net Debt 2023 153 B 1 128 M 1 128 M
P/E ratio 2023 30,0x
Yield 2023 3,49%
Capitalization 372 B 2 734 M 2 734 M
EV / Sales 2023 15,9x
EV / Sales 2024 14,3x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 94,4%
Managers and Directors
Katsuaki Takiguchi Supervisory Officer
Kumi Honda Executive Officer
Yutaka Usami Supervisory Officer
Koki Ohira Supervisory Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
INDUSTRIAL & INFRASTRUCTURE FUND INVESTMENT CORPORATION-19.18%2 734
PROLOGIS, INC.-29.73%87 590
GOODMAN GROUP-31.32%23 375
DUKE REALTY CORPORATION-15.68%21 300
REXFORD INDUSTRIAL REALTY, INC.-28.62%9 538
AMERICOLD REALTY TRUST, INC.-8.72%8 059