Industrial & Infrastructure Fund Investment : Notice Concerning the Retirement of Director at Asset Management Company

July 1, 2022
To all concerned parties:
Investment Corporation
Industrial & Infrastructure Fund Investment Corporation
(Tokyo Stock Exchange Company Code: 3249)
|
Representative:
|
Kumi Honda, Executive Director
|
|
URL: https://www.iif-reit.com/english/
|
Asset Management Company
|
KJR Management
|
Representative:
|
Naoki Suzuki,
|
|
President & Representative Director
|
Inquiries:
|
Hidehiko Ueda,
|
|
Head of Industrial Division
TEL: +81-3-5293-7091
Notice Concerning the Retirement of Director at Asset Management Company
Industrial & Infrastructure Fund Investment Corporation ("IIF") hereby announces the retirement of Director at KJR Management, the asset management company of IIF, as of July 31, 2022.
1. Director who will retire on July 31, 2022
Katsuji Okamoto (Chairman, Full-time Director)
Regarding the above changes, KJR Management will follow procedures required under Financial Instruments and Exchange Act, Building Lots and Buildings Transaction Business Act and other applicable laws and regulations.
This English language release is for informational purposes only, and the Japanese language release should be referred to as the original.
