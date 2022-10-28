Industrial & Infrastructure Fund Investment : Resolution notice

(TSE code : 3249 ) October 28, 2022

To our unitholders

7-3 Marunouchi 2-chome,Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo

Tokyo Building

Industrial & Infrastructure Fund Investment Corporation

Kumi Honda, Executive Director

Notice Concerning Resolutions of the 9th General Meeting of Unitholders

Industrial & Infrastructure Fund Investment Corporation ("IIF") announced today that the following matter were resolved at the 9th General Meeting of Unitholders held today. Details are as follows;

Matters Resolved

Resolution Proposal 1: Partial amendment of the Articles of Incorporation

This proposal was approved as originally proposed.

Resolution Proposal 2: Appointment of one (1) executive director

This proposal was approved as originally proposed and Kumi Honda was appointed as executive director.

Resolution Proposal 3: Appointment of three (3) supervisory directors

This proposal was approved Yutaka Usami, Koki Ohira and Fumito Bansho were appointed as supervisory director.

Resolution Proposal 4: Appointment of two (2) alternate executive directors

This proposal was approved and Hidehiko Ueda and Masa Moritsu were appointed as alternate executive director.

About IIF: Industrial and Infrastructure Fund Investment Corporation ("IIF") is the first J-REIT focused on acquiring and operating both industrial and infrastructure properties in Japan－properties that play a vital role in the Japanese economy, and for which IIF expects to see stable demand in the mid to long term. With respect to industrial properties, IIF intends to invest in a diverse portfolio of properties, including manufacturing and research and development facilities.

Please refer to our website at https://www.iif-reit.com/english/

Contacts: For the further information relating to this press release as well as IIF and its Asset Manager, please feel free to contact Mr. Hidehiko Ueda (Telephone Number: 81-3-5293-7090), Head of Industrial Division at KJR Management, asset manager for Industrial & Infrastructure Fund Investment Corporation.

Investor Relations: Telephone Number: 81-3-5293-7091E-mail:iif-3249.ir@kjrm.co,jp

This English notice is for informational purposes only, and the Japanese notice should be referred to as the original.