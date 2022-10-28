Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Industrial & Infrastructure Fund Investment Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    3249   JP3046500009

INDUSTRIAL & INFRASTRUCTURE FUND INVESTMENT CORPORATION

(3249)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  12:16 2022-10-28 am EDT
156500.00 JPY   -0.13%
12:13aIndustrial & Infrastructure Fund Investment : Resolution notice
PU
10/27Industrial & Infrastructure Fund Investment : Financial Statements for the 30th Accounting Period (February 1, 2022 - July 31, 2022)
PU
10/18Industrial & Infrastructure Fund Investment : Notice Concerning GRESB Real Estate Assessment Results（PDF：201.4KB）
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Industrial & Infrastructure Fund Investment : Resolution notice

10/28/2022 | 12:13am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(TSE code : 3249 ) October 28, 2022

To our unitholders

7-3 Marunouchi 2-chome,Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo

Tokyo Building

Industrial & Infrastructure Fund Investment Corporation

Kumi Honda, Executive Director

Notice Concerning Resolutions of the 9th General Meeting of Unitholders

Industrial & Infrastructure Fund Investment Corporation ("IIF") announced today that the following matter were resolved at the 9th General Meeting of Unitholders held today. Details are as follows;

Matters Resolved

Resolution Proposal 1: Partial amendment of the Articles of Incorporation

This proposal was approved as originally proposed.

Resolution Proposal 2: Appointment of one (1) executive director

This proposal was approved as originally proposed and Kumi Honda was appointed as executive director.

Resolution Proposal 3: Appointment of three (3) supervisory directors

This proposal was approved Yutaka Usami, Koki Ohira and Fumito Bansho were appointed as supervisory director.

Resolution Proposal 4: Appointment of two (2) alternate executive directors

This proposal was approved and Hidehiko Ueda and Masa Moritsu were appointed as alternate executive director.

About IIF: Industrial and Infrastructure Fund Investment Corporation ("IIF") is the first J-REIT focused on acquiring and operating both industrial and infrastructure properties in Japanproperties that play a vital role in the Japanese economy, and for which IIF expects to see stable demand in the mid to long term. With respect to industrial properties, IIF intends to invest in a diverse portfolio of properties, including manufacturing and research and development facilities.

Please refer to our website at https://www.iif-reit.com/english/

Contacts: For the further information relating to this press release as well as IIF and its Asset Manager, please feel free to contact Mr. Hidehiko Ueda (Telephone Number: 81-3-5293-7090), Head of Industrial Division at KJR Management, asset manager for Industrial & Infrastructure Fund Investment Corporation.

Investor Relations: Telephone Number: 81-3-5293-7091E-mail:iif-3249.ir@kjrm.co,jp

This English notice is for informational purposes only, and the Japanese notice should be referred to as the original.

1

Disclaimer

Industrial & Infrastructure Fund Investment Corporation published this content on 28 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 October 2022 04:12:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about INDUSTRIAL & INFRASTRUCTURE FUND INVESTMENT CORPORATION
12:13aIndustrial & Infrastructure Fund Inv : Resolution notice
PU
10/27Industrial & Infrastructure Fund Inv : Financial Statements for the 30th Accounting Period..
PU
10/18Industrial & Infrastructure Fund Inv : Notice Concerning GRESB Real Estate Assessment Resu..
PU
10/09Industrial & Infrastructure Fund Inv : Convocation notice
PU
09/29Industrial & Infrastructure Fund Fixes Interest on $26 Million Loans
MT
09/21Industrial & Infrastructure Fund to Issue Nearly $12 Million of Bonds; Refinance Loan
MT
09/21Industrial & Infrastructure Fund Investment Corporation Announces Decision with Respect..
CI
09/19Industrial & Infrastructure Closes Warehouse Purchase for $38 Million
MT
09/14Industrial & Infrastructure Fund Inv : 30th Fiscal Period Results (February 1, 2022~ July ..
PU
09/14Industrial & Infrastructure Fund Investment Corporation Announces Concerning Debt Finan..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2023 - - -
Net income 2023 12 806 M 87,8 M 87,8 M
Net Debt 2023 153 B 1 052 M 1 052 M
P/E ratio 2023 25,3x
Yield 2023 3,95%
Capitalization 324 B 2 225 M 2 225 M
EV / Sales 2023 -
EV / Sales 2024 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 94,4%
Chart INDUSTRIAL & INFRASTRUCTURE FUND INVESTMENT CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Industrial & Infrastructure Fund Investment Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INDUSTRIAL & INFRASTRUCTURE FUND INVESTMENT CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 156 700,00
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Katsuaki Takiguchi Supervisory Officer
Kumi Honda Executive Officer
Yutaka Usami Supervisory Officer
Koki Ohira Supervisory Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
INDUSTRIAL & INFRASTRUCTURE FUND INVESTMENT CORPORATION-30.26%2 188
PROLOGIS, INC.-34.06%81 345
GOODMAN GROUP-36.04%20 893
REXFORD INDUSTRIAL REALTY, INC.-32.70%9 819
EASTGROUP PROPERTIES, INC.-32.80%6 604
AMERICOLD REALTY TRUST, INC.-27.54%6 370