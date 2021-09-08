Industrial & Infrastructure Fund Investment : Supplementary Materials Concerning Press Release Dated September 8, 2021

Notes （ ） The "unrealized gain" of the Existing Buildingディスクレーマーis the P.1 （Note 1） IIF has not decided to acquire the New Building as of today. IIF has concluded the Project Agreement concerning including acquisition of the New Building, however, the Project Agreement does not oblige to IIF to acquire the New Building and does not （Note 2） assure IIF of the acquisition of the New Building. In addition, the specs of the New Building may change in the future due to changes in the content of plan for the Development Project. The same shall apply hereinafter. This is rendering images prepared on the assumption that the New Building is scheduled to be constructed on premise of IIF Yokkaichi Logistics Center (Existing Building) (the "Development Project"), and may differ from the actual building. （Note 3） The "appraisal value" is the total of the appraisal value based on the appraisal report for the Existing Building as of August 1, 2021 and the appraisal value based on the appraisal report for planned construction site for New Building as of August 1, 2021. For the details of the appraisal report, please refer to "11. Summary of Appraisal Report" in the press release date September 8, 2021. The same shall apply hereinafter. Note 4 difference between the appraisal value and the anticipated acquisition price of the Existing Building. The same shall apply hereinafter. （Note 5） NOI yield = NOI* / Anticipated acquisition price**

NOI yield after depreciation = (NOI-depreciation ***) / Anticipated acquisition price

*With respect to the calculation of NOI, the NOI of the Existing Building is calculated based on the total net operating income for the first fiscal year under the DCF method indicated in the appraisal report for the Existing Building as of August 1, 2021 and in the appraisal report for planned construction site for New Building as of August 1, 2021. The same shall apply hereinafter.

**Anticipated acquisition price of the Existing Building is set forth in the sales value of the trust beneficiary right in the purchase agreement (excluding acquisition-related costs, fixed asset tax, urban planning tax and consumption tax). The same shall apply hereinafter.

The depreciation of the Existing Building is estimates as of today calculated by using the depreciation rates under the straight-line method in proportion to the useful life for the Existing Building. The same shall apply hereinafter. （ Note 6 ） The fixed-term building lease contract has not been concluded as of today so these items may change in the future.

P.2 （Note 1） The "Anticipated acquisition price" of the New Building is a reference figure based on the anticipated acquisition price specified in the Project Agreement. The "Anticipated acquisition price" of the Property after acquisition of the New Building is a reference figure of totaling the anticipated acquisition price of the Existing Building and that of the New Building. However, IIF has not decided to acquire the New Building as of today and the actual acquisition price of the New Building may change in the future due to changes in the content of plan for the Development Project. In addition, the Project Agreement does not oblige to IIF to acquire the New Building and does not assure IIF of the acquisition of the New Building. The same shall apply hereinafter.

（Note 2） The "Appraisal value" of the Property after acquisition of the New Building is the survey value based on the survey report for the entire of the Existing Building and the New Building based on the plan for the Development Project as of August 1, 2021.

（Note 3） The "Unrealized gain" of the Property after acquisition of the New Building is the difference between the survey value based on the survey report for the entire of the Existing Building and the New Building based on the plan for the Development Project as of August 1, 2021 and the total anticipated acquisition price of the Existing Building and the New Building . The "Unrealized gain" of the Property after acquisition of the New Building is estimated value as of today and there is no guarantee that it will be consistent with actual unrealized gain after the acquisition of the New Building. The anticipated acquisition price of the New Building and the actual survey value (appraisal value) of the New Building may change in the future due to changes in the content of plan for the Development Project.

（Note 4） The "Total floor area" of the New Building is the reference figure based on the current plan for the Development Project. The "Total floor area" of the Property after acquisition of the New Building is the sum of the total floor area of the Existing Building and that of the New Building. The "Total floor area" of the New Building may change in the future due to changes in the content of plan for the Development Project.

（Note 5） With respect to the calculation of NOI, the NOI of the Property after acquisition of the New Building is calculated based on the net operating income for the first fiscal year under the DCF method indicated in the survey report for the entire of the Existing Building and the New Building based on the plan for the Development Project as of August 1, 2021. The NOI of the New Building is the difference between the NOI of the Existing Building and that of the Property after acquisition of the New Building. The depreciation of the Property after acquisition of the New Building is estimate as of today calculated by using the depreciation rates under the straight-line method in proportion to the useful life for the Property after acquisition of the New Building. The depreciation of the New Building is the difference between depreciation of the Existing Building and that of the Property after acquisition of the New Building. The anticipated acquisition price of the New Building is a reference figure based on the anticipated acquisition price specified in the Project Agreement. The anticipated acquisition price of the Property after acquisition of the New Building is a reference figure of totaling the anticipated acquisition price of the Existing Building and that of the New Building. The actual acquisition price of the New Building may change in the future due to changes in the content of plan for the Development Project, and thus the NOI and the NOI after depreciation of the New Building and the Property after acquisition of the New Building may change in the future due to changes in the content of plan for the Development Project.

（Note 6） NOI yield after depreciation (after adjustment by optimal payable distribution) = (Annual NOI after depreciation of the Property after acquisition of the New Building + depreciation (annual) of the New Building × 30%) / Anticipated acquisition price of the Property after acquisition of the New Building

Approval of changes in the Articles of Incorporation of IIF at the General Meeting of Unitholders of IIF is mandatory to implement optimal payable distribution. As of today, IIF has not decided on implementation of the optimal payable distribution, nor the call of the General Meeting of Unitholders for such amendment. NOI yield after depreciation (after adjustment by optimal payable distribution) described in this document is a reference value based on estimate as of today, and there is no guarantee that it will be realized.

P3. （Note） Plants related to semiconductors and related industries that are confirmed by publicly announced information of each company are described as of July 31,2021.