Industrial & Infrastructure Fund Investment : Supplementary Materials Concerning Press Release Dated September 8, 2021

Supplementary Materials Concerning Press Release Dated September 8, 2021
"Notice Concerning Acquisition of Real Estate Trust Beneficiary Right 【IIF Yokkaichi Logistics Center (Existing Building)】"
Securities Code
3249
Acquisition of complex project through CRE proposal (including proposal of development of a new building) in capturing the business expansion needs of a major logistics company
• Acquisition of complex project through CRE proposal (including proposal of development of a new building) in collaboration with Kajima
Points
Group capturing the business expansion needs of a major logistics company
• Located close to Yokkaichi-higashi IC near where distribution bases of major logistics companies and the one of the largest semiconductor
manufacturing plants in the world are located, dramatically improved traffic convenience by stretching expressway
Acquisition of the Existing Building and start of development discussion of the New Building through CRE proposal in collaboration with Kajima Group capturing business expansion needs of a major logistics company
Major logistics company
CRE
CRE needs
proposal
Expansion of distribution base due to the business expansion
Solution Proposal
Off-balanceSheet Development of newbuilding on the premise due to business expansion
New Building (Note1)
(Development planned)
(Note2)
7 stories above ground (logistics area : 5 stories)
A floor weight capacity of 1.5t/m2(partially 2.0t/m2), effective ceiling height of 5.0-5.9m and pillar intervals of approx. 11.5m × approx. 11.5m
Potential to change to a double-sided berth in the future (Available for multi tenants)
Please refer to page 4 for details of notes.
Existing Building
(Anticipated acquisition)
5 stories above ground (logistics area : 4 stories)
A floor weight capacity of 1.5t/m2, effective ceiling height of 5.3-5.4m2 and pillar intervals of approx. 11m × approx. 11m
Highly versatile logistics facility with capacity to divide into three spaces and lease them respectively
Anticipated
acquisition price
Appraisal value（Note3）
Unrealized gain（Note4）（Unrealized gain ratio）
NOI yield/
NOI yield after depreciation（Note5）
Tenant（Note6）
Occupancy rate（Note6）
Contract type（Note6）
Contract term（Note6）
Renewal / Revision（Note6）
JPY 3,640 million
JPY 3,957 million
JPY 317 million （+8.7%）
5.4% / 4.3%
Kajima Tatemono
Sogo Kanri Co., Ltd
100.0%
Fixed-term building
lease contract
10 years
Not allowed in principle/ Not allowed in principle1
Expect profit contribution without downtime by utilizing the bridge scheme of Kajima Group
Scheme and schedule of the Development Project
January 2022（ the 29th
FP）
July 2022 （ the 30th FP）
January 2023（ after the 31st FP）
Current
Acquisition of Existing Building and development of New Building Management phase after New Building completion(planned)
Schedule of
Conclusion of PSA
Acquisition of
contract
conclusion
(Existing Building)
Existing Building
Schedule of
Construction
Start of construction
Completion of
New Building
confirmation application
(planned)
construction (planned)
construction
Development in collaboration with
Kajima Group
【 New Building 】
【 Existing
Building 】
【 Existing Building 】
【 New Building 】
【
Existing Building
】
Building
Building
Building
Building
Building
Kajima Leasing
Owner
(planned)
IIF
Owner
company
IIF
（Bridger）
IIF
Owner
Owner
Japanese operating
Kajima
Fixed-term land
Kajima
Tenant
Kajima
Tenant
Tenant
(planned)
Tatemono
Tatemono
lease contract
Tatemono
Land
Land
Land
Japanese operating company
Effect of the Development Project
Anticipated (Note1) acquisition price
Appraisal value (Note2)
Unrealized gain (Note3)
（Unrealized gain ratio）
Total floor area (Note4)
NOI yield/ (Note5)
NOI yield after depreciation
Please refer to page 4 for details of notes.
Existing Building
New Building
After acquisition
of New Building
JPY 3,640 million
JPY 5,180 million
JPY 8,820 million
JPY 3,957 million
Significant improvement of appraisal value and
JPY9,990 million
+JPY 6,033 million
unrealized gain by development and acquisition of
（
）
JPY317 million
JPY 1,170million
（
+8.7%
）
new building (planned)
（
+13.3
％）
18,155.31 m2
34,354.00 m2
52,509.31 m2
5.4% /4.3
％
5.4% /2.7
％
5.4% / 3.4
％
(after adjustment by
optimal payable
distribution: 3.8%) (Note6)
2
Areas around Yokkaichi - higashi IC where expressway networks have been developed in recent years and access to wide areas has been improved dramatically
Industrial cluster with the greatest value of manufactured products shipment of semiconductors and other electronic components in Japan, locating distribution bases of major logistics companies
Located close to the one of the largest semiconductor plants in the world and
with excellent access to wide areas
Accessible to wide areas due to the connection from Higashi-Meihan Expressway to Shin-Meishin Expressway and Isewangan Expressway and locating many distribution bases of major logistics companies
Close to Kioxia Yokkaichi Plant expanding currently its scale to increase production due to expanding demand for semiconductors
【A location with an improved expressway network and excellent access to metropolitan areas】
Yokkaichi city as industrial cluster of
electronic components, devices, and electronic circuit, etc.
Yokkaichi city has the greatest value of manufactured products shipment of "electronic components, devices, and electronic circuit manufacturers", mainly semiconductors.
Demand for semiconductors is expected to expand in the future due to the spread of 5G and recovering demand for smartphones and data centers etc.
【Value of manufactured products shipment of electronic components, devices, and electronic circuits】
（JPY in billion）
1
Yokkaichi city
1,321
2
Kameyama city
460
3
Inazawa city
245
4
Isahaya city
244
5
Yao city
226
6
Hitachinaka city
226
7
Kirishima city
226
8
Osaki city
219
9
Higashihiroshima city
215
10
Izumo city
214
Source： Created by the Asset Manager based on Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry, "Industry statistical survey 2019 (as of FY2018)"
【Close to Kioxia Yokkaichi Plant】
【Forecast expansion of semiconductor memory market】
（JPY billion）
Actual
Forecast
30,000
25,000
24,156
20,000
17,963
19,844
17,072
15,000
14,289
13,937
12,144
10,000
8,580 8,734
5,000
0
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019
2020
2021
2022
2023
【Industrial cluster of semiconductors and related industries
around Yokkaichi city（Note）】
Source
：
Created by the Asset Manager based on the website of IC Insight
3
Please refer to page 4 for details of notes.
Notes
（
） The "unrealized gain" of the Existing Buildingディスクレーマーis the
P.1 （Note 1）
IIF has not decided to acquire the New Building as of today. IIF has concluded the Project Agreement concerning including acquisition of the New Building, however, the Project Agreement does not oblige to IIF to acquire the New Building and does not
（Note 2）
assure IIF of the acquisition of the New Building. In addition, the specs of the New Building may change in the future due to changes in the content of plan for the Development Project. The same shall apply hereinafter.
This is rendering images prepared on the assumption that the New Building is scheduled to be constructed on premise of IIF Yokkaichi Logistics Center (Existing Building) (the "Development Project"), and may differ from the actual building.
（Note 3）
The "appraisal value" is the total of the appraisal value based on the appraisal report for the Existing Building as of August 1, 2021 and the appraisal value based on the appraisal report for planned construction site for New Building as of August 1, 2021.
For the details of the appraisal report, please refer to "11. Summary of Appraisal Report" in the press release date September 8, 2021. The same shall apply hereinafter.
Note 4
difference between the appraisal value and the anticipated acquisition price of the Existing Building. The same shall apply hereinafter.
（Note 5）
NOI yield = NOI* / Anticipated acquisition price**
NOI yield after depreciation = (NOI-depreciation ***) / Anticipated acquisition price
*With respect to the calculation of NOI, the NOI of the Existing Building is calculated based on the total net operating income for the first fiscal year under the DCF method indicated in the appraisal report for the Existing Building as of August 1, 2021 and in the appraisal report for planned construction site for New Building as of August 1, 2021. The same shall apply hereinafter.
**Anticipated acquisition price of the Existing Building is set forth in the sales value of the trust beneficiary right in the purchase agreement (excluding acquisition-related costs, fixed asset tax, urban planning tax and consumption tax). The same shall apply hereinafter.
The depreciation of the Existing Building is estimates as of today calculated by using the depreciation rates under the straight-line method in proportion to the useful life for the Existing Building. The same shall apply hereinafter. （Note 6） The fixed-term building lease contract has not been concluded as of today so these items may change in the future.
P.2 （Note 1） The "Anticipated acquisition price" of the New Building is a reference figure based on the anticipated acquisition price specified in the Project Agreement. The "Anticipated acquisition price" of the Property after acquisition of the New Building is a reference figure of totaling the anticipated acquisition price of the Existing Building and that of the New Building. However, IIF has not decided to acquire the New Building as of today and the actual acquisition price of the New Building may change in the future due to changes in the content of plan for the Development Project. In addition, the Project Agreement does not oblige to IIF to acquire the New Building and does not assure IIF of the acquisition of the New Building. The same shall apply hereinafter.
（Note 2） The "Appraisal value" of the Property after acquisition of the New Building is the survey value based on the survey report for the entire of the Existing Building and the New Building based on the plan for the Development Project as of August 1, 2021.
（Note 3） The "Unrealized gain" of the Property after acquisition of the New Building is the difference between the survey value based on the survey report for the entire of the Existing Building and the New Building based on the plan for the Development Project as of August 1, 2021 and the total anticipated acquisition price of the Existing Building and the New Building . The "Unrealized gain" of the Property after acquisition of the New Building is estimated value as of today and there is no guarantee that it will be consistent with actual unrealized gain after the acquisition of the New Building. The anticipated acquisition price of the New Building and the actual survey value (appraisal value) of the New Building may change in the future due to changes in the content of plan for the Development Project.
（Note 4） The "Total floor area" of the New Building is the reference figure based on the current plan for the Development Project. The "Total floor area" of the Property after acquisition of the New Building is the sum of the total floor area of the Existing Building and that of the New Building. The "Total floor area" of the New Building may change in the future due to changes in the content of plan for the Development Project.
（Note 5） With respect to the calculation of NOI, the NOI of the Property after acquisition of the New Building is calculated based on the net operating income for the first fiscal year under the DCF method indicated in the survey report for the entire of the Existing Building and the New Building based on the plan for the Development Project as of August 1, 2021. The NOI of the New Building is the difference between the NOI of the Existing Building and that of the Property after acquisition of the New Building. The depreciation of the Property after acquisition of the New Building is estimate as of today calculated by using the depreciation rates under the straight-line method in proportion to the useful life for the Property after acquisition of the New Building. The depreciation of the New Building is the difference between depreciation of the Existing Building and that of the Property after acquisition of the New Building. The anticipated acquisition price of the New Building is a reference figure based on the anticipated acquisition price specified in the Project Agreement. The anticipated acquisition price of the Property after acquisition of the New Building is a reference figure of totaling the anticipated acquisition price of the Existing Building and that of the New Building. The actual acquisition price of the New Building may change in the future due to changes in the content of plan for the Development Project, and thus the NOI and the NOI after depreciation of the New Building and the Property after acquisition of the New Building may change in the future due to changes in the content of plan for the Development Project.
（Note 6） NOI yield after depreciation (after adjustment by optimal payable distribution) = (Annual NOI after depreciation of the Property after acquisition of the New Building + depreciation (annual) of the New Building × 30%) / Anticipated acquisition price of the Property after acquisition of the New Building
Approval of changes in the Articles of Incorporation of IIF at the General Meeting of Unitholders of IIF is mandatory to implement optimal payable distribution. As of today, IIF has not decided on implementation of the optimal payable distribution, nor the call of the General Meeting of Unitholders for such amendment. NOI yield after depreciation (after adjustment by optimal payable distribution) described in this document is a reference value based on estimate as of today, and there is no guarantee that it will be realized.
P3. （Note） Plants related to semiconductors and related industries that are confirmed by publicly announced information of each company are described as of July 31,2021.
4
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Industrial & Infrastructure Fund Investment Corporation published this content on 08 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 September 2021 06:31:05 UTC.