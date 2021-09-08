Log in
    3249   JP3046500009

INDUSTRIAL & INFRASTRUCTURE FUND INVESTMENT CORPORATION

(3249)
Industrial & Infrastructure Fund Investment : Supplementary Materials Concerning Press Release Dated September 8, 2021

09/08/2021 | 02:32am EDT
September 8, 2021

Investment Corporation

Industrial & Infrastructure Fund Investment Corporation

(Tokyo Stock Exchange Company Code: 3249)

Representative:

Kumi Honda, Executive Director

URL: https://www.iif-reit.com/english/

Asset Management Company

Mitsubishi Corp.-UBS Realty Inc.

Representative:

Katsuji Okamoto, President & CEO

Inquiries:

Hidehiko Ueda,

Head of Industrial Division

TEL: +81-3-5293-7091

Supplementary Materials Concerning Press Release Dated September 8, 2021

"Notice Concerning Acquisition of Real Estate Trust Beneficiary Right IIF Yokkaichi Logistics Center (Existing Building)"

Securities Code

3249

Acquisition of complex project through CRE proposal (including proposal of development of a new building) in capturing the business expansion needs of a major logistics company

Acquisition of complex project through CRE proposal (including proposal of development of a new building) in collaboration with Kajima

Points

Group capturing the business expansion needs of a major logistics company

Located close to Yokkaichi-higashi IC near where distribution bases of major logistics companies and the one of the largest semiconductor

manufacturing plants in the world are located, dramatically improved traffic convenience by stretching expressway

Acquisition of the Existing Building and start of development discussion of the New Building through CRE proposal in collaboration with Kajima Group capturing business expansion needs of a major logistics company

Major logistics company

CRE

CRE needs

proposal

  • Expansion of distribution base due to the business expansion

Solution Proposal

  • Off-balanceSheet Development of newbuilding on the premise due to business expansion

New Building (Note1)

(Development planned)

(Note2)

  • 7 stories above ground (logistics area : 5 stories)
  • A floor weight capacity of 1.5t/m2(partially 2.0t/m2), effective ceiling height of 5.0-5.9m and pillar intervals of approx. 11.5m × approx. 11.5m
  • Potential to change to a double-sided berth in the future (Available for multi tenants)

Please refer to page 4 for details of notes.

Existing Building

(Anticipated acquisition)

  • 5 stories above ground (logistics area : 4 stories)
  • A floor weight capacity of 1.5t/m2, effective ceiling height of 5.3-5.4m2 and pillar intervals of approx. 11m × approx. 11m
  • Highly versatile logistics facility with capacity to divide into three spaces and lease them respectively

Anticipated

acquisition price

Appraisal valueNote3

Unrealized gainNote4 Unrealized gain ratio

NOI yield/

NOI yield after depreciationNote5

TenantNote6

Occupancy rateNote6

Contract typeNote6

Contract termNote6

Renewal / RevisionNote6

JPY 3,640 million

JPY 3,957 million

JPY 317 million +8.7%

5.4% / 4.3%

Kajima Tatemono

Sogo Kanri Co., Ltd

100.0%

Fixed-term building

lease contract

10 years

Not allowed in principle/ Not allowed in principle1

Expect profit contribution without downtime by utilizing the bridge scheme of Kajima Group

Scheme and schedule of the Development Project

January 2022 the 29th

FP

July 2022 the 30th FP

January 2023 after the 31st FP

Current

Acquisition of Existing Building and development of New Building Management phase after New Building completion(planned)

Schedule of

Conclusion of PSA

Acquisition of

contract

conclusion

(Existing Building)

Existing Building

Schedule of

Construction

Start of construction

Completion of

New Building

confirmation application

(planned)

construction (planned)

construction

Development in collaboration with

Kajima Group

New Building

Existing

Building

Existing Building

New Building

Existing Building

Building

Building

Building

Building

Building

Kajima Leasing

Owner

(planned)

IIF

Owner

company

IIF

Bridger

IIF

Owner

Owner

Japanese operating

Kajima

Fixed-term land

Kajima

Tenant

Kajima

Tenant

Tenant

(planned)

Tatemono

Tatemono

lease contract

Tatemono

Land

Land

Land

Japanese operating company

Effect of the Development Project

Anticipated (Note1) acquisition price

Appraisal value (Note2)

Unrealized gain (Note3)

Unrealized gain ratio

Total floor area (Note4)

NOI yield/ (Note5)

NOI yield after depreciation

Please refer to page 4 for details of notes.

Existing Building

New Building

After acquisition

of New Building

JPY 3,640 million

JPY 5,180 million

JPY 8,820 million

JPY 3,957 million

Significant improvement of appraisal value and

JPY9,990 million

+JPY 6,033 million

unrealized gain by development and acquisition of

JPY317 million

JPY 1,170million

+8.7%

new building (planned)

+13.3

％）

18,155.31 m2

34,354.00 m2

52,509.31 m2

5.4% /4.3

5.4% /2.7

5.4% / 3.4

(after adjustment by

optimal payable

distribution: 3.8%) (Note6)

2

Areas around Yokkaichi - higashi IC where expressway networks have been developed in recent years and access to wide areas has been improved dramatically

Industrial cluster with the greatest value of manufactured products shipment of semiconductors and other electronic components in Japan, locating distribution bases of major logistics companies

Located close to the one of the largest semiconductor plants in the world and

with excellent access to wide areas

  • Accessible to wide areas due to the connection from Higashi-Meihan Expressway to Shin-Meishin Expressway and Isewangan Expressway and locating many distribution bases of major logistics companies
  • Close to Kioxia Yokkaichi Plant expanding currently its scale to increase production due to expanding demand for semiconductors

A location with an improved expressway network and excellent access to metropolitan areas

Yokkaichi city as industrial cluster of

electronic components, devices, and electronic circuit, etc.

  • Yokkaichi city has the greatest value of manufactured products shipment of "electronic components, devices, and electronic circuit manufacturers", mainly semiconductors.
  • Demand for semiconductors is expected to expand in the future due to the spread of 5G and recovering demand for smartphones and data centers etc.

Value of manufactured products shipment of electronic components, devices, and electronic circuits

JPY in billion

1

Yokkaichi city

1,321

2

Kameyama city

460

3

Inazawa city

245

4

Isahaya city

244

5

Yao city

226

6

Hitachinaka city

226

7

Kirishima city

226

8

Osaki city

219

9

Higashihiroshima city

215

10

Izumo city

214

Source Created by the Asset Manager based on Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry, "Industry statistical survey 2019 (as of FY2018)"

Close to Kioxia Yokkaichi Plant

Forecast expansion of semiconductor memory market

JPY billion

Actual

Forecast

30,000

25,000

24,156

20,000

17,963

19,844

17,072

15,000

14,289

13,937

12,144

10,000

8,580 8,734

5,000

0

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

2020

2021

2022

2023

Industrial cluster of semiconductors and related industries

around Yokkaichi cityNote

Source

Created by the Asset Manager based on the website of IC Insight

3

Please refer to page 4 for details of notes.

Notes

The "unrealized gain" of the Existing Buildingディスクレーマーis the

P.1 Note 1

IIF has not decided to acquire the New Building as of today. IIF has concluded the Project Agreement concerning including acquisition of the New Building, however, the Project Agreement does not oblige to IIF to acquire the New Building and does not

Note 2

assure IIF of the acquisition of the New Building. In addition, the specs of the New Building may change in the future due to changes in the content of plan for the Development Project. The same shall apply hereinafter.

This is rendering images prepared on the assumption that the New Building is scheduled to be constructed on premise of IIF Yokkaichi Logistics Center (Existing Building) (the "Development Project"), and may differ from the actual building.

Note 3

The "appraisal value" is the total of the appraisal value based on the appraisal report for the Existing Building as of August 1, 2021 and the appraisal value based on the appraisal report for planned construction site for New Building as of August 1, 2021.

For the details of the appraisal report, please refer to "11. Summary of Appraisal Report" in the press release date September 8, 2021. The same shall apply hereinafter.

Note 4

difference between the appraisal value and the anticipated acquisition price of the Existing Building. The same shall apply hereinafter.

Note 5

NOI yield = NOI* / Anticipated acquisition price**

NOI yield after depreciation = (NOI-depreciation ***) / Anticipated acquisition price

*With respect to the calculation of NOI, the NOI of the Existing Building is calculated based on the total net operating income for the first fiscal year under the DCF method indicated in the appraisal report for the Existing Building as of August 1, 2021 and in the appraisal report for planned construction site for New Building as of August 1, 2021. The same shall apply hereinafter.

**Anticipated acquisition price of the Existing Building is set forth in the sales value of the trust beneficiary right in the purchase agreement (excluding acquisition-related costs, fixed asset tax, urban planning tax and consumption tax). The same shall apply hereinafter.

  • The depreciation of the Existing Building is estimates as of today calculated by using the depreciation rates under the straight-line method in proportion to the useful life for the Existing Building. The same shall apply hereinafter. Note 6 The fixed-term building lease contract has not been concluded as of today so these items may change in the future.

P.2 Note 1 The "Anticipated acquisition price" of the New Building is a reference figure based on the anticipated acquisition price specified in the Project Agreement. The "Anticipated acquisition price" of the Property after acquisition of the New Building is a reference figure of totaling the anticipated acquisition price of the Existing Building and that of the New Building. However, IIF has not decided to acquire the New Building as of today and the actual acquisition price of the New Building may change in the future due to changes in the content of plan for the Development Project. In addition, the Project Agreement does not oblige to IIF to acquire the New Building and does not assure IIF of the acquisition of the New Building. The same shall apply hereinafter.

Note 2 The "Appraisal value" of the Property after acquisition of the New Building is the survey value based on the survey report for the entire of the Existing Building and the New Building based on the plan for the Development Project as of August 1, 2021.

Note 3 The "Unrealized gain" of the Property after acquisition of the New Building is the difference between the survey value based on the survey report for the entire of the Existing Building and the New Building based on the plan for the Development Project as of August 1, 2021 and the total anticipated acquisition price of the Existing Building and the New Building . The "Unrealized gain" of the Property after acquisition of the New Building is estimated value as of today and there is no guarantee that it will be consistent with actual unrealized gain after the acquisition of the New Building. The anticipated acquisition price of the New Building and the actual survey value (appraisal value) of the New Building may change in the future due to changes in the content of plan for the Development Project.

Note 4 The "Total floor area" of the New Building is the reference figure based on the current plan for the Development Project. The "Total floor area" of the Property after acquisition of the New Building is the sum of the total floor area of the Existing Building and that of the New Building. The "Total floor area" of the New Building may change in the future due to changes in the content of plan for the Development Project.

Note 5 With respect to the calculation of NOI, the NOI of the Property after acquisition of the New Building is calculated based on the net operating income for the first fiscal year under the DCF method indicated in the survey report for the entire of the Existing Building and the New Building based on the plan for the Development Project as of August 1, 2021. The NOI of the New Building is the difference between the NOI of the Existing Building and that of the Property after acquisition of the New Building. The depreciation of the Property after acquisition of the New Building is estimate as of today calculated by using the depreciation rates under the straight-line method in proportion to the useful life for the Property after acquisition of the New Building. The depreciation of the New Building is the difference between depreciation of the Existing Building and that of the Property after acquisition of the New Building. The anticipated acquisition price of the New Building is a reference figure based on the anticipated acquisition price specified in the Project Agreement. The anticipated acquisition price of the Property after acquisition of the New Building is a reference figure of totaling the anticipated acquisition price of the Existing Building and that of the New Building. The actual acquisition price of the New Building may change in the future due to changes in the content of plan for the Development Project, and thus the NOI and the NOI after depreciation of the New Building and the Property after acquisition of the New Building may change in the future due to changes in the content of plan for the Development Project.

Note 6 NOI yield after depreciation (after adjustment by optimal payable distribution) = (Annual NOI after depreciation of the Property after acquisition of the New Building + depreciation (annual) of the New Building × 30%) / Anticipated acquisition price of the Property after acquisition of the New Building

Approval of changes in the Articles of Incorporation of IIF at the General Meeting of Unitholders of IIF is mandatory to implement optimal payable distribution. As of today, IIF has not decided on implementation of the optimal payable distribution, nor the call of the General Meeting of Unitholders for such amendment. NOI yield after depreciation (after adjustment by optimal payable distribution) described in this document is a reference value based on estimate as of today, and there is no guarantee that it will be realized.

P3. Note Plants related to semiconductors and related industries that are confirmed by publicly announced information of each company are described as of July 31,2021.

4

Disclaimer

Industrial & Infrastructure Fund Investment Corporation published this content on 08 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 September 2021 06:31:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
