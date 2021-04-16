Industrial & Infrastructure Fund Investment : Notice Concerning Completion of Disposition of One Property in Japan【IIF Tsukuba Manufacturing Center (land with leasehold interest)】

Log in
Notice Concerning Completion of Disposition of One Property in Japan【IIF Tsukuba Manufacturing Center (land with leasehold interest)】

04/16/2021
April 16, 2021

To all concerned parties:

Investment Corporation

Industrial & Infrastructure Fund Investment Corporation

(Tokyo Stock Exchange Company Code: 3249)

Representative:

Kumi Honda, Executive Director

URL: https://www.iif-reit.com/english/

Asset Management Company

Mitsubishi Corp.-UBS Realty Inc.

Representative:

Katsuji Okamoto, President & CEO

Inquiries:

Hidehiko Ueda,

Head of Industrial Division

TEL: +81-3-5293-7091

Notice Concerning Completion of Disposition of One Property in Japan

IIF Tsukuba Manufacturing Center (land with leasehold interest)

Industrial & Infrastructure Fund Investment Corporation ("IIF") announced today that IIF has completed the disposition of one property that it plans to dispose as previously announced in the press release titled "Notice Concerning Disposition of One Property in JapanIIF Tsukuba Manufacturing Center (land with leasehold interest)" dated March 31, 2021, as outlined below.

1. Completion of Disposition

Property

Property name

Type of asset

Disposition price

Completion of

No.

(million yen)

Disposition date

F-16

IIF Tsukuba Manufacturing Center

Real estate

1,320

April 16,

(land with leasehold interest)

2021

About IIF: Industrial & Infrastructure Fund Investment Corporation ("IIF") is the first J-REIT focused on acquiring and operating both industrial and infrastructure properties in Japanproperties that play a vital role in the Japanese economy, and for which IIF expects to see stable demand in the mid to long term. With respect to industrial properties, IIF intends to invest in a diverse portfolio of properties, including manufacturing and research and development facilities.

Please refer to our website at https://www.iif-reit.com/english/

Contacts: For further information relating to this press release as well as IIF and its asset manager, please feel free to contact Mr. Hidehiko Ueda

(Telephone Number: 81-3-5293-7090), Head of Industrial Division at Mitsubishi Corp.-UBS Realty Inc., asset manager for IIF. Investor Relations: Telephone Number: 81-3-5293-7091E-mail:iif-3249.ir@mc-ubs.com

This English language release is for informational purposes only, and the Japanese language release should be referred to as the original.

1

Disclaimer

Industrial & Infrastructure Fund Investment Corporation published this content on 16 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 April 2021 06:32:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
