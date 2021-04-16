Industrial & Infrastructure Fund Investment : Notice Concerning Completion of Disposition of One Property in Japan【IIF Tsukuba Manufacturing Center (land with leasehold interest)】

April 16, 2021

Industrial & Infrastructure Fund Investment Corporation

Notice Concerning Completion of Disposition of One Property in Japan

【IIF Tsukuba Manufacturing Center (land with leasehold interest)】

Industrial & Infrastructure Fund Investment Corporation ("IIF") announced today that IIF has completed the disposition of one property that it plans to dispose as previously announced in the press release titled "Notice Concerning Disposition of One Property in Japan【IIF Tsukuba Manufacturing Center (land with leasehold interest)】" dated March 31, 2021, as outlined below.

1. Completion of Disposition

Property Property name Type of asset Disposition price Completion of No. (million yen) Disposition date F-16 IIF Tsukuba Manufacturing Center Real estate 1,320 April 16, (land with leasehold interest) 2021

About IIF: Industrial & Infrastructure Fund Investment Corporation ("IIF") is the first J-REIT focused on acquiring and operating both industrial and infrastructure properties in Japan－properties that play a vital role in the Japanese economy, and for which IIF expects to see stable demand in the mid to long term. With respect to industrial properties, IIF intends to invest in a diverse portfolio of properties, including manufacturing and research and development facilities.

