Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ILPT   US4562371066

INDUSTRIAL LOGISTICS PROPERTIES TRUST

(ILPT)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

INDUSTRIAL LOGISTICS PROPERTIES TRUST : Form 8-K)

06/04/2021 | 06:05am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

INDUSTRIAL LOGISTICS PROPERTIES TRUST

Summary of Trustee Compensation

The following is a summary of the currently effective compensation of the Trustees of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (the 'Company') for services as Trustees, which is subject to modification at any time by the Board of Trustees (the 'Board') or the Compensation Committee of the Board, as applicable:

· Each Independent Trustee receives an annual fee of $75,000 for services as a Trustee. The annual fee for any new Independent Trustee is prorated for the initial year.
· Each Independent Trustee who serves as a committee chair of the Board's Audit Committee, Compensation Committee or Nominating and Governance Committee receives an additional annual fee of $17,500, $12,500 and $12,500, respectively. The committee chair fee for any new committee chair is prorated for the initial year.
· The Lead Independent Trustee receives an additional annual cash retainer fee of $15,000 for serving in this role.
· Each Trustee receives a grant of 3,500 of the Company's common shares of beneficial interest on the date of the first Board meeting following each annual meeting of shareholders (or, for Trustees who are first elected or appointed at other times, on the day of the first Board meeting attended).
· The Company generally reimburses all Trustees for travel expenses incurred in connection with their duties as Trustees and for out of pocket costs incurred in connection with their attending certain continuing education programs.

Disclaimer

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust published this content on 04 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 June 2021 10:04:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about INDUSTRIAL LOGISTICS PROPERTIES TRUST
06:05aINDUSTRIAL LOGISTICS PROPERTIES TRUS : Form 8-K)
PU
06:03aINDUSTRIAL LOGISTICS PROPERTIES TRUS : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Securi..
AQ
06/02INDUSTRIAL LOGISTICS PROPERTIES TRUS : Announces Annual Meeting Results
BU
05/25INDUSTRIAL LOGISTICS PROPERTIES TRUS : 2021 Virtual Investor Conference on Tuesd..
BU
04/28INDUSTRIAL LOGISTICS PROPERTIES TRUS : B. Riley Raises Industrial Logistics Prop..
MT
04/27INDUSTRIAL LOGISTICS PROPERTIES TRUS : First Quarter 2021 Supplemental
PU
04/26INDUSTRIAL LOGISTICS PROPERTIES TRUS : Management's Discussion and Analysis of F..
AQ
04/26INDUSTRIAL LOGISTICS PROPERTIES TRUS : Results of Operations and Financial Condi..
AQ
04/26INDUSTRIAL LOGISTICS PROPERTIES TRUS : First Quarter 2021 Press Release
PU
04/26INDUSTRIAL LOGISTICS PROPERTIES TRUS : Earnings Flash (ILPT) INDUSTRIAL LOGISTIC..
MT
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 218 M - -
Net income 2021 70,0 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 21,3x
Yield 2021 5,17%
Capitalization 1 667 M 1 667 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 7,64x
Capi. / Sales 2022 7,37x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 98,6%
Chart INDUSTRIAL LOGISTICS PROPERTIES TRUST
Duration : Period :
Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INDUSTRIAL LOGISTICS PROPERTIES TRUST
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 25,00 $
Last Close Price 25,53 $
Spread / Highest target 13,6%
Spread / Average Target -2,08%
Spread / Lowest Target -13,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
John G. Murray President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Richard W. Siedel Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
Adam David Portnoy Chairman-Trustee Board
Yael Duffy Chief Operating Officer & Vice President
Lisa Harris Jones Independent Trustee
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
INDUSTRIAL LOGISTICS PROPERTIES TRUST9.62%1 667
PROLOGIS, INC.22.29%90 156
GOODMAN GROUP5.50%28 234
DUKE REALTY CORPORATION20.44%18 052
AMERICOLD REALTY TRUST3.86%9 791
NIPPON PROLOGIS REIT, INC.6.06%7 998