INDUSTRIAL & MEDICAL GASES NIGERIA : QUARTER 1 - FINANCIAL STATEMENT FOR 2022

Quarter 1 2022 Condensed Results

INDUSTRIAL AND MEDICAL GASES NIGERIA PLC

RC 2035 CONTENT PAGE Page Statement of Profit or Loss and Other Comprehensive Income 1 Statement of Financial Position 2 Statement of Cash Flows 3 Statement of Changes in Equity 4 Notes to the financial statements 5-7

Industrial and Medical Gases Nigeria Plc QTR 1 FY 2022 Un audited Financial Statements

Industrial and Medical Gases Nigeria plc

Condensed statement of comprehensive income

Unaudited Unaudited Audited Notes Jan- Mar 2022 Jan- Mar 2021 Jan- Dec 2021 =N='000 =N='000 Revenue 15 1,127,882 778,486 3,699,230 Cost of sales (512,041) (427,612) (1,677,381) Gross profit 615,841 350,875 2,021,849 Other Income 16 8,781 8,268 28,528 Other expenses (4,644) (4,464) (10,774) Selling and Distribution Expenses 17 (190,378) (104,536) (680,267) Administrative expenses (221,977) (142,548) (863,797) Operating profit 207,623 107,595 495,539 Finance income 18 23,582 2,268 62,794 Finance cost (39,217) (22,810) (6,137) Profit before income tax 191,988 87,053 552,196 Income tax (provision) (61,410) (26,831) (180,177) Net Profit for the 3 months 130,578 60,222 372,019 Other comprehensive income Defined benefit plan actuarial gain - - - Tax on actuarial gain - - - Total comprehensive income for the 3 months 130,578 60,222 372,019 Basic and diluted earnings per share (kobo) 31 14 89

Industrial and Medical Gases Nigeria Plc QTR 1 FY 2022 Un audited Financial Statements

Industrial and Medical Gases Nigeria plc

Condensed statement of financial position

Un audited Jan-Mar 2022 Jan-Dec 2021 ASSETS =N='000 =N='000 Non current assets Property, plant and equipment 10 2,165,858 2,084,838 Right of Use Assets - - Other tax assets 88,748 34,047 Prepayments and other assets - - 2,254,605 2,118,885 Inventories 11 578,254 493,039 Trade debtors and other receivables 673,846 489,815 Prepayments 216,102 189,132 Other tax assets 287,856 287,856 Cash and cash equivalents 1,526,553 2,017,284 3,282,612 3,477,126 Total assets 5,537,217 5,596,011 Equity & liabilities Equity Share Capital 208,122 208,122 General reserve 2,975,095 2,844,517 Other reserves 436 436 Total Equity 3,183,654 3,053,075 Non current liabilities Employee benefit liability 12 19,925 19,925 Deferred tax liabilities 391,659 391,659 411,584 411,584 Current liabilities Current tax liabilities 386,802 325,394 Trade creditors 735,717 557,114 Other creditors & accruals 13 468,731 407,305 Provision 56,764 56,764 Contract liability 160,632 141,038 Dividend payable 133,333 133,333 Amount due to related companies 14 - 510,404 1,941,980 2,131,352 Total liabilities 2,353,564 2,542,936 Total equity and liabilities 5,537,217 5,596,011 Audited

This financial statements were approved by the Board of Directors on 20 April 2022 and signed on its behalf by:

Industrial and Medical Gases Nigeria Plc QTR 1 FY 2022 Un audited Financial Statements

Industrial and Medical Gases Nigeria plc

Condensed statement of cash flows

Jan-Mar 2022 Jan-Dec 2021 =N='000 =N='000 Cash flows from operating activities Profit Before Income Tax 207,623 495,539 Adjustments for non-cash items: Depreciation 68,260 270,012 Profit from sales of fixed assets (1,103) Working capital changes: Inventories (85,215) (60,137) Trade and other receivables (238,732) (43,716) Trade and other payables 178,603 178,307 Related companies accounts (510,404) - Prepayments (26,970) 137,106 Other current liabilities 81,020 51,718 Right of use - 80,293 Lease liabilities - (108,600) Income tax paid - (84,278) Net cash from operating activities (325,815) 915,141 Cash flows from investing activities Purchase of fixed assets (149,281) (187,782) Proceeds from sales of fixed assets - 1,118 Interest received 23,582 62,794 Net cash from investing activities (125,699) (123,870) Cash flows from financing activities Dividend paid - (412,557) Interest expense - lease (39,217) (4,782) Net cash from financing activities (39,217) (417,339) Net (decrease)/increase in cash and cash equivalent (490,731) 373,932 Cash and cash equivalent at 1 January 2,017,284 1,643,352 Cash and cash equivalent at 31 December 1,526,553 2,017,284

Industrial and Medical Gases Nigeria Plc QTR 1 FY 2022 Un audited Financial Statements