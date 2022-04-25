INDUSTRIAL & MEDICAL GASES NIGERIA : QUARTER 1 - FINANCIAL STATEMENT FOR 2022
Quarter 1 2022 Condensed Results
INDUSTRIAL AND MEDICAL GASES NIGERIA PLC
RC 2035
CONTENT PAGE
Page
Statement of Profit or Loss and Other Comprehensive Income
1
Statement of Financial Position
2
Statement of Cash Flows
3
Statement of Changes in Equity
4
Notes to the financial statements
5-7
Industrial and Medical Gases Nigeria Plc QTR 1 FY 2022 Un audited Financial Statements
Industrial and Medical Gases Nigeria plc
Condensed statement of comprehensive income
Unaudited
Unaudited
Audited
Notes
Jan- Mar 2022
Jan- Mar 2021
Jan- Dec 2021
=N='000
=N='000
Revenue
15
1,127,882
778,486
3,699,230
Cost of sales
(512,041)
(427,612)
(1,677,381)
Gross profit
615,841
350,875
2,021,849
Other Income
16
8,781
8,268
28,528
Other expenses
(4,644)
(4,464)
(10,774)
Selling and Distribution Expenses
17
(190,378)
(104,536)
(680,267)
Administrative expenses
(221,977)
(142,548)
(863,797)
Operating profit
207,623
107,595
495,539
Finance income
18
23,582
2,268
62,794
Finance cost
(39,217)
(22,810)
(6,137)
Profit before income tax
191,988
87,053
552,196
Income tax (provision)
(61,410)
(26,831)
(180,177)
Net Profit for the 3 months
130,578
60,222
372,019
Other comprehensive income
Defined benefit plan actuarial gain
-
-
-
Tax on actuarial gain
-
-
-
Total comprehensive income for the 3 months
130,578
60,222
372,019
Basic and diluted earnings per share (kobo)
31
14
89
Industrial and Medical Gases Nigeria Plc QTR 1 FY 2022 Un audited Financial Statements
Industrial and Medical Gases Nigeria plc
Condensed statement of financial position
Un audited
Jan-Mar 2022
Jan-Dec 2021
ASSETS
=N='000
=N='000
Non current assets
Property, plant and equipment
10
2,165,858
2,084,838
Right of Use Assets
-
-
Other tax assets
88,748
34,047
Prepayments and other assets
-
-
2,254,605
2,118,885
Inventories
11
578,254
493,039
Trade debtors and other receivables
673,846
489,815
Prepayments
216,102
189,132
Other tax assets
287,856
287,856
Cash and cash equivalents
1,526,553
2,017,284
3,282,612
3,477,126
Total assets
5,537,217
5,596,011
Equity & liabilities
Equity
Share Capital
208,122
208,122
General reserve
2,975,095
2,844,517
Other reserves
436
436
Total Equity
3,183,654
3,053,075
Non current liabilities
Employee benefit liability
12
19,925
19,925
Deferred tax liabilities
391,659
391,659
411,584
411,584
Current liabilities
Current tax liabilities
386,802
325,394
Trade creditors
735,717
557,114
Other creditors & accruals
13
468,731
407,305
Provision
56,764
56,764
Contract liability
160,632
141,038
Dividend payable
133,333
133,333
Amount due to related companies
14
-
510,404
1,941,980
2,131,352
Total liabilities
2,353,564
2,542,936
Total equity and liabilities
5,537,217
5,596,011
Audited
This financial statements were approved by the Board of Directors on 20 April 2022 and signed on its behalf by:
Industrial and Medical Gases Nigeria Plc QTR 1 FY 2022 Un audited Financial Statements
Industrial and Medical Gases Nigeria plc
Condensed statement of cash flows
Jan-Mar 2022
Jan-Dec 2021
=N='000
=N='000
Cash flows from operating activities
Profit Before Income Tax
207,623
495,539
Adjustments for non-cash items:
Depreciation
68,260
270,012
Profit from sales of fixed assets
(1,103)
Working capital changes:
Inventories
(85,215)
(60,137)
Trade and other receivables
(238,732)
(43,716)
Trade and other payables
178,603
178,307
Related companies accounts
(510,404)
-
Prepayments
(26,970)
137,106
Other current liabilities
81,020
51,718
Right of use
-
80,293
Lease liabilities
-
(108,600)
Income tax paid
-
(84,278)
Net cash from operating activities
(325,815)
915,141
Cash flows from investing activities
Purchase of fixed assets
(149,281)
(187,782)
Proceeds from sales of fixed assets
-
1,118
Interest received
23,582
62,794
Net cash from investing activities
(125,699)
(123,870)
Cash flows from financing activities
Dividend paid
-
(412,557)
Interest expense - lease
(39,217)
(4,782)
Net cash from financing activities
(39,217)
(417,339)
Net (decrease)/increase in cash and cash equivalent
(490,731)
373,932
Cash and cash equivalent at 1 January
2,017,284
1,643,352
Cash and cash equivalent at 31 December
1,526,553
2,017,284
Industrial and Medical Gases Nigeria Plc QTR 1 FY 2022 Un audited Financial Statements
Industrial and Medical Gases Nigeria plc
Condensed statement of changes in equity
Share capital
Retained earnings
Balance at 1 January
=N='000
=N='000
Balance at 1 January 2022
208,122
2,844,953
Profit for the period
130,578
Other Comprehensive Income
-
Transactions with shareholders:
Unclaimed dividend now statute barred
Dividends paid/declared
Balance at 31 March 2022
208,122
2,975,531
Balance at 1 January 2021
208,122
2,671,118
Profit for the period
372,019
Other Comprehensive Income- Actuarial gain
436
Transactions with shareholders:
Unclaimed dividend now statute barred
9,502
Dividends paid/declared
(208,122)
Balance at 31 December 2021
208,122
2,844,953
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document
here.
Disclaimer
Industrial and Medical Gases Nigeria plc published this content on 25 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 April 2022 16:09:29 UTC.
© Publicnow 2022
All news about INDUSTRIAL & MEDICAL GASES NIGERIA PLC
Sales 2021
3 699 M
8,90 M
8,90 M
Net income 2021
368 M
0,89 M
0,89 M
Net cash 2021
2 017 M
4,85 M
4,85 M
P/E ratio 2021
10,7x
Yield 2021
-
Capitalization
3 580 M
8,61 M
8,61 M
EV / Sales 2020
0,77x
EV / Sales 2021
0,52x
Nbr of Employees
82
Free-Float
93,5%
Chart INDUSTRIAL & MEDICAL GASES NIGERIA PLC
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.