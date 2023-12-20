Critical Mineral Resources PLC - exploration and development company focused on clean energy metals in Morocco - Says that Chair Christopher Lambert has left the board with immediate effect. While the board considers a replacement, Noureddine Sabraoui, the company's general manager, has been appointed chief operating officer with immediate effect. He has held a number of senior roles for Moroccan and foreign owned companies, including as general manager for operating mines in the industrial minerals sector.

Chief Executive Officer Charles Long says: "I am delighted to welcome Noureddine to the Board and look forward to continuing to work closely with him to execute our strategy. Noureddine is a highly experienced geologist, mine operator and manager. He possesses unrivalled knowledge of Morocco's mining industry and its metals trading opportunities, as well as the high quality project deal-flow that exists in the country."

Current stock price: 2.60 pence

12-month change: down 42%

