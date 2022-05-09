Log in
    INTK   US4562771026

INDUSTRIAL NANOTECH, INC.

(INTK)
Delayed OTC Markets  -  05/09 10:13:08 am EDT
0.0182 USD   +1.11%
Industrial Nanotech Fills Key Positions. Six New Enterprise Account Manager Positions Opened for Global Expansion.

05/09/2022 | 10:02am EDT
BROOMFIELD, Colo., May 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire -- Industrial Nanotech Inc (Pink Sheets: INTK).  Industrial Nanotech, Inc, a global leader in advance nanotechnology-based solutions for energy efficiency and sustainability, announced today that the Company has hired a new Global Human Relations & Recruiting Team headed by Charles Varela.

“At this moment in time, we have a portfolio of world class best-in-class products, and a massive pipeline full of projects for Fortune 100, Fortune 500, and Global 500 companies,” explains Stuart Burchill, CEO/CTO of Industrial Nanotech Inc. “As I stated in the last live Zoom presentation, we are focused 100% on excellent execution and building a team of experienced professionals to maximize our ability to produce the promised results for customers and shareholders.”

The Company has filed the following positions in the past two weeks:

  1. Director of Human Relations and Recruiting
  2. Director of Public Relations
  3. Sr. Sales Executive: New Jersey
  4. Sr. Sales Executive: South Carolina

The Company has immediate positions available for the following jobs:

  1. Enterprise Account Manager: Barcelona, Spain
  2. Enterprise Account Manager: Paris, France
  3. Enterprise Account Manager: Birmingham, England
  4. Enterprise Account Manager: Milan, Italy
  5. Enterprise Account Manager: Dubai, UAE
  6. Enterprise Account Manager: Busan or Ulsan, South Korea

“We offer Enterprise Account Managers a healthy base salary, a percentage of gross revenue from their accounts, health benefits, and stock benefits. We offer weekly sales and management training, extensive product training at INI-U, and we aggressively promote a “hire from within” policy for our senior executive management team,” continues Mr. Burchill. “Yes, we have created best-in-class phenomenal disruptive technologies and products that provide measurable and significant financial benefits to our customers. Getting those products to customers so they can enjoy those benefits requires a talented and committed team. We are creating that.”

Please send resumes to: careers@industrial-nanotech.com

Safe Harbor Statement

Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: This release includes forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that involve risks and uncertainties including, but not limited to, the impact of competitive products, the ability to meet customer demand, the ability to manage growth, acquisitions of technology, equipment, or human resources, the effect of economic and business conditions, and the ability to attract and retain skilled personnel. The Company is not obligated to revise or update any forward-looking statements in order to reflect events or circumstances that may arise after the date of this release.

SOURCE Industrial Nanotech, Inc.

Wire Service Contact:
InvestorWire (IW)
Los Angeles, California
www.InvestorWire.com
212.418.1217 Office
Editor@InvestorWire.com


