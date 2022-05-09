Industrial Nanotech Fills Key Positions. Six New Enterprise Account Manager Positions Opened for Global Expansion.

BROOMFIELD, Colo., May 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire -- Industrial Nanotech Inc (Pink Sheets: INTK). Industrial Nanotech, Inc, a global leader in advance nanotechnology-based solutions for energy efficiency and sustainability, announced today that the Company has hired a new Global Human Relations & Recruiting Team headed by Charles Varela.

“At this moment in time, we have a portfolio of world class best-in-class products, and a massive pipeline full of projects for Fortune 100, Fortune 500, and Global 500 companies,” explains Stuart Burchill, CEO/CTO of Industrial Nanotech Inc. “As I stated in the last live Zoom presentation, we are focused 100% on excellent execution and building a team of experienced professionals to maximize our ability to produce the promised results for customers and shareholders.”

The Company has filed the following positions in the past two weeks:

Director of Human Relations and Recruiting Director of Public Relations Sr. Sales Executive: New Jersey Sr. Sales Executive: South Carolina

The Company has immediate positions available for the following jobs:

Enterprise Account Manager: Barcelona, Spain Enterprise Account Manager: Paris, France Enterprise Account Manager: Birmingham, England Enterprise Account Manager: Milan, Italy Enterprise Account Manager: Dubai, UAE Enterprise Account Manager: Busan or Ulsan, South Korea

“We offer Enterprise Account Managers a healthy base salary, a percentage of gross revenue from their accounts, health benefits, and stock benefits. We offer weekly sales and management training, extensive product training at INI-U, and we aggressively promote a “hire from within” policy for our senior executive management team,” continues Mr. Burchill. “Yes, we have created best-in-class phenomenal disruptive technologies and products that provide measurable and significant financial benefits to our customers. Getting those products to customers so they can enjoy those benefits requires a talented and committed team. We are creating that.”

Please send resumes to: careers@industrial-nanotech.com

