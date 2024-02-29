NAPLES, Fla., Feb. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Industrial Nanotech, Inc. (OTC PINK: INTK), a leader in nanotechnology innovation and sustainable solutions, is excited to announce a special Zoom webinar event led by Stuart Burchill, CEO/CTO, alongside the newly appointed Presidents, Mr. Paweł Cyniak and Mr. Wojciech Samiło. This event is scheduled to provide investors and interested parties with an in-depth look at the company's current operations, strategic initiatives, and a sneak peek into future prospects.

During this pivotal webinar, the leadership team will discuss the state of affairs at Industrial Nanotech, Inc., highlighting verifiable deals and potential opportunities that underscore an exciting period for the company. Attendees will gain exclusive insights into the accomplishments achieved under the guidance of the new presidents, as well as the strategic direction the company is heading towards.

Mr. Burchill, along with Mr. Cyniak and Mr. Samiło, will share detailed information on the tangible value of current deals, showcasing the impact these have on the company's growth trajectory. The webinar will also serve as a platform to explore new opportunities that are on the horizon, reflecting the innovative spirit and forward-thinking approach of Industrial Nanotech, Inc.

This is a unique opportunity for investors and stakeholders to engage directly with the company's top executives, understand the depth of ongoing projects, and appreciate the potential of future endeavors. The company is at a critical juncture, with the webinar aiming to transparently communicate its achievements and outline the exciting opportunities that lie ahead.

Webinar Event Details (Zoom):

Date: Wednesday March 13, 2024

Time: 10 a.m. EST.

Registration Link: http://tinyurl.com/27ux4mhu

Industrial Nanotech, Inc. is committed to delivering high-value, sustainable solutions that address global challenges. We invite our investors and all interested parties to join us in exploring the dynamic path that lies ahead for the company.

About Industrial Nanotech, Inc.

Industrial Nanotech, Inc. specializes in innovative nanotechnology solutions and materials, focusing on energy-saving coatings and thermal insulation applications. With a strong commitment to environmental sustainability and technological advancement, Industrial Nanotech, Inc. continues to make significant strides in the industry, aiming to enhance global energy efficiency and reduce carbon footprints.

Safe Harbor Statement

Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: This release includes forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that involve risks and uncertainties including, but not limited to, the impact of competitive products, the ability to meet customer demand, the ability to manage growth, acquisitions of technology, equipment, or human resources, the effect of economic and business conditions, and the ability to attract and retain skilled personnel. The Company is not obligated to revise/update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that may arise after the date of this release.

