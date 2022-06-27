Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. South Africa
  4. Johannesburg Stock Exchange
  5. Industrials REIT Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MLI   GG00BFWMR296

INDUSTRIALS REIT LIMITED

(MLI)
  Report
End-of-day quote Johannesburg Stock Exchange  -  2022-06-23
32.89 ZAR   -1.79%
10:35aINDUSTRIALS REIT : No Change Statement and Publication of Annual Report
PU
06/22INDUSTRIALS REIT : Notification and public disclosure of a transaction by a director in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulations.
PU
06/10TRANSCRIPT : Industrials REIT Limited, 2022 Earnings Call, Jun 10, 2022
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Industrials REIT : No Change Statement and Publication of Annual Report

06/27/2022 | 10:35am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

INDUSTRIALS REIT LIMITED

(formerly Stenprop Limited)

(Registered in Guernsey)

(Registration number 64865)

LSE share code: MLI JSE share code: MLI

ISIN: GG00BFWMR296

("Industrials REIT" or the "Company")

No Change Statement and Publication of Annual Report

27 June 2022

Shareholders are advised that Industrials REIT's annual report, incorporating the audited annual financial statements for the year ended 31 March 2022 (on which the Company's auditors, BDO LLP, expressed an unqualified audit opinion), is being dispatched today, Monday, 27 June 2022, to shareholders.

The audited annual financial statements contain no changes from the preliminary results announcement for the year ended 31 March 2022, which were published on 10 June 2022. The annual report is available on the Company's website: https://www.industrialsreit.com/investor- information/reports-and-presentations/.

The notice of annual general meeting of Industrials will be posted separately on or about 29 July 2022.

For further information:

Industrials REIT Limited

+44(0)20 3918 6600

Paul Arenson (paul.arenson@industrials.co.uk)

Julian Carey (julian.carey@industrials.co.uk)

James Beaumont

(james.beaumont@industrials.co.uk)

Numis Securities Limited (Financial Adviser)

+44(0)20 7260 1000

Hugh Jonathan

Vicki Paine

FTI Consulting (PR Adviser)

+44(0)20 3727 1000

Richard Sunderland

Richard Gotla

Neel Bose

industrialsreit@fticonsulting.com

Java Capital

+27 (0)11 722 3050

(JSE Sponsor)

About Industrials REIT:

Industrials REIT is a UK REIT with a primary listing on the London Stock Exchange and a secondary listing on the JSE. The objective of the Company is to deliver a combination of sustainable growing income and growth in value to its investors. Industrials REIT focuses on owning and operating a diversified portfolio of UK purpose built multi-let industrial (MLI) estates across the UK. The Company

aspires to be the leading MLI business in the UK. For further information, go to www.industrialsreit.com.

Disclaimer

Industrials REIT Ltd. published this content on 27 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 June 2022 14:34:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about INDUSTRIALS REIT LIMITED
10:35aINDUSTRIALS REIT : No Change Statement and Publication of Annual Report
PU
06/22INDUSTRIALS REIT : Notification and public disclosure of a transaction by a director in ac..
PU
06/10TRANSCRIPT : Industrials REIT Limited, 2022 Earnings Call, Jun 10, 2022
CI
06/10Industrials REIT Increases Dividend as FY21 Profit Doubles
MT
06/10INDUSTRIALS REIT : Full year results to 31 March 2022
PU
06/10Earnings Flash (MLI.L) INDUSTRIALS REIT Reports FY22 Revenue GBP44.2M
MT
06/10Earnings Flash (MLI.L) INDUSTRIALS REIT Reports FY22 EPS GBX36.68
MT
06/10Industrials REIT Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended March 31, 202..
CI
06/10INDUSTRIALS REIT LIMITED : Annual results
CO
05/31INDUSTRIALS REIT LIMITED : Monthly statement on outstanding equity shares and voting right..
CO
More news
Analyst Recommendations on INDUSTRIALS REIT LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 44,1 M 46,5 M 46,5 M
Net income 2022 88,3 M 93,2 M 93,2 M
Net Debt 2022 143 M 151 M 151 M
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 4,06%
Capitalization 577 M 609 M 609 M
EV / Sales 2022 16,3x
EV / Sales 2023 15,0x
Nbr of Employees 52
Free-Float 89,6%
Chart INDUSTRIALS REIT LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Industrials REIT Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INDUSTRIALS REIT LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 1,97 €
Average target price 2,50 €
Spread / Average Target 26,9%
Managers and Directors
Paul Arenson Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
James Beaumont Head-Finance
Richard J. Grant Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Will Lutton Head-Investment
Paul Miller Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
INDUSTRIALS REIT LIMITED-23.51%609
PROLOGIS, INC.-27.19%90 759
GOODMAN GROUP-29.51%24 255
DUKE REALTY CORPORATION-12.48%22 108
REXFORD INDUSTRIAL REALTY, INC.-26.61%9 807
AMERICOLD REALTY TRUST, INC.-9.33%8 006