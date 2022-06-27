Industrials REIT : No Change Statement and Publication of Annual Report

INDUSTRIALS REIT LIMITED

(formerly Stenprop Limited)

(Registered in Guernsey)

(Registration number 64865)

LSE share code: MLI JSE share code: MLI

ISIN: GG00BFWMR296

("Industrials REIT" or the "Company")

No Change Statement and Publication of Annual Report

27 June 2022

Shareholders are advised that Industrials REIT's annual report, incorporating the audited annual financial statements for the year ended 31 March 2022 (on which the Company's auditors, BDO LLP, expressed an unqualified audit opinion), is being dispatched today, Monday, 27 June 2022, to shareholders.

The audited annual financial statements contain no changes from the preliminary results announcement for the year ended 31 March 2022, which were published on 10 June 2022. The annual report is available on the Company's website: https://www.industrialsreit.com/investor- information/reports-and-presentations/.

The notice of annual general meeting of Industrials will be posted separately on or about 29 July 2022.

For further information: Industrials REIT Limited Numis Securities Limited (Financial Adviser) FTI Consulting (PR Adviser) Java Capital (JSE Sponsor)

About Industrials REIT:

Industrials REIT is a UK REIT with a primary listing on the London Stock Exchange and a secondary listing on the JSE. The objective of the Company is to deliver a combination of sustainable growing income and growth in value to its investors. Industrials REIT focuses on owning and operating a diversified portfolio of UK purpose built multi-let industrial (MLI) estates across the UK. The Company