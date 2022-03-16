Industrials REIT : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by directors in accordance with the UK Market Abuse Regulation

INDUSTRIALS REIT LIMITED

(formerly Stenprop Limited)

(Registered in Guernsey)

(Registration number 64865)

LSE share code: MLI JSE share code: MLI

ISIN: GG00BFWMR296

("Industrials REIT" or the "Company")

16 March 2022

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by directors in accordance with the UK Market Abuse

Regulation

The Company announces that on 15 March 2022, the following directors of the Company were granted options to purchase Company shares under the Industrials Reit 2022 ShareSave plan ("2022 ShareSave Plan") at an option price of £1.5546 per share. The scheme is a UK HM Revenue & Customs approved all-employee Save As You Earn share option plan, under which employees are able to save from their monthly salary funds to exercise share options at the end of the savings period at a fixed discounted option price.

PDMRs No. of options Paul Arenson 11,578 James Beaumont 2,315 Julian Carey 5,785

Options will be exercisable from May 2025.

This announcement is made in accordance with Article 19 of the UK Market Abuse Regulation. The relevant FCA notifications are set out below.