Industrials REIT : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by directors in accordance with the UK Market Abuse Regulation
03/16/2022 | 09:28am EDT
INDUSTRIALS REIT LIMITED
(formerly Stenprop Limited)
(Registered in Guernsey)
(Registration number 64865)
LSE share code: MLI JSE share code: MLI
ISIN: GG00BFWMR296
("Industrials REIT" or the "Company")
16 March 2022
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by directors in accordance with the UK Market Abuse
Regulation
The Company announces that on 15 March 2022, the following directors of the Company were granted options to purchase Company shares under the Industrials Reit 2022 ShareSave plan ("2022 ShareSave Plan") at an option price of £1.5546 per share. The scheme is a UK HM Revenue & Customs approved all-employee Save As You Earn share option plan, under which employees are able to save from their monthly salary funds to exercise share options at the end of the savings period at a fixed discounted option price.
PDMRs
No. of options
Paul Arenson
11,578
James Beaumont
2,315
Julian Carey
5,785
Options will be exercisable from May 2025.
This announcement is made in accordance with Article 19 of the UK Market Abuse Regulation. The relevant FCA notifications are set out below.
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)
Name
Mr Paul Arenson
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
Chief Executive Officer
b)
Initial notification /Amendment
Initial notification
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction
monitor
a)
Name
Industrials REIT Limited
b)
LEI
5493004JYL71EMLTB211
4.1
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of
transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial
Ordinary shares with a nominal value of €0.000001258
instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
GG00BFWMR296
b)
Nature of the transaction and
Grant of share options under the Company's 2022 ShareSave Plan.
extent of director's interest
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)
Volume(s)
£1.5546
11,578
d)
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
11,578
- Aggregated Price
£17,999.16
e)
Date of the transaction
2022-03-15
f)
Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)
Name
Mr James Beaumont
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
Chief Financial Officer
b)
Initial notification /Amendment
Initial notification
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction
monitor
a)
Name
Industrials REIT Limited
b)
LEI
5493004JYL71EMLTB211
4.1 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description
of
the
financial
Ordinary shares with a nominal value of €0.000001258
instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
GG00BFWMR296
b)
Nature of the transaction and
Grant of share options under the Company's 2022 ShareSave Plan.
extent of director's interest
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)
Volume(s)
£1.5546
2,315
d)
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
2,315
- Aggregated Price
£3,598.90
e)
Date of the transaction
2022-03-15
f)
Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)
Name
Mr Julian Carey
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
Managing Director
b)
Initial notification /Amendment
Initial notification
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction
monitor
a)
Name
Industrials REIT Limited
b)
LEI
5493004JYL71EMLTB211
4.1
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of
transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description
of
the
financial
Ordinary shares with a nominal value of €0.000001258
instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
GG00BFWMR296
b)
Nature of the transaction and
Grant of share options under the Company's 2022 ShareSave Plan.
extent of director's interest
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)
Volume(s)
£1.5546
5,785
d)
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
5,785
- Aggregated Price
£8,993.36
e)
Date of the transaction
2022-03-15
f)
Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue
For further information:
Industrials REIT Limited
+44(0)20 3918 6600
Paul Arenson (paul.arenson@industrials.co.uk)
Julian Carey (julian.carey@industrials.co.uk)
James Beaumont
(james.beaumont@industrials.co.uk)
Numis Securities Limited (Financial Adviser)
+44(0)20 7260 1000
Hugh Jonathan
Vicki Paine
FTI Consulting (PR Adviser)
+44(0)20 3727 1000
Richard Sunderland
Richard Gotla
Neel Bose
industrialsreit@fticonsulting.com
Java Capital
+27 (0)11 722 3050
(JSE Sponsor)
About Industrials REIT:
Industrials REIT is a UK REIT listed on the LSE and the JSE. The objective of the Company is to deliver sustainable growing income to its investors. Industrials REIT invests in a diversified portfolio of UK multi-let industrial (MLI) properties with the strategic goal of becoming the leading MLI business in the UK. For further information, go to www.industrialsreit.com
