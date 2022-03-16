Log in
    MLI   GG00BFWMR296

INDUSTRIALS REIT LIMITED

(MLI)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Industrials REIT : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by directors in accordance with the UK Market Abuse Regulation

03/16/2022 | 09:28am EDT
INDUSTRIALS REIT LIMITED

(formerly Stenprop Limited)

(Registered in Guernsey)

(Registration number 64865)

LSE share code: MLI JSE share code: MLI

ISIN: GG00BFWMR296

("Industrials REIT" or the "Company")

16 March 2022

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by directors in accordance with the UK Market Abuse

Regulation

The Company announces that on 15 March 2022, the following directors of the Company were granted options to purchase Company shares under the Industrials Reit 2022 ShareSave plan ("2022 ShareSave Plan") at an option price of £1.5546 per share. The scheme is a UK HM Revenue & Customs approved all-employee Save As You Earn share option plan, under which employees are able to save from their monthly salary funds to exercise share options at the end of the savings period at a fixed discounted option price.

PDMRs

No. of options

Paul Arenson

11,578

James Beaumont

2,315

Julian Carey

5,785

Options will be exercisable from May 2025.

This announcement is made in accordance with Article 19 of the UK Market Abuse Regulation. The relevant FCA notifications are set out below.

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a)

Name

Mr Paul Arenson

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Chief Executive Officer

b)

Initial notification /Amendment

Initial notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction

monitor

a)

Name

Industrials REIT Limited

b)

LEI

5493004JYL71EMLTB211

4.1

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of

transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial

Ordinary shares with a nominal value of €0.000001258

instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

GG00BFWMR296

b)

Nature of the transaction and

Grant of share options under the Company's 2022 ShareSave Plan.

extent of director's interest

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

£1.5546

11,578

d)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

11,578

- Aggregated Price

£17,999.16

e)

Date of the transaction

2022-03-15

f)

Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a)

Name

Mr James Beaumont

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Chief Financial Officer

b)

Initial notification /Amendment

Initial notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction

monitor

a)

Name

Industrials REIT Limited

b)

LEI

5493004JYL71EMLTB211

4.1 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description

of

the

financial

Ordinary shares with a nominal value of €0.000001258

instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

GG00BFWMR296

b)

Nature of the transaction and

Grant of share options under the Company's 2022 ShareSave Plan.

extent of director's interest

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

£1.5546

2,315

d)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

2,315

- Aggregated Price

£3,598.90

e)

Date of the transaction

2022-03-15

f)

Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a)

Name

Mr Julian Carey

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Managing Director

b)

Initial notification /Amendment

Initial notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction

monitor

a)

Name

Industrials REIT Limited

b)

LEI

5493004JYL71EMLTB211

4.1

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of

transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description

of

the

financial

Ordinary shares with a nominal value of €0.000001258

instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

GG00BFWMR296

b)

Nature of the transaction and

Grant of share options under the Company's 2022 ShareSave Plan.

extent of director's interest

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

£1.5546

5,785

d)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

5,785

- Aggregated Price

£8,993.36

e)

Date of the transaction

2022-03-15

f)

Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue

For further information:

Industrials REIT Limited

+44(0)20 3918 6600

Paul Arenson (paul.arenson@industrials.co.uk)

Julian Carey (julian.carey@industrials.co.uk)

James Beaumont

(james.beaumont@industrials.co.uk)

Numis Securities Limited (Financial Adviser)

+44(0)20 7260 1000

Hugh Jonathan

Vicki Paine

FTI Consulting (PR Adviser)

+44(0)20 3727 1000

Richard Sunderland

Richard Gotla

Neel Bose

industrialsreit@fticonsulting.com

Java Capital

+27 (0)11 722 3050

(JSE Sponsor)

About Industrials REIT:

Industrials REIT is a UK REIT listed on the LSE and the JSE. The objective of the Company is to deliver sustainable growing income to its investors. Industrials REIT invests in a diversified portfolio of UK multi-let industrial (MLI) properties with the strategic goal of becoming the leading MLI business in the UK. For further information, go to www.industrialsreit.com

Disclaimer

Industrials REIT Ltd. published this content on 16 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 March 2022 13:27:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
