Industrials REIT : Notification and public disclosure of transactions in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation

19 August 2022

Notification and public disclosure of transactions in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation.

On 18 August 2022, Lonat Limited sold 3,000,000 ordinary shares in the Company at a price of £1.75 per share. Paul Arenson, Chief Executive Officer of Industrials REIT Limited, is a discretionary beneficiary of the Lonat Trust, which has a beneficial interest in Lonat Limited.

The net proceeds of the sale, being £5,239,499, will be utilised to part repay total loans of £6,509,042 owed by Lonat Limited to Stenprop Industrials Holdings Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company. The loans were made in three tranches between 2015 and 2017 under the Company Share Purchase Plan approved by shareholders at the 2015 annual general meeting of the Company . The interest rate on the loans was equivalent to the Company's average cost of borrowing, which was 2.16% per annum as at 31 March 2022. The loans were secured against 5,392,536 ordinary shares in Industrials REIT Limited and due for repayment between 2025 and 2027. Lonat Limited has committed to repay the balance of the loans by way of a cash transfer of an additional £1,269,543 within the next seven working days. After this transfer, the loans will be fully repaid.

Following this transaction, the direct and indirect interest of Paul Arenson in the share capital of the Company will total 13,598,296 ordinary shares, equivalent to 4.55% of the issued share capital.

The proceeds from the repayment of the loans will be used by the Company to fund the acquisition of further MLI properties.

This announcement is made in accordance with Article 19 of the UK Market Abuse Regulation.