    MLI   GG00BFWMR296

INDUSTRIALS REIT LIMITED

(MLI)
  Report
End-of-day quote Johannesburg Stock Exchange  -  2022-08-17
35.99 ZAR   +3.27%
05:24aINDUSTRIALS REIT : Notification and public disclosure of transactions in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation
PU
08/16NET ASSET VALUE PER SHARE CORRECTION : 2022 annual financial report
PU
08/11INDUSTRIALS REIT : Results announcement in respect of an election to receive either a cash dividend or a scrip dividend
PU
Industrials REIT : Notification and public disclosure of transactions in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation

08/19/2022 | 05:24am EDT
INDUSTRIALS REIT LIMITED

(formerly Stenprop Limited)

(Registered in Guernsey)

(Registration number 64865)

LSE share code: MLI JSE share code: MLI

ISIN: GG00BFWMR296

("Industrials REIT" or the "Company")

19 August 2022

Notification and public disclosure of transactions in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation.

On 18 August 2022, Lonat Limited sold 3,000,000 ordinary shares in the Company at a price of £1.75 per share. Paul Arenson, Chief Executive Officer of Industrials REIT Limited, is a discretionary beneficiary of the Lonat Trust, which has a beneficial interest in Lonat Limited.

The net proceeds of the sale, being £5,239,499, will be utilised to part repay total loans of £6,509,042 owed by Lonat Limited to Stenprop Industrials Holdings Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company. The loans were made in three tranches between 2015 and 2017 under the Company Share Purchase Plan approved by shareholders at the 2015 annual general meeting of the Company . The interest rate on the loans was equivalent to the Company's average cost of borrowing, which was 2.16% per annum as at 31 March 2022. The loans were secured against 5,392,536 ordinary shares in Industrials REIT Limited and due for repayment between 2025 and 2027. Lonat Limited has committed to repay the balance of the loans by way of a cash transfer of an additional £1,269,543 within the next seven working days. After this transfer, the loans will be fully repaid.

Following this transaction, the direct and indirect interest of Paul Arenson in the share capital of the Company will total 13,598,296 ordinary shares, equivalent to 4.55% of the issued share capital.

The proceeds from the repayment of the loans will be used by the Company to fund the acquisition of further MLI properties.

This announcement is made in accordance with Article 19 of the UK Market Abuse Regulation.

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a)

Name

Lonat Limited

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Paul Arenson, Chief Executive Officer of Industrials REIT Limited, is a

discretionary beneficiary of the Lonat Trust, which has a beneficial

interest in Lonat Limited

b)

Initial notification /Amendment

Initial notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction

monitor

a)

Name

Industrials REIT Limited

b)

LEI

5493004JYL71EMLTB211

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of

transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial

Ordinary shares with a nominal value of €0.000001258

instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

GG00BFWMR296

b)

Nature of the transaction

Sale of 3,000,000 ordinary shares

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

£1.75

3,000,000

d)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

3,000,000

- Price

£5,250,000

e)

Date of the transaction

2022-08-18

f)

Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange, XLON

For further information:

Industrials REIT Limited

+44(0)20 3918 6600

Paul Arenson (paul.arenson@industrials.co.uk)

Julian Carey (julian.carey@industrials.co.uk)

James Beaumont

(james.beaumont@industrials.co.uk)

Numis Securities Limited (Financial Adviser)

+44(0)20 7260 1000

Hugh Jonathan

Vicki Paine

FTI Consulting (PR Adviser)

+44(0)20 3727 1000

Richard Sunderland

Richard Gotla

Neel Bose

industrialsreit@fticonsulting.com

Java Capital

+27 (0)11 722 3050

(JSE Sponsor)

About Industrials REIT:

Industrials REIT is a UK REIT with a primary listing on the London Stock Exchange and a secondary listing on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange. The objective of the Company is to deliver a combination of sustainable growing income and growth in value to its investors. Industrials REIT focuses on owning and operating a diversified portfolio of UK purpose built multi-let industrial (MLI) estates across the UK. The Company aspires to be the leading MLI business in the UK. For further information, go to www.industrialsreit.com.

Disclaimer

Industrials REIT Ltd. published this content on 19 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 August 2022 09:23:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2023 53,7 M 54,5 M 54,5 M
Net income 2023 53,9 M 54,6 M 54,6 M
Net Debt 2023 229 M 232 M 232 M
P/E ratio 2023 -
Yield 2023 3,80%
Capitalization 618 M 627 M 627 M
EV / Sales 2023 15,8x
EV / Sales 2024 14,8x
Nbr of Employees 52
Free-Float 88,8%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 2,11 €
Average target price 2,52 €
Spread / Average Target 19,0%
Managers and Directors
Paul Arenson Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
James Beaumont Head-Finance
Richard J. Grant Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Will Lutton Head-Investment
Paul Miller Independent Non-Executive Director
