Industrials REIT : Posting of notice of annual general meeting

07/28/2022 | 06:36am EDT
INDUSTRIALS REIT LIMITED

(formerly Stenprop Limited)

(Registered in Guernsey )

(Registration number 64865)

LSE share code: MLI JSE share code: MLI

ISIN: GG00BFWMR296

("Industrials REIT" or the "Company")

28 July 2022

Posting of notice of annual general meeting

Shareholders are advised that Industrials REIT's notice of 2022 annual general meeting ("AGM") (the "notice") is being dispatched to shareholders today, Thursday, 28 July 2022. The notice is also available on the Company's website at: www.industrialsreit.com/investor-information/circulars-and-notices/.

The Company's AGM will be held at 180 Great Portland Street, London W1W 5QZ on Tuesday, 13 September 2022 at 1:00 p.m. BST / 2:00 p.m. SAST.

The last day to trade in order to be eligible to participate in and vote at the AGM for shareholders recorded on the Guernsey share register is Wednesday, 7 September 2022. For shareholders recorded on the South African share register, the last day to trade in order to be eligible to participate in and vote at the AGM is Tuesday, 6 September 2022. The record date on which shareholders must be recorded in the Company's Guernsey or South African share registers to be entitled to vote at the AGM is Friday, 9 September 2022 by 5.00 p.m. BST / 6.00 p.m. SAST.

For further information:

Industrials REIT Limited

+44(0)20 3918 6600

Paul Arenson (paul.arenson@industrials.co.uk)

Julian Carey (julian.carey@industrials.co.uk)

James Beaumont (james.beaumont@industrials.co.uk)

Numis Securities Limited (Financial Adviser)

+44(0)20 7260 1000

Hugh Jonathan

Vicki Paine

FTI Consulting (PR Adviser)

+44(0)20 3727 1000

Richard Sunderland

Richard Gotla

Neel Bose

industrialsreit@fticonsulting.com

Java Capital

+27 (0)11 722 3050

(JSE Sponsor)

About Industrials REIT:

Industrials REIT is a UK REIT with a primary listing on the London Stock Exchange and a secondary listing on the JSE. The objective of the Company is to deliver a combination of sustainable growing income and growth in value to its investors. Industrials REIT focuses on owning and operating a diversified portfolio of UK purpose built multi-let industrial (MLI) estates across the UK. The Company aspires to be the leading MLI business in the UK. For further information, go to www.industrialsreit.com.

Disclaimer

Industrials REIT Ltd. published this content on 28 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 July 2022 10:35:51 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
