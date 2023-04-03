Advanced search
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. South Africa
  4. Johannesburg Stock Exchange
  5. Industrials REIT Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MLI   GG00BFWMR296

INDUSTRIALS REIT LIMITED

(MLI)
  Report
End-of-day quote Johannesburg Stock Exchange  -  2023-03-30
26.00 ZAR   -.--%
04:24aIndustrials REIT Shares Jump on Proposed $615 Million Blackstone Takeover -- Update
DJ
04:24aFTSE 100 Rises as Oil Stocks Gain After OPEC Output Cut
DJ
03:44aBlackstone intends to make possible offer to acquire Industrials REIT
AN
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Industrials REIT Shares Jump on Proposed $615 Million Blackstone Takeover -- Update

04/03/2023 | 04:24am EDT
By Ian Walker


Shares of Industrials REIT Ltd. rose as much as 39% on Monday after the company said that it has agreed to a possible 498.7 million pound ($615.1 million) takeover from Blackstone Inc. that it would recommend to shareholders if a formal proposal is made.

Under the proposal, accepting shareholders of the U.K. multilet industrial-property company would get 168 pence for each share held. The proposed price is a 42% premium to Friday's closing price of 118.0 pence.

Including debt, the enterprise value of the deal is GBP700 million.

Blackstone has until May 1 to either make a formal proposal or walk away under U.K. takeover panel rules.

Shares at 0757 GMT were up 44.0 pence, or 37%, at 162.0 pence, having peaked at 164.30 pence earlier in the session.


Write to Ian Walker at ian.walker@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

04-03-23 0423ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BLACKSTONE INC. 2.44% 87.84 Delayed Quote.18.40%
INDUSTRIALS REIT LIMITED 0.00% 26 End-of-day quote.-2.48%
Financials
Sales 2023 51,5 M 56,0 M 56,0 M
Net income 2023 -24,4 M -26,5 M -26,5 M
Net Debt 2023 191 M 208 M 208 M
P/E ratio 2023 -
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 401 M 436 M 436 M
EV / Sales 2023 11,5x
EV / Sales 2024 12,0x
Nbr of Employees 59
Free-Float 89,8%
Chart INDUSTRIALS REIT LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Industrials REIT Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INDUSTRIALS REIT LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 1,35 €
Average target price 2,33 €
Spread / Average Target 72,8%
Managers and Directors
Paul Maurice Arenson Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
James Edward Day Beaumont Head-Finance
Richard John Grant Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Will Lutton Head-Investment
Paul Jerome Miller Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
INDUSTRIALS REIT LIMITED-2.48%436
PROLOGIS, INC.10.68%115 219
GOODMAN GROUP8.24%23 863
REXFORD INDUSTRIAL REALTY, INC.9.17%11 719
AMERICOLD REALTY TRUST, INC.0.49%7 679
EASTGROUP PROPERTIES, INC.11.66%7 184
