  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. South Africa
  4. Johannesburg Stock Exchange
  5. Industrials REIT Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MLI   GG00BFWMR296

INDUSTRIALS REIT LIMITED

(MLI)
  Report
End-of-day quote Johannesburg Stock Exchange  -  2023-04-03
36.40 ZAR   +1.82%
10:16aIndustrials REIT focuses on UK after German venture sale
AN
04/04Blackstone close to taking over Industrials REIT
AQ
04/03South African rand flat against dollar; stocks rise
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Industrials REIT focuses on UK after German venture sale

04/05/2023 | 10:16am EDT
Industrials REIT Ltd - London-based real estate investment trust investing in UK multi-let industrial properties - Sells its interest in a German care home joint venture for GBP15.6 million. This deal completes Industrials REIT's transition to become a 100% UK multi-let industrial business. Says it will use the proceeds to fund further acquisitions in the UK.

"The sale of our German care home interest is a significant milestone, being the final non MLI investment remaining in our portfolio. It means we are fully focused on our UK MLI business following a GBP600 million plus five-year disposal programme. Our goal now is to continue scaling our UK MLI platform," Industrials REIT Chief Executive Paul Arenson says.

Current stock price in Johannesburg: ZAR36.18, down 0.6% on Wednesday

12-month change: down 5.4%

Current stock price in London: 162 pence, down 0.3%

12-month change: down 17%

By Artwell Dlamini, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

04/03FTSE 100 Closes Higher, Lifted by Oil Stocks
DJ
04/03UK Economy to Avoid Contraction in 2023, After 4Q GDP Upgrade, DB Says
DJ
04/03Sterling May Stay Steady Versus Euro as Dollar Moves Dominate
DJ
04/03Industrials REIT surges on potential offer
AN
04/03Industrials REIT Shares Jump on Proposed $615 Million Blackstone Takeover -- Update
DJ
04/03FTSE 100 Rises as Oil Stocks Gain After OPEC Output Cut
DJ
04/03Blackstone intends to make possible offer to acquire Industrials REIT
AN
More news
Financials
Sales 2023 46,9 M 51,4 M 51,4 M
Net income 2023 -23,9 M -26,2 M -26,2 M
Net Debt 2023 188 M 206 M 206 M
P/E ratio 2023 -
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 549 M 602 M 602 M
EV / Sales 2023 15,7x
EV / Sales 2024 16,0x
Nbr of Employees 59
Free-Float 89,8%
Chart INDUSTRIALS REIT LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Industrials REIT Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INDUSTRIALS REIT LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 1,85 €
Average target price 2,33 €
Spread / Average Target 26,1%
Managers and Directors
Paul Maurice Arenson Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
James Edward Day Beaumont Head-Finance
Richard John Grant Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Will Lutton Head-Investment
Paul Jerome Miller Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
INDUSTRIALS REIT LIMITED36.53%602
PROLOGIS, INC.10.07%114 582
GOODMAN GROUP11.87%24 793
REXFORD INDUSTRIAL REALTY, INC.7.03%11 489
AMERICOLD REALTY TRUST, INC.-1.02%7 563
EASTGROUP PROPERTIES, INC.11.08%7 147
