    MLI   GG00BFWMR296

INDUSTRIALS REIT LIMITED

(MLI)
End-of-day quote Johannesburg Stock Exchange  -  2023-05-16
39.05 ZAR   -2.35%
02:46pIndustrials REIT scheme approval of bid expected on June 21
AN
05/09Industrials REIT urges shareholders to approve Blackstone offer
AN
05/02Best of the brokers
AQ
Industrials REIT scheme approval of bid expected on June 21

05/18/2023 | 02:46pm EDT
Industrials REIT Ltd - London-based real estate investment trust - Reports court sanctioned scheme approving offer for the company is expected to become effective on June 21. Therefore, company does not intend to publish its annual results for the year ended March 31 on June 9. If the scheme does not become effective, the results will be published.

Current stock price: 166.50 pence, down 0.3% in London on Thursday

12-month change: down 7%

By Jeremy Cutler, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Financials
Sales 2023 46,9 M 50,8 M 50,8 M
Net income 2023 -63,9 M -69,2 M -69,2 M
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 -
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 569 M 616 M 616 M
Capi. / Sales 2023 12,1x
Capi. / Sales 2024 11,1x
Nbr of Employees 59
Free-Float 89,8%
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 1,87 €
Average target price 2,33 €
Spread / Average Target 24,6%
Managers and Directors
Paul Maurice Arenson Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
James Edward Day Beaumont Head-Finance
Richard John Grant Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Will Lutton Head-Investment
Paul Jerome Miller Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
INDUSTRIALS REIT LIMITED46.47%602
PROLOGIS, INC.7.56%113 309
GOODMAN GROUP15.44%25 241
REXFORD INDUSTRIAL REALTY, INC.-1.12%11 623
AMERICOLD REALTY TRUST, INC.2.72%7 946
EASTGROUP PROPERTIES, INC.9.39%7 232
