Industrials REIT scheme approval of bid expected on June 21

Industrials REIT Ltd - London-based real estate investment trust - Reports court sanctioned scheme approving offer for the company is expected to become effective on June 21. Therefore, company does not intend to publish its annual results for the year ended March 31 on June 9. If the scheme does not become effective, the results will be published.

Current stock price: 166.50 pence, down 0.3% in London on Thursday

12-month change: down 7%

By Jeremy Cutler, Alliance News reporter

