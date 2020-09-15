Industrias Bachoco B de C : China suspends poultry imports from second U.S. plant over COVID-19, industry group says

CHICAGO, Sept 15 (Reuters) - China has suspended imports
from an OK Foods poultry plant in Fort Smith, Arkansas, because
of coronavirus cases among workers, the USA Poultry & Egg Export
Council said on Tuesday.
China, the world's top meat importer, has blocked products
from some plants in foreign countries as part of an all-out
effort to control the spread of COVID-19.
The OK Foods plant is the second U.S. poultry facility to be
blocked because of an outbreak among employees, after Beijing
suspended imports from a Tyson Foods Inc plant in June.
"We don't think that either one of these two are justified,
especially considering the fact that the virus cannot be
transmitted in poultry meat," said Jim Sumner, president of the
USA Poultry & Egg Export Council.
Chinese customs authority GACC suspended imports from the OK
Foods facility, he said.
OK Foods, owned by Mexico's Industrias Bachoco
, did not immediately respond to requests for
comment.
The Arkansas plant became ineligible to ship products to
China on Sept. 13, according to the U.S. Department of
Agriculture.
Since the start of the pandemic, 234 plant workers had
tested positive for COVID-19 as of Aug. 31, the Arkansas
Department of Health said. The facility no longer has more than
five active cases, according to the department, which publishes
outbreak data on its website.
(Reporting by Tom Polansek; Editing by Sandra Maler and Dan
Grebler)