Industrias Bachoco B de C : Announces Fourth Quarter 2020 Results and Full Year 2020 Results

Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields Industrias Bachoco, S.A.B. de C.V., “Bachoco” or “the Company”, (NYSE: IBA) (BMV: Bachoco) announced today its unaudited results for the fourth quarter (“4Q20”) and full year (“2020”) ending on December 31st, 2020. All figures have been prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standard (“IFRS”) and are presented in nominal million Mexican Pesos (“$”). HIGHLIGHTS 2020 Net sales increased 21.1% in 4Q20 and increased 11.6% in year 2020 vs equivalent periods of 2019.

EBITDA margin was 13.4% for 4Q20 and 8.2% for the whole year.

Earnings per basic and diluted share totaled $1.22 for 4Q20 and $6.12 for the year. CEO COMMENTS Mr. Rodolfo Ramos Arvizu, Chief Executive Officer of Bachoco, stated: “2020 was an historically challenging year. We faced unprecedent conditions that tested our capabilities for adapting fast to new market conditions while being efficient. Despite the uncertainty that brought this year, our solid financial structure and our operating discipline allowed us to end 2020 with positive results in terms of profitability while attending all our markets. During the last quarter of 2020, we observed some adjustments in demand as a result of remaining lockdown conditions, in some sectors. However, we consider that the industry was as well in line with that reading, allowing a good balance between supply and demand which resulted in competitive prices for this time frame. On the other hand, in the U.S., we kept observing challenging conditions that continued to negative affect commodity prices particularly on white meat and leg quarters. As a result of the aforementioned conditions, we reported an increase in total sales of 21.1% in 4Q20 when compared to 4Q19. For the full year, we reached an increase of 11.6% vs 2019. This was a result of higher prices in our main business lines as well as more volume sold in our Others segment. Regarding cost of sales, during 4Q20 we started to observe some of the negative effects of the increase in grain and soybean meal prices. However, efficiencies in our productive processes allowed us to partially offset some of that increase. In terms of volume sold, our Others segment, particularly swine, reached an important increase for the quarter when compared to the same period of 2019 driven by the integration of SASA. Our EBITDA was $2,451.3 million which is $1,940.2 million higher than the EBITDA of the same quarter of 2019. For the fourth quarter, our EBITDA margin was 13.4% and our earnings per basic and diluted share was $1.22. For the full year of 2020, we continued delivering positive results. We increased total sales by 11.6%, with an EBITDA margin of 8.2% and earnings per share of $6.12. Our financial structure remained solid and allowed us to keep with our growth plans even under the uncertain conditions observed in 2020. Our CAPEX for the year was $2,305.9 million which is 11.4% higher than the amount invested in 2019. This with a net cash position of $16,529.9 million. Particularly under this difficult time that the world is facing, we continue to be very focused on safely serving our markets and customers as we are aware that we play an important role in the nourishment of our consumers as well as in the family’s economy of our collaborators." EXECUTIVE SUMMARY The following financial information is expressed in millions of nominal pesos, except for amounts per share or per ADR, with comparative figures for the same period in 2020. QUARTERLY RESULTS NET SALES BY GEOGRAPHY In millions of pesos 4Q20 4Q19 Change $ $ $ % Net Sales 18,328.6 15,134.6 3,193.9 21.1 Net sales in Mexico 13,780.5 10,908.1 2,872.4 26.3 Net sales in the U.S. 4,548.0 4,226.5 321.6 7.6 NET SALES BY SEGMENT In millions of pesos 4Q20 4Q19 Change $ $ $ % Net Sales 18,328.6 15,134.6 3,193.9 21.1 Poultry 16,173.4 13,661.2 2,512.2 18.4 Other 2,155.2 1,473.4 681.8 46.3 NET VOLUME SOLD BY SEGMENT In tons Change 4Q20 4Q19 Volume % Total sales volume: 585,064.0 575,274.6 9,789.3 1.7 Poultry 447,604.7 452,487.2 (4,882.6) (1.1) Others 137,459.3 122,787.4 14,671.9 11.9 The Company’s 4Q20 net sales totaled $18,328.6 million; $3,193.9 million or 21.1% more than $15,134.6 million reported in 4Q19. The increase is a result of higher prices in our main business lines and higher volume sold in Others. In 4Q20, sales of our U.S. operations represented 24.8% of our total sales compared to 27.9% in 4Q19. GROSS PROFIT In millions of pesos 4Q20 4Q19 Change $ $ $ % Cost of sales 14,472.3 13,170.6 1,301.6 9.9 Gross profit 3,856.3 1,964.0 1,892.3 96.3 Gross margin 21.0% 13.0% - - In 4Q20, cost of sales was $14,472.3 million; $1,301.6 million or 9.9% higher than $13,170.6 million reported in 4Q19. This increase was mainly due to higher unit cost in our main business lines as we start to observe some of the effects of the increase in prices of our main raw materials. The Company´s gross profit in 4Q20 was $3,856.3 million, higher than the gross profit of $1,964.0 million in 4Q19, with a gross margin of 21.0% for 4Q20 vs 13.0% in 4Q19. SELLING, GENERAL AND ADMINISTRATIVE EXPENSES (“SG&A”) In millions of pesos 4Q20 4Q19 Change $ $ $ % Total SG&A 1,617.8 1,701.7 (83.9) (4.9) Total SG&A expenses in 4Q20 were $1,617.8 million; $83.9 million lower than the $1,701.7 million reported in 4Q19. Total SG&A expenses as a percentage of net sales represented 8.8% in 4Q20 and 11.2% in 4Q19. OTHER INCOME (EXPENSE), NET In millions of pesos 4Q20 4Q19 Change $ $ $ % Other income (expense), net (128.0) (74.4) (53.6) 72.1 This item mainly includes the sale of unused assets as well as hens and other by-products. We record such sales as expenses when the sale price is below the book value of those assets. In 4Q20, we recorded other expenses of $128.0 million, compared with other expenses of $74.4 million reported in 4Q19. OPERATING INCOME In millions of pesos 4Q20 4Q19 Change $ $ $ % Operating income 2,110.5 188.0 1,922.5 1,022.9 Operating margin 11.5% 1.2% - - Operating income in 4Q20 totaled $2,110.5 million; $1,922.5 million higher than the Operating income of $188.0 million reported in 4Q19. This represents an operating margin of 11.5% for 4Q20, versus 1.2% operating margin in the same period of 2019. The increase in operating income is mainly attributed to higher prices in our main business lines, and higher volume sold in our Others segment. NET FINANCIAL INCOME In millions of pesos 4Q20 4Q19 Change $ $ $ % Net Financial Income (1,168.2) (192.0) (976.1) 508.4 Financial Income (1,105.1) (93.3) (1,011.8) 1,084.9 Financial Expense 63.1 98.8 (35.7) (36.2) In 4Q20, the Company reported net financial loss $1,168.2 million, compared to a financial loss of $192 million reported in the same period of 2019. The result was mainly attributed to higher exchange rate loss due to the appreciation of the Mexican peso vs the U.S. dollar. TAXES FOR THE PERIOD In millions of pesos 4Q20 4Q19 Change $ $ $ % Total Taxes 222.0 (153.8) 375.9 (244.3) Income tax 479.6 314.5 165.1 52.5 Deferred income tax (257.6) (468.3) 210.8 (45.0) Total taxes for the 4Q20 were $222.0 million favorable, compared with negative total taxes of $153.8 million of the same period of 2019. This is attributed to higher operating income in 4Q20. NET INCOME In millions of pesos 4Q20 4Q19 Change $ $ $ % Net income 720.3 149.8 570.5 380.9 Net margin 3.9% 1.0% - - Basic and diluted earnings per share1 1.22 0.24 1.0 n/a Basic and diluted earnings per ADR2 14.61 2.91 11.7 n/a Weighted average Shares outstanding3 599,820 599,967 - - 1 In pesos 2 in pesos, one ADR equals to twelve shares 3 In thousands of shares The net income for 4Q20 was $720.3 million, representing $1.22 pesos of earnings per share, compared with a net income of $149.8 million, which represented a $0.24 pesos of earnings per share in 4Q19. This increase is mainly attributed to higher operating results. Net margin in 4Q20 was 3.9% compared to 1.0% reported in 4Q19. EBITDA In millions of pesos 4Q20 4Q19 Change $ $ $ % Net income 730.2 145.5 584.7 402.0 Income tax expense (benefit) 222.0 (153.8) 375.9 (244.3) Result in associates (9.9) 4.3 (14.2) (330.8) Net finance (income) expense 1,168.2 192.0 976.1 508.4 Depreciation and amortization 340.8 323.1 17.7 5.5 EBITDA 2,451.3 511.1 1,940.2 379.6 EBITDA Margin (%) 13.4% 3.4% - - Net revenues 18,328.6 15,134.6 3,193.9 21.1 EBITDA in 4Q20 reached $2,451.3 million representing an EBITDA margin of 13.4%, compared to an EBITDA of $511.1 million in 4Q19, with an EBITDA margin of 3.4%. ACCUMULATED RESULTS NET SALES BY GEOGRAPHY In millions of pesos 2020 2019 Change $ $ $ % Net Sales 68,791.3 61,655.2 7,136.0 11.6 Net sales in Mexico 49,302.4 44,723.5 4,578.9 10.2 Net sales in the U.S. 19,488.8 16,931.7 2,557.1 15.1 NET SALES BY SEGMENT In millions of pesos 2020 2019 Change $ $ $ % Net Sales 68,791.3 61,655.2 7,136.0 11.6 Poultry 61,359.1 55,653.0 5,706.1 10.3 Other 7,432.1 6,002.2 1,429.9 23.8 NET VOLUME SOLD BY SEGMENT In metric tons Change 2020 2019 Volume % Total sales volume: 2,296,229 2,254,819 41,410 1.84 Poultry 1,772,528 1,739,448 33,081 1.9 Others 523,700 515,371 8,329 1.62 In 2020, net sales totaled $68,791.3 million; $7,136.0 million or 11.6% more than the $61,655.2 million reported in the same period of 2019. In 2020, sales of our U.S. operations represented 28.3% of our total sales, compared with 27.5% in 2019. OPERATING RESULTS In millions of pesos 2020 2019 Change $ $ $ % Cost of Sales 57,711.7 51,557.4 6,154.3 11.9 Gross Profit 11,079.6 10,097.9 981.7 9.7 Total SG&A 6,376.3 6,116.6 259.7 4.2 Other Income (expense) (439.2) (4.7) (434.5) 9,176.3 Operating Income 4,264.1 3,976.5 287.5 7.2 Net Financial Income 868.6 381.3 487.4 127.8 Income Tax 1,430.3 1,125.0 305.4 27.1 Net Income 3,702.4 3,232.8 469.5 14.5 In the 2020, the cost of sales totaled $57,711.7 million; $6,154.3 million or 11.9% higher than $51,557.4 million reported in the 2019. As a result, we reached a gross profit of $11,079.6 million and a gross margin of 16.1% in 2020, when compare to $10,097.9 million of gross profit and a gross margin of 16.4% reached in the same period of 2019. Total SG&A in 2020 were $6,376.3 million; $259.7 million or 4.2% higher than the $6,116.6 million reported in 2019. In 2020 total SG&A expenses as a percentage of net sales represented 9.3% in 2020 and 9.9% in 2019. In 2020 we had other expenses of $439.2 million, compared with other expenses of $4.7 million reported in 2019. The main variance was related to COVID expenses during 2020. The operating income in 2020 was $4,264.1 million, which represents an operating margin of 6.2%, an increase from an operating income of $3,976.5 million with an operating margin of 6.4% in 2019. The net financial income in 2020 was $868.6 million higher when compared to a net financial income of $381.3 million in 2019. Total taxes were $1,430.3 million as of December 31st, 2020. These taxes include $1,097.0 million of income tax and $333.3 million of deferred income taxes. This figure compares to total taxes of $1,125.0 million in 2019. All the above resulted in a net income of $3,702.4 million or 5.4% of net margin in 2020, which represents $6.12 pesos of earnings per share; while in the 2019 the net income totaled $3,232.8 million, 5.2% of net margin and $5.37 pesos of net income per share. EBITDA In millions of pesos 2020 2019 Change $ $ $ % Net controlling interest profit 3,672.1 3,219.9 452.1 14.0 Income tax expense (benefit) 1,430.3 1,125.0 305.4 27.1 Result in associates 30.3 12.9 17.4 134.9 Net finance (income) expense (868.6) (381.3) (487.4) 127.8 Depreciation and amortization 1,382.4 1,286.4 95.9 7.5 EBITDA 5,646.4 5,263.0 383.5 7.3 EBITDA Margin (%) 8.2% 8.5% - - Net revenues 68,791.3 61,655.2 7,136.0 11.6 EBITDA in 2020 reached $5,646.4 million, representing an EBITDA margin of 8.2%, compared to an EBITDA of $5,263.0 million in 2019, with an EBITDA margin of 8.5%. BALANCE SHEET BALANCE SHEET DATA In millions of pesos Dec. 31, 2020 Dec. 31, 2019 Change $ $ $ % TOTAL ASSETS 58,011.2 55,702.5 2,308.7 4.1 Cash and cash equivalents 19,047.9 19,182.9 (135.0) (0.7) Accounts receivable 4,342.3 3,880.8 461.5 11.9 TOTAL LIABILITIES 14,381.9 15,442.2 (1,060.3) (6.9) Accounts payable 4,769.3 5,235.5 (466.2) (8.9) Short-term debt 1,057.6 3,440.4 (2,382.8) (69.3) Long-term debt 1,460.4 1,488.2 (27.8) (1.9) TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY 43,629.3 40,260.3 3,369.0 8.4 Capital stock 1,174.3 1,174.3 (0.0) (0.0) Cash and equivalents as of December 31st, 2020 totaled $19,047.9 million vs $19,182.9 million as of December 31st, 2019. Total debt as of December 31st, 2020 was $2,518.0 million, compared to $4,928.6 million reported as of December 31st, 2019. Net cash as of December 31st, 2020 was $16,529.9 million, compared to net cash of $14,254.3 million as of December 31st, 2019. CAPITAL EXPENDITURES In millions of pesos 2020 2019 Change $ $ $ % Capital Expenditures 2,305.9 2,069.3 236.6 11.4 Total CAPEX for 2020 was $2,305.9 million vs $2,069.3 million in 2019, mainly allocated toward organic growth and productivity projects across all of our facilities. ANALYST COVERAGE Institution Analyst name E-mail ACTINVER Enrique Mendoza Farias emendoza@actinver.com.mx BBVA BANCOMER Pablo Abraham Peregrina pablo.abraham@bbva.com GBM Miguel Tortolero matortolero@gbm.com.mx INTERCAM Richard Horbach Martinez rhorbach@intercam.com.mx INVEX Giselle Mojica gmojica@invex.com JP MORGAN Ulises Argote ulises.argote@jpmorgan.com SANTANDER Hector Maya López hmmaya@santander.com.mx Consolidated Statement of Financial Position

Consolidated Statement of Income

Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows

Confirmation Number: 50081022 COMPANY DESCRIPTION Industrias Bachoco is the leader in the Mexican poultry industry, and one of the largest poultry producers globally. The Company was founded in 1952, and became a public company in 1997, via a public offering of shares on the Mexican and The New York Stock Exchange. Bachoco is a vertically integrated company headquartered in Celaya, Guanajuato located in Central Mexico. Its main business lines are: chicken, eggs, balanced feed, swine, and turkey and beef value-added products. Bachoco owns and manages more than a thousand facilities, organized in nine production complexes and 80 distribution centers in Mexico, and a production complex in the United States. Currently the Company employs more than 28,000 people. The Company is rated AAA (MEX), the highest rating awarded by Fitch Mexico, S.A. de C.V., and HR AAA which signals that the Company and the offering both have the highest credit quality by HR Ratings de Mexico S.A. de C.V. DISCLAIMER The document contains certain information that could be considered forward looking statements concerning anticipated future events and performance of the Company. The statements reflect management's current beliefs based on information currently available and are not guarantees of future performance and are based on our estimates and assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties, including those described in our Annual Information Form, which could cause our actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements contained in this document. Those risks and uncertainties include risks associated with ownership in the poultry industry, competition for investments within the poultry industry, shareholder liability, governmental regulation, and environmental matters. As a result, there can be no assurance that actual results will be consistent with these forward-looking statements. Except as required by applicable law, Industrias Bachoco, S.A.B. de C.V., undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement.

